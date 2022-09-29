MDOT Continues Resurfacing Project on M-115, Backups Expected

You may have noticed more construction along M-115, and that’s because MDOT is working on a resurfacing project they started in mid-September.

MDOT says the project is about 3 miles long, starting at the U.S. 131 interchange all the way down to the Osceola County line.

MDOT expects the repaving near the U.S. 131 interchange to take about four days, which would end the repaving around Sunday if everything is on schedule.

But there could be a lot of delays, given the location near the entrance and exit of the freeway, and the closure of M-115 down to one lane.

“Unfortunately this time of year is also when we have to do our road construction, so we ask for people’s patience just a little bit longer while we wrap up these projects,” said MDOT North Region Communications Representative James Lake.

The project is scheduled to be wrapped up at the end of October.