Hamilton County, TN

WTVC

Silver Alert cancelled for missing 87-year-old Roane County man

HARRIMAN Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: TBI has announced on Monday that Earl Eugene Foster was found safe in Blount County. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking the publics help to find senior Eugene Foster, missing from Harriman. TBI says that he's 87-years-old, 5'8", 225 pounds, with blue eyes...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga police chief, DA focus on SROs and youth violence at panel discussion Monday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's summer saw mass shootings and youth violence that forced the police department to shift strategy. Monday a panel discussion with city officials hoped to answer the community's growing questions regarding violence and recent incidents with SROs. The panel included Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy, Juvenile Court Judge Robert Philyaw, Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp, CPD Gun Unit Task Force's Josh May, Pastor Larry Tadd and Chris Sands.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
bbbtv12.com

Clinton Driver charged in Roane accident last Thursday night near Oliver Springs

As we promised we have an update on last Thursday night’s single car accident which occurred on Mahoney Road near Oliver Springs. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report that we requested, a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by 22-year-old Danni R Edwards from Clinton was traveling south on Mahoney Road near Johnson Road, when the vehicle attempted to negotiate a right curve but failed to maintain its lane of travel, exited the road, and struck a large ditch. According to the report Edwards was not injured, however was charged with reckless endangerment, and reckless driving. A passenger in the vehicle identified as 21-year-old Dana Smith from Oliver Springs was reported to be injured and transported to an area Hospital. She was not wearing a seatbelt. Blair Volunteer Fire department and Roane County Sheriff’s Department Personnel also assisted The THP at the scene.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
WBIR

Lenoir City woman indicted in motorcyclist's death on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Lenoir City woman has been indicted in a September 2021 crash on Interstate 40 that killed a motorcyclist. Jessie R. Hodge, 31, faces counts of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and following too closely. A Knox County grand jury indicted her last week.
LENOIR CITY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up

Allegations against East Ridge, Tenn., police officers of excessive force, retaliatory arrests of bystanders and filing false charges — buttressed by body camera and bystander footage — are mounting, a review of police and court records by the Tennessee Lookout shows. When a 70-year-old bystander questioned East Ridge police officers about their treatment of a […] The post Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

Old Kimsey junior college gets the chance to live again

POLK COUNTY, TENN. — Jason Collis is restoring history in Ducktown, Tennessee. Jason Collis and his wife purchased the Kimsey junior college last year. They are restoring the school in hopes preserve this historic building. This old school was built in 1932 and designed by the architect Reuben H....
DUCKTOWN, TN
WATE

‘Larger presence than normal’ of law enforcement at Clinton High due to social media rumors

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — On Monday morning, Clinton High School could look different. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says it will have a “larger presence than normal” in the high school’s hallways and on campus over threats of a walkout. A social media post from Anderson County Schools states the rumored walkout could be in protest of the bathroom law.
CLINTON, TN
WTVC

Medical Minute with Vascular Institute of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Every day during October, the Vascular Institute of Chattanooga will give us medical advice in just one minute! From information to guidance and of course medical advice! Today is all about post-flee-biotic syndrome.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

ODDtober at the Tennessee Aquarium

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Thom Benson and Tanisha La Guardia discuss ODDtober at the Tennessee Aquarium as well as "Washed Ashore" and other IMAX films ending this October for Fall Break. Stay connected with Tennessee Aquarium Imax Theater. 800-262-0695. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Dalton man charged with beating woman to death

DALTON, Ga. — A man in Dalton faces homicide charges after the woman he was living with died from her injuries Monday morning. Dalton Police say 44-year-old Justin Pippin beat 40-year-old Rachael Schaefer to death last Thursday. Police were called that morning to the couple's home on the 900...
DALTON, GA

Community Policy