Former Enterprise city councilman laid to rest
Service providers and community members gathered in Dothan Monday morning to "stand up, stand strong, and stand together" for domestic violence awareness month.
Houston County garbage pickup notice
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Even with the county holiday occurring October 10, Houston County Sanitation plans to run garbage pick up as usual. “Please be advised that Houston County Sanitation will be picking up household garbage as usual on Monday, October 10, 2022. Although this is a County holiday, there...
Cottondale Boil Water Notice
Wiregrass Electric deploys 6-person crew to help region recover from Ian
HARTFORD, Ala. (Press Release) - A six-person crew from Wiregrass Electric Cooperative departed headquarters at sundown Thursday and headed to Central Florida to assist in repairing power outages caused by Hurricane Ian. WEC’s team is joining other workers from electric co-ops based in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Oklahoma and...
FUMC pumpkin patch is back!
Family and friends celebrate the life of a longtime Enterprise City Councilman
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Family and friends spent Sunday honoring and remembering the life of longtime Enterprise City Council Member Richard Fleming. “Thank you for being here,” Pastor at FBC Enterprise, Dr. Ben Bowden said. “As we celebrate this life that was well-lived. The life of Papa Richard.”
Dothan ice rink begins installation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan attraction is getting a new location in the downtown area. Starting October 4, the parking lot at 239 N. Foster Street, between the Federal Court House and the Charles Woods/WTVY building, will be closed to make room for the 2022-2023 Ice and Lights ice rink equipment installation.
Enterprise holiday garbage schedule
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to Columbus Day, no garbage collection will take place on Monday, October 10. Trash scheduled for pick up on Monday will be collected on Tuesday, October 11. Any trash pick up regularly scheduled for Tuesdays will be picked up on Wednesday, October 12. Subscribe to...
House of Ruth
Cottondale is issuing a boil water notice -- due to a water line repair the city is making.
Dothan’s FUMC annual pumpkin patch is back!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For many who frequent Main Street in Dothan, pumpkins lined up in front of First United Methodist Church means fall is officially here!. FUMC’s annual pumpkin patch offers all shapes, sizes, and colors ready to be picked. The fall festivity serves as a fundraiser for...
House of Ruth unites community for domestic violence awareness month
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Service providers and community members gathered in Dothan Monday morning to “stand up, stand strong, and stand together” for domestic violence awareness month. House of Ruth works year-round to support those in the Wiregrass affected by domestic violence. Over the past year, the non-profit...
Family, friends honor loved ones killed in Cottondale wreck last year
It’s been a year since three people were killed in a head-on collision in Cottondale. Ashley Stewart, Marty Green and Mary Hagadorn died in the wake of the U.S. Highway 11 crash, and on Friday family members of the deceased released dozens of balloons at the site of the crash in their honor.
ALDOT plans to begin Alabama Highway 167 project Monday
A project aimed to move traffic more efficiently on Alabama Highway 167 in Enterprise will see work begin soon. The project will add an additional lane in each direction and a center turn lane on Alabama Highway 167 from the Boll Weevil Circle to Salem Road. Motorists should see signs...
Crossing at Big Creek’s future clouded by court ruling
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s not immediately clear what, if any, impact the Alabama Supreme Court gambling ruling will have on The Crossing at Big Creek, also known as Center Stage. But it would seem a reasonable assumption that the Houston County development could be in jeopardy. That’s because...
Enterprise City Schools BOE approves personnel actions
The following personnel actions were approved by the Enterprise City Schools Board of Education at its Sept. 27 meeting:. Maria Metcalf, 8-hour custodian, Enterprise High School;. Chelsea Floyd, math teacher, Enterprise High School;. Resignations:. Floyd Graham, social science teacher, Enterprise High School;. Kristina Parrish, third grade teacher, Rucker Blvd. Elementary;
Troy mourns loss of city councilman, former restaurant owner
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy city councilman and former Crowe’s Chicken owner Robert Jones has died. Jones started working for Crowe’s Chicken in the 1980s. That’s when current owner Patsy Gibson met Jones. “He was like my guidance counselor,” said Gibson. The two worked together, became...
Police: Argument over place to sit at barbecue ends in murder
Law enforcement in Henry County say a fight over a chair at an afternoon barbecue has ended in murder. It happened in the 3700 block of Henry County 57. That’s in the Shorterville community. Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship says 26-year-old Danny Cullins and 22-year-old Ryan Tolbert argued over...
Dothan Police ask for public assistance in locating diamond thief
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Monday, October 3,2022, a man stole several pieces of diamond jewelry. The suspect entered a jewelry store in Wiregrass Commons Mall at around 2:15 p.m. He asked to look at several pieces from the display case. As the clerk was showing him the jewelry, he...
6th teen nabbed in Eufaula credit card fraud sting
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - A total of six teenagers have been arrested in connection to a credit card fraud scheme in Eufaula. Eufaula police made the sixth arrest Friday. Police say 18 year old, Willis Maurice Jackson III, is believed to have stolen debit/credit cards to knowingly purchase goods without authorization.
1 dead after ‘argument gone wrong’ over seat in southeast Alabama
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — One man is dead following an argument that turned violent in Henry County, Henry County Sheriff’s Office says that the victim Danny Dale Cullins, 26, of Shorterville, and the suspect Ryan Antonio Tolbert, 22, of Shorterville were at a barbeque in the 3700 block of Henry County Road 57 in […]
