kion546.com
Georgia election probe enters new phase with search warrants
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state is seeking search warrants in the case, a sign that the wide-ranging probe has entered a new phase. The revelation came...
Volunteer firefighter dies in Nebraska Sandhills wildfire
HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — A longtime volunteer firefighter has died while battling a wildfire in drought-stricken west-central Nebraska that destroyed much of a youth campsite and led officials to evacuate a nearby village. Officials say 59-year-old Mike Moody died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency while fighting the Bovee Fire. Moody was the assistant fire chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department. The fire grew to about 15,000 acres by Sunday night, and an official said none of the fire had been contained by midday Monday. Officials with the Nebraska State 4-H Camp confirmed that most of the camp’s buildings were destroyed. Officials also evacuated the tiny nearby village of Halsey, which is home to about 65 people.
Super squash: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves out new US record
CLARENCE, N.Y. (AP) — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest. The Buffalo News reports that state and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence, a suburb. An entry by Scott Andrusz broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds. A news release says the previous New York state record was 2,517 pounds. The winning squash will be on display at the Great Pumpkin Farm fall festival through Oct. 16. A grower in Italy holds the world record for heaviest pumpkin. Guinness World Records reports that specimen weighed in at just over 2,700 pounds in 2021.
