New York Post | Greg Joyce: Zack Britton worked his tail off to get back to the majors in the hopes of contributing to some postseason success for the Yankees, but unfortunately it just wasn’t meant to be. After a disastrous appearance on Friday night ended with Britton walking off the field with the team trainer, he has been put on the 60-day IL with shoulder fatigue, effectively ending both his season and his Yankees career. It’s always hard to watch a guy’s body fail him, but it’s especially difficult to watch when it happens to one of the best relievers of the last decade or so. At this stage in his career, too, questions start to swirl about whether he will be able to return, or if this’ll be it. For his sake, I hope Friday night’s wild pitch isn’t the last he throws on a baseball field. He’s had too good of a career to go out like that.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO