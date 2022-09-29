Read full article on original website
Storm cleanup continues in Okeechobee County
WPTV is taking another look at Okeechobee County’s efforts to clean up the mess left behind by Hurricane Ian.
wqcs.org
SFWMA Navigation Notice: Some Locks in Martin, Okeechobee, Glades and Hendry County Re-Opened; Others Remain Closed
South Florida - Monday October 3, 2022: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) on Sunday announced the re-opening of the following navigational locks:. • Okeechobee County: G-36 Boat Lock, Henry Creek. • Okeechobee County: S-193 Boat Lock, Taylor Creek. • Glades County: S-127 Boat Lock, Buckhead Ridge. • Glades...
wflx.com
Hundreds still without power in Okeechobee County
Days after storms swept across Florida, thousands are still without power. In Okeechobee County, residents say the last few days have been difficult since for many, being without power also means being without water. Colleen Harty was one of those people. Her lights flickered on Saturday for the first time...
cw34.com
Stuart Fire Station No.3 has an unusual temporary home while they await their new station
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Stuart and Martin County Fire Rescue ended their service partnership for the northern part of the city last year. A state of the art facility is in the works – but it won’t be ready until next year – so they’ve had to come up with a temporary fix to bridge the gap.
wflx.com
Okeechobee County responding to community needs following Hurricane Ian
Okeechobee County officials want to inform the community about its recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian's strong winds pulled down power lines, took down fences and toppled large trees. County officials said crews conducted a damage assessment on approximately 50% of the county. The team will continue the work into next...
Why are X’s spray-painted on homes in Hardee County?
If you live in Hardee County and returned home to find spray paint on your house, you might be wondering why.
Hurricane Ian knocks out power to most of Okeechobee County
According to Florida Power and Light, the majority of customers in Okeechobee County are without power Thursday after Hurricane Ian plowed through the state.
cw34.com
Man takes advantage of storm to steal a vehicle
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Last week, while most people were preparing for Hurricane Ian, one man was taking advantage of the situation to burglarize the area. Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested 17-year-old Javon Charles and charged him with grand theft. Charles and two other juveniles...
WINKNEWS.com
Glades County offering fueling station for evacuees from SWFL
Glades County Emergency Management is warning residents their area might have heavy traffic as evacuees from Florida’s west coast travel across the state. Glades County will be hosting a fuel site for evacuees. Drivers licenses will be checked to make sure the fueling station is being used by those fleeing Lee, Sarasota, Collier and Charlotte counties.
WPBF News 25
Hurricane Ian causes damage to homes, businesses in Okeechobee
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Across Okeechobee County, people are starting to pick up the pieces fromHurricane Ian. Mark Bragel owns the Brown Cow Creamery. Overnight, the back of his shop was flooded as heavy rain and storms hit downtown Okeechobee. He is just one of many seeing damage from Hurricane Ian.
sebastiandaily.com
Indian River County Deputies Assisting in Relief Efforts on Florida’s West Coast
The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the search, rescue, and relief efforts on the West Coast of Florida. Sheriff Eric Flowers gave a briefing to a dedicated team of deputies prior to leaving this morning. “Indian River County was spared from the wrath of Hurricane Ian....
Peace River reaches historic levels, floods homes
First responders in Hardee and DeSoto counties are focused on rescuing people who are trapped due to flooding from the Peace River.
fox13news.com
Aerial view of flooding across Hardee County on Sept. 30, 2022
Flooding is a major issue here in Hardee County, where the Peace River has reached record-high levels. It is also the county with the most power outages in Florida following Ian.
WPTV
Crash on Florida's Turnpike has southbound lanes closed in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A crash on Florida's Turnpike in Martin County has all southbound lanes closed before mile marker 134. Traffic is backed up a couple of miles as of 11:07 a.m.
fox13news.com
Rescue efforts underway in Wauchula after Hurricane Ian caused Peace River to overflow
WAUCHULA, Fla. - Parts of Hardee County remained underwater Friday, as homeowners tried to salvage whatever they could. Neighbors in the Riverview community of Wauchula used their boats to shuttle people to and from their homes. "This is the worst hurricane I’ve ever been through," said Mike Davis, who used...
Person hit, killed by motorcycle in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A person was hit and killed by a motorcyclist Sunday night in Melbourne. Police said the person was crossing Sarno Road around 8:20 p.m. when they were struck by the motorcyclist near Ironwood Drive. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said the person...
cw34.com
Driver arrested after doing burnouts, nearly crashes into police car, hits concrete pole
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man in Port St. Lucie was arrested Sunday after authorities say they observed him doing burnouts in the parking lot of VYBZ Lounge. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said 33-year-old Errol Orage was spotted around 2 a.m., and immediately tried to leave the scene when officers approached.
veronews.com
Photos – Hurricane Ian’s impact on Indian River County
Hurricane Ian left roadways flooded, destroyed signs on local businesses and washed away sand from the beaches in Indian River County. The storm – which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday on Florida’s southwestern coast – steadily weakened late Wednesday and early Thursday when it slowly trekked across the central and eastern parts of the state.
Hurricane Ian leaves many homeless in Hardee County
The people running the shelter said they don’t know how long it will be open but they could desperately use more supplies including sleeping mats and air mattresses.
sebastiandaily.com
HALO receives 9 more dogs from hurricane-stricken Fort Myers
HALO No-Kill Rescue Shelter received nine more dogs from hurricane-stricken Fort Myers. The delivery was organized by the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. About 51 dogs were transferred and dispersed to multiple rescue organizations following the devastation by Hurricane Ian. Jacque Petrone of HALO said it...
