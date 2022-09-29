ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-Team: Unions furious that Soldiers' Home superintendent will return to work

By Cheryl Fiandaca
 4 days ago

Unions furious that Chelsea Soldiers' Home superintendent will return to work, I-Team learns 01:52

CHELSEA - There are new problems for the Chelsea Soldiers' Home. Unions representing the workers are furious after learning the Department of Veterans' Services is allowing the superintendent to come back to work on October 1. Eric Johnson was on leave and under investigation involving allegations of sexual harassments and bullying.

In a three-page letter obtained by the I-Team, the union blasted Health & Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders and Secretary of the Department of Veterans' Services Cheryl Poppe over what they call a "bewildering decision" to allow Superintendent Eric Johnson to return to the home, claiming he fostered an environment of hostility.

Chelsea Soldiers' Home Superintendent Eric Johnson CBS Boston

A class action grievance claims Johnson "on many occasions bullied, intimidated and threatened" union members and the Executive Office of Health & Human Services knew it and allowed the behavior to continue.

A now-former employee reported Johnson directed a homophobic slur at them. In a statement obtained by the I-Team, the former employee said it was an "attempt to humiliate me," and claimed to be wrongfully terminated.

The union is demanding a meeting with Sudders and Poppe, claiming the decision to bring Johnson back is putting veterans and employee safety at risk.

We contacted the Department of Veterans' Services. It told us it was working on our request for comment. We also attempted to reach Johnson and the unions but did not hear back.

