Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 1, Orioles 3: The Aroldis Chapman Experience
It was a wet, windy, and generally miserable day at the Stadium, and the Yankees’ play reflected the elements they were forced to endure. Aaron Judge struck out three times despite getting a handful of mistake pitches to hit, Aroldis Chapman again forgot how to throw strikes, and Ron Marinaccio was forced to exit the seventh with a shin injury. It was all part of a dreary 3-1 loss to drop the final home series of the regular season.
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/2/22
New York Post | Greg Joyce: Zack Britton worked his tail off to get back to the majors in the hopes of contributing to some postseason success for the Yankees, but unfortunately it just wasn’t meant to be. After a disastrous appearance on Friday night ended with Britton walking off the field with the team trainer, he has been put on the 60-day IL with shoulder fatigue, effectively ending both his season and his Yankees career. It’s always hard to watch a guy’s body fail him, but it’s especially difficult to watch when it happens to one of the best relievers of the last decade or so. At this stage in his career, too, questions start to swirl about whether he will be able to return, or if this’ll be it. For his sake, I hope Friday night’s wild pitch isn’t the last he throws on a baseball field. He’s had too good of a career to go out like that.
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/2/22
We’ve come to the final Sunday of the regular season. All pennant race drama, at least as it pertains to the Yankees, has been removed for the season’s finishing kick, though the drama around Aaron Judge’s chase for 62 is kicking up. He’s got just five chances (in four days) to set the AL record for homers, but opposing pitchers aren’t playing along. Judge will likely do it if his opponents give him a shot, but there’s not much he can do with the bat on his shoulder.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Blue Jays close to hosting Wild Card Series in Toronto
Yesterday was a crummy day for baseball in the Bronx, and the Yankees obliged with, well, pretty crummy baseball. At least it was meaningless! Hopefully, Aaron Judge gets his swing back in Texas beginning tonight. All the American League teams played during the day as well, so it’s time for...
Pinstripe Alley
My Dream, Albeit Realistic, 2022 Yankee Starting Line-up and Bench
1) My defintion of "realistic" does not include any expectation or speculation as to what the "Yankees" or Aaron Boone might do. As such, I would ask that posters please respond accodingly, and as if each of you were "in charge of things." 2) I acknowledge that for many, Carpenters...
Pinstripe Alley
Who is your pick to become a Yankees playoff hero?
That spooky time of year is approaching. I’m not just talking about the emergence of thousands of Spirit Halloween stores at old Office Depots; the focus here is the MLB postseason and all the inevitable nail-biting that it induces. The Yankees have secured their AL East crown and first-round bye in the revised playoff format, so we’ll have a little while to ruminate on this team as most of the other clubs prepare for the Wild Card Series.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles: Nestor Cortes vs. Austin Voth
The loss last night ended up setting the scene for that incredible Mariners walk-off home run to end their record postseason drought, so it’s hard to be too mad, right? That Cal Raleigh homer did end the Orioles’ long-shot chance at the postseason, but this is still an incredible season for them. Fortunately for the Yankees, this all means that the only real stakes for today are if the Yankees can avoid any more injuries — and if Aaron Judge can hit his 62nd home run.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees move Matt Carpenter to 60-day IL, sign Chi Chi González
The Yankees have been very careful monitoring Matt Carpenter’s rehab since the resurgent former All-Star broke his foot on a foul ball. He had been one of the best stories of the season, as he went from a veteran in Triple-A with Texas just trying to hang on to among the top hitters in baseball. In Carpenter’s 47-game stretch with the Yankees from late-May to early-August, he hit .305/.412/.727 with 15 homers and a 217 wRC+ — Judgian numbers and then some.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees History: How the 1922 pennant was almost lost and won
We are well and truly into clinching time in MLB. Several teams, including the Yankees, have locked up playoff spots and division titles. While there’s still some races that need to be decided, every day we get a clearer and clearer look at the playoff picture. While they steadied...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 3, Rangers 1: Luis Severino twirls no-hit mastery in seven
Over 35,000 fans packed into Globe Life Field in Texas on Monday night hoping to see Aaron Judge hit No. 62, setting a new American League record. Instead, they were treated to absolute dominance from the resurgent Luis Severino. In his third start after being shut down for the better part of two months, Severino was nearly untouchable. He took over the storyline of the ballgame with seven hitless innings, allowing just a walk and facing the minimum. Behind Sevy, the Yankees coasted to a 3-1 victory in Arlington.
Pinstripe Alley
The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 157
Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard. Let’s run through Game 157:
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Mariners, Rays clinch playoff spots
There was nothing to report from last night in the Bronx on the Yankees except for muttering about Aaron Judge and some relief pitcher injuries here and there. No. 62 will have to wait for today at the earliest, and the Orioles remained alive by beating the Yankees, 2-1. It was ultimately just a stay of execution, as they were eliminated later in the night.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees send Zack Britton to 60-day IL, activate Jacob Barnes
When Zack Britton went down in August 2021 with a torn UCL and Tommy John surgery on his docket, he was hopeful that he could work his way back to the majors in time for the 2022 playoffs. To his credit, the former All-Star endured the grueling rehab, and after eight appearances in the minors, the Yankees were ready to give him a shot with expanded rosters for the final month. Britton was activated on September 22nd, completing a comeback worthy of praise.
Pinstripe Alley
Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the mark of a turnaround
It’s no secret that a lot of criticism has been pointed in Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s direction over the course of the season. Among the Yankees’ fanbase, he can often be seen as a woeful placeholder for the more heralded prospects (like Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe). This sentiment has not gone away as the season has progressed, and has even been reinforced by his relatively middling triple stat line of .263/.315/.331 with a fairly poor wRC+ of 86.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Celebrating 61 and a division win
Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season is nearing its conclusion, we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles: Chi Chi González vs. Kyle Bradish
It’s a rainy afternoon for the Yankees’ final home game of the regular season, and Aaron Judge’s final shot at hitting No. 62 in Yankee Stadium. After a sleepy 2-1 loss in the first game of the series, the Bombers responded with a comprehensive 8-0 victory that started with dominance from Nestor Cortes and ended with an offensive outburst. Can they take the final home series of the regular season with a win in the rubber match?
Pinstripe Alley
Aaron Judge and the greatest walk(s) year
Did you see what I did there? Aaron Judge is in his walk year in his contract, and he is walking at an absurd pace (should I go, now?). There has been a lot said about how he has hit huge amounts of home runs and that his batting average is way up. Attention to his dominance on most traditional and advanced metrics is well deserved. He tops the charts in most areas, with the only exception being a relatively high whiff rate and strikeout percentage.
Pinstripe Alley
Saying all the right things: Aaron Judge’s hidden superpower
2022 is truly the year of Aaron Judge. He’s on the verge of breaking arguably the most heralded record in franchise history. He’s putting together one of the most impressive offensive seasons of all-time. He’s fighting his way to a Triple Crown. He’s set himself up for a potential MVP win.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Arizona Fall League preview: Jasson Domínguez heads west
The Yankees’ regular season may be coming to an end, but out west, there’s one league that’s just getting started. Today marks Opening Day for the Arizona Fall League, an MLB-operated offseason league that gives prospects from across the minors a chance to continue their seasons and hone their craft.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Astros lock up best record in the AL
Aaron Judge may still be stuck on 61, but Nestor Cortes and the Yankees batting order put up dominant displays in the 8-0 rout of the Orioles at the Stadium. The AL playoff picture is set as all of the teams featured below have already punched their tickets to the postseason. However, seeding is still up for grabs, and several of the results yesterday caused movement in the standings.
