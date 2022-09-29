ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Aaron Civale to start Friday, Zach Plesac moved to Saturday for Guardians

By Mitch Spinell
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9C85_0iFojhnA00

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) - The Cleveland Guardians are making a change on starting pitchers for the start of the upcoming final regular season series against the Kansas City Royals.

Right-hander Aaron Civale will take the mound for Friday's series opener, while Zach Plesac has been pushed back to Saturday.

The move could allow for Civale to start Cleveland's final regular season contest against Kansas City on Wednesday, while Plesac could potentially shift to a relief role during the upcoming postseason.

Both pitchers have dealt with injuries throughout the season, with Plesac making his first start back from the 15-day IL on Saturday. He is 3-11 with a 4.39 earned run average, while Civale is 3-6 with a 5.19 ERA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Cleveland, MO
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Kansas, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Plesac
Person
Aaron Civale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Guardians#The Kansas City Royals
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy