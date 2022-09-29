Read full article on original website
WTVC
Silver Alert cancelled for missing 87-year-old Roane County man
HARRIMAN Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: TBI has announced on Monday that Earl Eugene Foster was found safe in Blount County. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking the publics help to find senior Eugene Foster, missing from Harriman. TBI says that he's 87-years-old, 5'8", 225 pounds, with blue eyes...
WTVC
Chattanooga police chief, DA focus on SROs and youth violence at panel discussion Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's summer saw mass shootings and youth violence that forced the police department to shift strategy. Monday a panel discussion with city officials hoped to answer the community's growing questions regarding violence and recent incidents with SROs. The panel included Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy, Juvenile Court Judge Robert Philyaw, Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp, CPD Gun Unit Task Force's Josh May, Pastor Larry Tadd and Chris Sands.
bbbtv12.com
Clinton Driver charged in Roane accident last Thursday night near Oliver Springs
As we promised we have an update on last Thursday night’s single car accident which occurred on Mahoney Road near Oliver Springs. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report that we requested, a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by 22-year-old Danni R Edwards from Clinton was traveling south on Mahoney Road near Johnson Road, when the vehicle attempted to negotiate a right curve but failed to maintain its lane of travel, exited the road, and struck a large ditch. According to the report Edwards was not injured, however was charged with reckless endangerment, and reckless driving. A passenger in the vehicle identified as 21-year-old Dana Smith from Oliver Springs was reported to be injured and transported to an area Hospital. She was not wearing a seatbelt. Blair Volunteer Fire department and Roane County Sheriff’s Department Personnel also assisted The THP at the scene.
WTVC
Deputies looking for escaped Meigs County inmate involved in past on camera police chase
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Meigs County Sheriff's Office is looking for an escaped inmate who was previously caught on video leading deputies on a chase in a stolen truck in May. Sheriff Jackie Melton says Dustin Cody Miller was in recreation time at the jail when he left...
Lenoir City woman indicted in motorcyclist's death on I-40
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Lenoir City woman has been indicted in a September 2021 crash on Interstate 40 that killed a motorcyclist. Jessie R. Hodge, 31, faces counts of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and following too closely. A Knox County grand jury indicted her last week.
Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up
Allegations against East Ridge, Tenn., police officers of excessive force, retaliatory arrests of bystanders and filing false charges — buttressed by body camera and bystander footage — are mounting, a review of police and court records by the Tennessee Lookout shows. When a 70-year-old bystander questioned East Ridge police officers about their treatment of a […] The post Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
wvlt.tv
‘A lot of misinformation’ | Anderson Co. Schools dispels rumors after lockdown
ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Director of Anderson County Schools Tim Parrott released a statement on Saturday to dispel rumors and misinformation that he said had spread on social media. Clinton High School went on a soft lockdown on Friday, Sept. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. after Principal...
WTVC
Old Kimsey junior college gets the chance to live again
POLK COUNTY, TENN. — Jason Collis is restoring history in Ducktown, Tennessee. Jason Collis and his wife purchased the Kimsey junior college last year. They are restoring the school in hopes preserve this historic building. This old school was built in 1932 and designed by the architect Reuben H....
WATE
‘Larger presence than normal’ of law enforcement at Clinton High due to social media rumors
CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — On Monday morning, Clinton High School could look different. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says it will have a “larger presence than normal” in the high school’s hallways and on campus over threats of a walkout. A social media post from Anderson County Schools states the rumored walkout could be in protest of the bathroom law.
WTVC
Medical Minute with Vascular Institute of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Every day during October, the Vascular Institute of Chattanooga will give us medical advice in just one minute! From information to guidance and of course medical advice! Today is all about post-flee-biotic syndrome.
WTVC
Man robs, tries to rape woman in Chattanooga; Used money to pay light bill, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man walked into a woman's home, confronted her in bed, robbed her, and tried to rape her, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. The incident happened on Thursday morning at an undisclosed residence in Chattanooga. The victim told officers her husband had left for...
WTVC
Man drowns while loading boat at Chickamauga Lake Saturday afternoon, says TWRA
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man died while trying to load his boat into Chickamauga Lake amid high winds Saturday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA). TWRA agents responded to the scene near Kings Point Road after getting reports that a man loading a Bayliner cabin cruiser...
WTVC
ODDtober at the Tennessee Aquarium
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Thom Benson and Tanisha La Guardia discuss ODDtober at the Tennessee Aquarium as well as "Washed Ashore" and other IMAX films ending this October for Fall Break. Stay connected with Tennessee Aquarium Imax Theater. 800-262-0695. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as...
WTVC
Is bond needed for certain crimes? A northwest Georgia judge doesn't think so
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A Whitfield County Magistrate Judge issued an order that releases arrestees for most misdemeanor offenses on their own recognizance. In August, Magistrate Judge Chris Griffin issued an order releasing people arrested for most misdemeanors, without requiring them to pay bail. That includes those charged with...
wvlt.tv
Lenoir City coffee shop offers job training to adults with special needs
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Lenoir City coffee shop is grateful to get additional support from customers after a social media post highlighting its mission was shared thousands of times. Riverside Coffee is more than just a place to grab a cup of joe; it’s providing job training to...
WTVC
Dalton man charged with beating woman to death
DALTON, Ga. — A man in Dalton faces homicide charges after the woman he was living with died from her injuries Monday morning. Dalton Police say 44-year-old Justin Pippin beat 40-year-old Rachael Schaefer to death last Thursday. Police were called that morning to the couple's home on the 900...
clayconews.com
GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting on HWY 411 in Murray County, Georgia
Chatsworth, GA – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Chatsworth, GA. The Chatsworth Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Thursday, September 29, 2022, of a shooting that occurred on Hwy 411 in Chatsworth. One man was shot...
WTVCFOX
Video: Activist disrupts drag show at restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An Ooltewah woman who loudly called customers and staff during a drag show at a restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront 'wicked, evil perverts' was escorted from the premises Thursday night. The person who shot the video, who is the woman's husband, and who knew beforehand what she...
