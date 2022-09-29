Read full article on original website
The Wrestling World Begins To React To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki
As we reported earlier here on eWn, Antonio Inoki passed away on Saturday morning at his home in Japan. The pro wrestling legend left us at the age of 79. As you’d expect, the wrestling world is mourning the loss of a true legend in this business and the tributes continue to pour in through social media.
Ken Shamrock Responds To Fans Asking Him To Referee Special Match At Extreme Rules
With Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle set to face off in the first main roster Fight Pit match in WWE History, eyes have been on who will officiate the matchup over the past couple of days. While UFC legend and WWE fan Daniel Cormier was ultimately chosen to do the honors at Extreme Rules, fans had been calling for another former WWE Superstar and UFC fighter to officiate the match.
Sable Trends on Social Media Following Comments by Mick Foley
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley’s comments about former WWE Women’s Champion Sable trended on Twitter. As PWMania.com previously reported, during the latest “Foley Is Pod” podcast episode, Foley and co-host Conrad Thompson discussed Sable. The Hardcore Icon praised Sable and said she deserved to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
WWE, Tony Khan, Triple H, NWA & More React to Antonio Inoki’s Passing
Antonio Inoki was a transformational figure in professional wrestling, and his passing has brought reactions from across the industry including WWE, Triple H, Tony Khan, the NWA and more. As reported earlier tonight, Inoki passed away at the age of 79. WWE honored Inoki on tonight’s Smackdown and tones of others including Impact Wrestling, Samoa Joe, TJP, Taz and others took to social media to react, as you can see below:
Ricky Steamboat’s In-Ring Return Officially Announced
Ricky Steamboat is making his in-ring return at Big Time Wrestling next month. and the details of the match have been revealed. Big Time Wrestling has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will team with FTR against Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a mystery partner at the November 27th event.
Antonio Inoki, Japanese pro wrestling legend, dead at 76
Antonio Inoki, Japanese pro wrestling legend and parliamentarian, dead at 76 Antonio Inoki was known as a Japanese pro wrestler, promoter, a politician and for facing Muhammad Ali in a mixed-martial arts match in 1976. (NCD) Antonio Inoki, a legendary Japanese pro wrestler, promoter and politician who faced Muhammad Ali...
Pro Wrestling Hall Of Fame In Texas Shuts Down
According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame in Wichita Falls, TX has shut down. The closure of the facility coincided with heat on Johnny Mantell, who was in charge of running it. One source said the building was “a wreck” by the time it closed.
Triple H Reacts To Death Of Legendary Wrestling Figure
It was announced on Friday that iconic wrestler Antonio Inoki passed away. He was 79 years old. Inoki, who was born in Yokohama, Japan in 1943, started his own promotion in 1972 called New Japan Pro Wrestling. Inoki was the first Japanese wrestler to win the WWF championship. In 2010,...
VIDEO: Darby Allin Slips, Falls From A 92 Foot Waterfall
Darby Allin continues to prove he’s a complete nutjob. In a video posted by Allin over the weekend, the AEW wrestler leaps off a 92-foot waterfall. He captioned the video with,. “Slip and fall off a 92 foot waterfall.”. Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal will be taking place on...
Eric Bischoff Implies Tony Khan’s ROH Acquisition Was A Bad Decision
Not one to be reticent with his criticisms of AEW and ROH President Tony Khan, WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently offered more criticism. On the latest episode of his “Strictly Business” podcast, Bischoff criticized Khan’s decision to acquire Ring of Honor, implying that it was a bad business decision. According to Bischoff, the ROH brand and its assets had no real value.
Results From WWE Live Event In Regina, SK: Six-Man Tag Team Match
Natalya def. B-Fab White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane is played as the house lights turn red. Madcap Moss def. Sami Zayn via DQ. The referee orders a tag team match to start immediately. Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa def. Madcap Moss & Ricochet. Hit Row (w/ B Fab) def. Maximum...
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For New Tag Team
Veer Mahaan and Sanga as the tag team, Indus Sher, recently reunited. Last weekend at a WWE NXT house show in Citrus Springs, FL, the two men partnered up once again to take on Andre Chase and an unknown talent. It was the first match they have worked together since defeating Jinder Mahal and The Bollywood Boyz at the WWE Superstar Spectacle, an event showcasing Indian talent, in January 2021.
Eric Bischoff Claims AEW’s Audience Hasn’t Grown Significantly
On September 8, Tony Khan announced that AEW Dynamite did over 1 million viewers for three weeks in a row. It was the first time the show has done over 1 million in three consecutive weeks since October 2021. One year later, former WCW promoter Eric Bischoff still believes AEW...
Jake Roberts Reveals His Most Painful Injury He Suffered In The Ring
Jake “The Snake” Roberts discussed a wide range of topics including the most painful in-ring injury he suffered on the latest episode of his “DDP Snake Pit” podcast.”. The former WWE wrestler suffered a ripped pectoral on an attempted clothesline against Andre The Giant. “I remember...
Booker T: I Wish We Had More Guys Like MJF Out There
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has offered praise to MJF, calling the AEW star “one of a kind.”. MJF has been a highlight of AEW since debuting in 2019, with his consistent character work earning him praise from fans and those within the industry. Speaking on his...
Asuka Turns 41 (Video), Triple H/Mick Foley Feud, SmackDown News
You can check out Asuka’s latest vlog below. In this episode, she celebrates her 41st birthday:. You can check out this week’s episode of “SmackDown in Three Minutes” below:. A&E posted the following video from a recent episode of WWE Rivals, looking at Triple H and...
Chris Jericho Chooses His Favorite AEW Match So Far
The current ROH World Champion, Chris Jericho, was in AEW at the start of the promotion’s run. He became the first AEW World Champion and wrestled the likes of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and others. On the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, Jericho discussed some of his favorite matches he’s...
Dax Harwood Calls Out Tony Khan For Lack Of AEW Bookings
Add FTR to the fluid list of AEW wrestlers calling out their boss. On Saturday, FTR competed at the NJPW Royal Quest event, defeating Aussie Open to retain their IWGP titles. Following the match, Dax Harwood proceeded to get on the microphone to call out AEW President Tony Khan for FTR’s lack of booking. He said,
Breaking News – Antonio Inoki Passes Away
We’ve lost a legend in the world of professional wrestling. Yahoo Japan is reporting that Antonio Inoki has passed away at the age of 79. Inoki died at his home earlier today (Saturday morning in Japan). While the details of his passing have not been announced, it was well known that Inoki had been in poor health for quite some time now.
AEW No Longer Airing In Mexico, AEW Rampage Highlights, More
All Elite Wrestling took to Twitter yesterday to announce that the company will no longer be airing on Canal Space in Mexico, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean. AEW programming will still be available on Space in Brazil. Those located in the region will be able to watch All Elite Wrestling programming by using AEWPlus on FITE TV:
