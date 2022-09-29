Read full article on original website
Logan Co.’s Tobacco & Heritage Fest final events are here! Will you be there?
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – Logan County natives are celebrating “a tradition dating back over 80 years and counting”. The Logan County KY Tobacco & Heritage Festival is finally back in full swing after the pandemic. “It’s just a longstanding tradition here in Logan County that we look forward...
“Sleep out for the homeless” at WKU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – On Western’s campus collegiate organization Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. held their annual sleep out for the homeless event. “Sleep out for the homeless” is a national initiative by the fraternity to raise awareness for those who struggle with day to day life on the street. Students who participated in the event camped out on south lawn from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Bosnian sisters’ celebrate business grand opening exactly 20 years from immigrating to America
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Friday, two Bosnian sisters celebrate their salon’s grand opening exactly 20 years from the day their family immigrated to America. This summer News 40 brought you the Nuhanovich sisters’ touching story: the sisters sharing how they wanted to use their entrepreneurial spirits to further Bowling Green’s thriving Bosnian lead business.
Bypass closure returns through Oct. 7
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A closure impacting a section of U.S. 31-W Bypass is returning today though Friday. All lanes of U.S. 31-W Bypass will be closed from Broadway to East 10th Ave. The project is due to BGMU replacing aged infrastructure. Beginning next week, all lanes from East...
Trolley makes first appearance in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-The trolley to be used for historic tours of Bowling Green has just arrived at the Historic Railpark & Train Museum. It has been over a four-year project to acquire the trolley, which will fit up to 30 people. Right now, staff is in the process of having drivers licensed to drive around Bowling Green.
World War II reenactment: Operation Anvil unfolds in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Over the weekend, hundreds of citizens gathered to watch a reenactment of World War 2: Operation Anvil at Phil Moore Park. Operation Anvil was the battle for Southern France in 1944. This is the fourth annual reenactment in Bowling Green…it’s presented by Honoring our Heroes, Inc. which is dedicated to preserving living history.
Lawsuit against Barren County officials involving seizure of horses dismissed
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. – More information is now available on a dropped case at the Barren Circuit Court. Court documents show Judge John T. Alexander dismissed a case of wrongdoing toward 12 people involved in the seizure of a group of horses two years ago. The lawsuit was filed...
2 indicted in Logan County shooting death
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – Two individuals arrested in relation to a murder investigation in Logan County have been indicted in the Logan Circuit Court. Maleek Goodson, 24, of Clarksville has been indicted on charges of murder, first-degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree persistent felony offender. Elizabeth Ford,...
Edmonson Fiscal Court approves $130K ARPA funds to update dispatch technology
BROWNSVILLE, Ky. – Recently, Edmonson County Fiscal Court unanimously voted to allocate $130,000 of ARPA funding toward a new county dispatch system. Edmonson County dispatchers receive both 911 and non-emergency calls for multiple organizations. They estimate answering between 30 to 70 calls in one day. With their current outdated...
Bauer Earns Third C-USA Setter of the Week Award
DALLAS, Texas — Conference USA announced volleyball’s weekly award winners Monday, after WKU took a perfect weekend in three-set sweeps over FIU and Charlotte inside Diddle Arena. Setter Callie Bauer was noted for her performance, gaining conference and national recognition. The redshirt-freshman who leads the conference in assists...
