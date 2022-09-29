ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

"Damage is insane": Univ. of Tampa student from Hingham describes Hurricane Ian

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

Hingham native and University of Tampa student describes experiencing Hurricane Ian 01:59

TAMPA -- In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, some residents are picking up the pieces of their lives, while others are lucky to be spared.

"From what I see on Twitter, the damage is insane," says Terrence Concannon, a Hingham native who goes to school at the University of Tampa. "The storm surge completely wiped anything out."

Concannon believes he may be one of the only students from the school who stayed behind in Tampa instead of fleeing. He has been surviving on what little he could muster from the grocery store, which is mostly chocolate milk and watermelon.

"If I were to lose power, I would have been in pretty bad shape," tells Concannon, "I am definitely rationing some stuff right now."

His neighborhood was spared from the brunt of Ian, however he still managed to snag video of the storm to send to friends and family. He says his mother was calling constantly to check on him

Concannon says the University will welcome students back on campus Friday. Some of his friends fled the area, only to end up facing the storm head-on.

"A few people I know in that area drove their cars down there and got absolutely ruined. The cars are totally ruined," tells Concannon.

On Wednesday, WBZ-TV reached out to Tony Soto, a Floridian man who left his home in Bonita Springs to take refuge with a friend in Ft. Myers. He and his wife thought it would be safer there, but then the storm redirected right at the city.

Soto says cell service is down around the state, but not at his home in Bonita. Their place remains unscathed, but he says an expensive steakhouse called Chop was destroyed. The Naples location is owned by the same company his wife works for. He says 5th Avenue in Naples is decimated.

There are stretches of Florida without power. Crews from Littleton Electric, Light, and Water were sent down to help with utility issues. They are in Jacksonville, but could be sent elsewhere if the city is spared of heavy damages.

"They are standing us down today because of the storm on us right now. They are worried about the amount of saturation that is coming in precipitation and uprooting of trees," tells Nick Lawler, General Manager of Littleton Electric, Light and Water, "The whole experience is emotional. You're surrounded by people who have lost something."

CBS Boston

Boston Archaeology Program begins dig in South End

BOSTON -- The City of Boston Archaeology Program started another archaeological dig in the South End on Monday. They are digging in the backyard of the League of Women for Community Service along West Springfield Street. While laying out their first trench, they said they came across some mid-19th century blue shell-edged whitewater. The dig follows a successful project along Shirley Street, where crews believe they found the original basement of a mansion there. If you want to get involved, the program does accept a limited number of volunteers to help them dig on projects. 
BOSTON, MA
Click10.com

Tampa spared worst of Ian, but still sees significant damage

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa area, which initially was concerned about receiving a direct hit from Ian, was spared the worst of the storm as the Category 4 hurricane made landfall in southwest Florida Wednesday, but the area still experienced strong wind gusts and rain all through the night.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

New Englanders check on family, loved ones in Florida as Hurricane Ian hits

TAMPA  - Michael Petty has been sitting in his Jamaica Plain home, keeping a close eye on the next camera that shows the outside of his Tampa condo. "I see a lot of palms flying around the pool area, and I hear the wind," he told WBZ. He and his husband are safe in Boston and constantly checking in on loved ones as Hurricane Ian makes landfall on the gulf coast. "We have been not getting this for decades, and I just keep thinking and holding my breath, thinking that eventually all of the building of the condos and things in Tampa......
TAMPA, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Locals dealing with Florida devastation

QUINCY, Mass. — The Florida devastation is impacting the Boston-area community. We caught up with several people who are trying to locate loved ones and check in on properties they have in southwestern Florida. The photos are trickling in as Vaughn Wedge assesses the damage to his North Fort...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Boston

Tuskegee Airman "Woody" Woodhouse honored with mural at Logan Airport

BOSTON -- A mural tribute to a living legend was unveiled at Logan Airport on Monday. Enoch "Woody" Woodhouse is one of the last living Tuskegee Airmen. Woody credits his roots for helping him throughout his life and service. "They say 'Woody, where are you from?' I say I'm from Roxbury, they say 'no, I thought you were from Boston.' I say 'yeah, but when I think of Boston, I think of Beacon Hill, I think of Louisburg Square, I think of Commonwealth Avenue, not the ghetto in Roxbury. But you know what? That's where I came from. I'm proud of it because no matter where I am, no matter what difficult circumstances I find myself, no matter what people think of me, or people like me, you know what? I just keep on stepping," explained Woodhouse. Woodhouse was also honored last month when the Red Sox presented him with the Living Legend award and invited him to throw out the first pitch at the game. The Tuskegee Airmen were the first all-Black pilot group in the U.S. Army Air Corps. 
BOSTON, MA
