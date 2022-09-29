Read full article on original website
PWMania
WWE Officials Are Said to Be Worried About Randy Orton
WWE is said to be worried about Randy Orton’s health and future. As previously stated, Orton last wrestled on May 20 SmackDown, when he and Matt Riddle were defeated by current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a bout to unify the belts. The Bloodline beat down RK-Bro at ringside in a post-match angle. Orton hasn’t been seen since, and WWE revealed on TV that he’s been dealing with a back ailment. In mid-June, it was rumored that WWE management were afraid that Orton would require surgery, which would likely keep him out of the ring for the remainder of 2022. Riddle stated on May 23 RAW that Orton had been “having a really hard time with his back lately,” adding that he “could barely walk” before their loss to The Usos, and he then seemingly confirmed the reports on concern for Orton when he mentioned during SmackDown how Orton had “a big operation coming up.” WWE also noted during the May 27 SmackDown that Orton was “currently undergoing consultations with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to determine the extent of his injury and to recommend course of treatment.”
ewrestlingnews.com
The Wrestling World Begins To React To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki
As we reported earlier here on eWn, Antonio Inoki passed away on Saturday morning at his home in Japan. The pro wrestling legend left us at the age of 79. As you’d expect, the wrestling world is mourning the loss of a true legend in this business and the tributes continue to pour in through social media.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Gives Update On His Relationships With Roman Reigns And Jon Moxley
After years of working together as a team and as rivals in WWE, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) went their separate ways when Moxley left the company in 2019 to join AEW, where he is the current world champion. Alongside Roman Reigns, Moxley and Rollins made names for themselves in WWE as members of The Shield from 2012 to 2014, and they have since become three of the top guys in the two biggest wrestling companies in the world. There's been plenty of speculation about the former teammates' current relationship in light of harsh comments Rollins made about Moxley in a 2019 interview.
PWMania
Brock Lesnar Private Signing Announced, Latest on Lesnar’s WWE Status
Brock Lesnar will make his first private signing with Fiterman Sports next month. Fiterman has scheduled a signing with Lesnar for Friday, October 28 at 12pm at their League City, Texas office. This will not be a public event, and only mail-in items for autographs will be accepted. Prices for...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Blasted Over Lacey Evans’ ‘Ridiculous’ Booking
Lacey Evans returned to WWE television earlier this year after being away for a very long time. She came back and stopped her Southern Bell gimmick, becoming a marine in the process. Evans was a regular on SmackDown before she was pulled from television on the July 29th episode of...
PWMania
Sable Trends on Social Media Following Comments by Mick Foley
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley’s comments about former WWE Women’s Champion Sable trended on Twitter. As PWMania.com previously reported, during the latest “Foley Is Pod” podcast episode, Foley and co-host Conrad Thompson discussed Sable. The Hardcore Icon praised Sable and said she deserved to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
ewrestlingnews.com
Earl Hebner Says Andre The Giant Once Gave Him Two Black Eyes
Former WWE referee Earl Hebner was a recent guest on a livestream for K & S Wrestlefest. During the livestream, the legendary referee commented on the time WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant accidentally gave him two black eyes during a spot at a WWE live event. He said,
PWMania
Michael Cole Hints at Big Name Returning for WWE WrestleMania Feud
Michael Cole dropped a tease for what many people believe will be a WrestleMania 39 match during Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Cole made the following comment during the match between Austin Theory and Drew McIntyre, “No doubt Austin Theory is one of most talented we have seen in a while. He could use an Attitude Adjustment though.”
ComicBook
Jury Rules in Favor of Randy Orton's Tattoo Artist in WWE and 2K Games Case
WWE and Take-Two just experienced an unexpected loss in court, as an Illinois federal jury has found in favor of Catherine Alexander in the trial over copyright infringement regarding Randy Orton's tattoos. The suit was filed in 2018, with Alexander saying that she owns the copyright to the designs used in Orton's tattoos in the WWE 2K video games. Alexander has been evidently tattooing Orton since 2003, and today the jury ruled in favor of the plating and against Take-Two, 2K Games, Visual Concepts Entertainment, and WWE (via @copyrightlately). You can find the post regarding the verdict below.
ewrestlingnews.com
VIDEO: Darby Allin Slips, Falls From A 92 Foot Waterfall
Darby Allin continues to prove he’s a complete nutjob. In a video posted by Allin over the weekend, the AEW wrestler leaps off a 92-foot waterfall. He captioned the video with,. “Slip and fall off a 92 foot waterfall.”. Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal will be taking place on...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Believes Sasha Banks And Naomi Broke Tradition With WWE Walkout
Sasha Banks and Naomi were set for a six-woman tag team main event on the May 16th, 2022, edition of "WWE Raw" they day they reportedly walked out of the company. As the show was starting, Banks and Naomi placed their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the desk of then-Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis and left the building, after which they were suspended and their titles were vacated. Now, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has opened up about what he would have done if he was in Banks' and Naomi's shoes.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Interested In Signing Multiple Huge Stars
Bandido impressed people throughout his career and it’s one of the reasons why AEW had him compete against Chris Jericho on Dynamite this week. He had a solid match against Jericho in the main event. Despite his loss, Bandido certainly made sure fans realized his worth. Elsewhere on the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Regina, SK: Six-Man Tag Team Match
Natalya def. B-Fab White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane is played as the house lights turn red. Madcap Moss def. Sami Zayn via DQ. The referee orders a tag team match to start immediately. Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa def. Madcap Moss & Ricochet. Hit Row (w/ B Fab) def. Maximum...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For New Tag Team
Veer Mahaan and Sanga as the tag team, Indus Sher, recently reunited. Last weekend at a WWE NXT house show in Citrus Springs, FL, the two men partnered up once again to take on Andre Chase and an unknown talent. It was the first match they have worked together since defeating Jinder Mahal and The Bollywood Boyz at the WWE Superstar Spectacle, an event showcasing Indian talent, in January 2021.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Ticket Sales For Upcoming AEW Events
You can check out some updated AEW ticket sale numbers below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Washington, DC has 2,265 tickets out. AEW debuted in this venue three years ago and it sold out instantly with over 14,000. AEW Rampage and Battle...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Files New Trademark For ‘Campus Rush’
On September 28, WWE filed to trademark the term ‘WWE Campus Rush’ with the USPTO. This trademark is related to the company’s NIL – Next in Line program. You can check out the trademark description below:. Mark For: WWE CAMPUS RUSH trademark registration is intended to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Update On The WWE Performance Center Following Hurricane Ian
As previously reported, the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida has temporarily shut down operations due to Hurricane Ian. There was a lot of damage done, as over two million homes and buildings in Florida have lost power due to the hurricane. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Chooses His Favorite AEW Match So Far
The current ROH World Champion, Chris Jericho, was in AEW at the start of the promotion’s run. He became the first AEW World Champion and wrestled the likes of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and others. On the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, Jericho discussed some of his favorite matches he’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
Asuka Turns 41 (Video), Triple H/Mick Foley Feud, SmackDown News
You can check out Asuka’s latest vlog below. In this episode, she celebrates her 41st birthday:. You can check out this week’s episode of “SmackDown in Three Minutes” below:. A&E posted the following video from a recent episode of WWE Rivals, looking at Triple H and...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – WWE Considering Changing The Date Of Its Day 1 Pay-Per-View Event
The date of next year’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event may be changing. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there has been some talk that the company will be moving the pay-per-view event away from January 1st. With that being said, the event will remain at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia but it may take on a different date.
