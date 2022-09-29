Read full article on original website
an17.com
Anthony Tony Domiano, Jr.
Anthony Tony Domiano, Jr., of Independence, Louisiana, passed away at North Oaks Hospital on Friday, September 30, 2022, at the age of 64. He was born on November 16, 1957, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the son of the late Anthony Tony Domiano, Sr., and Leatrice Hano Domiano. Tony was the owner and trainer of Shady Tree Stables.
an17.com
Robert Eldridge McKinney, Jr.
Robert Eldridge McKinney, Jr. passed peacefully from this earth to his heavenly home on Friday, September 30, 2022. He was born at home on June 28, 1940 in Emerald, Mississippi to his loving parents Robert Eldridge McKinney, Sr. & Ethel Jane Allen McKinney. He attended St. Mary Of the Pines until he started school at Magnolia High School where he graduated in 1958. He was a man of many talents and skills. He served his country in the U.S. Navy and later joined the Merchant Marines. Robert traveled the world working as a master electrician in the oil and gas industry for over 35 years. He was also an excellent welder. Robert was fiercely loyal to those he loved. He was selfless and generous to many. His love of his family and friends was most important. He shared two children through his marriage to Myrtie Newman, Robert Eldridge McKinney, III and Clifton Newman McKinney. He is survived by his children, Robert Eldridge McKinney, III (K. Jennifer Horne McKinney), Clifton Newman McKinney (Pamela Rogers McKinney), Sallie Wofford Jackson, and William Wofford (Geneva); grandchildren, Ashleigh Victoria McKinney, Hope McKinney Easley (Joe), Laurel McKinney, Emily F. Chustz (Matthew), Ian McKinney (Carrissa), Olivia McKinney, Mac McKinney, Nicholas Jackson, Neva, Will, and Sarah Wofford; great-grandchildren, Cayman Boone, Sterling White, and Avilene McKinney. Also survived by his longtime companion, Myrtie N. Wofford; siblings and spouses, Pat and Vivian McKinney, Perry and Liz McKinney, Charles and Sheree McKinney and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Robert is preceded in death by his parents. His favorite quote to tell his children and grandchildren was "It is the responsibility of the strong to care for the weak." He lived his life by this motto to the fullest. He was a spiritual person who loved God. He showed his faith by his deeds. He will forever be loved and missed. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Services conducted by Rev. Milton Bourgue. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
an17.com
Robert Carl "Plum Head" Thompson
Robert Carl “Plum Head” Thompson, a native of Bogalusa, LA and resident of Abita Springs, LA passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at St. Tammany Parish Hospital in Covington, LA at the age of 59. Robert made his career as a carpenter for 41 years. He loved hunting...
an17.com
Olen Hilry Flynt
And a resident of Franklinton passed away early Sunday morning October 2, 2022. He was a longtime member of Crain’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church and a former self-employed dairyman. Hilry was retired after a long career as a bus driver for Thomas School. He loved riding his Goldwing motorcycle and taking his motorhome on camping trips all over the area and even further destinations. Hilry was an avid basketball fan. He loved to watch games on TV and also attend as many games as he could. He very much enjoyed driving the school basketball teams to their games each season. Hilry liked to work outside in his yard and eat meals with his family, especially his favorite fried oysters.
an17.com
Dr. Romeo “Romy” Hernandez
Dr. Romeo “Romy” Hernandez, age 83, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Covington, LA. He was born on November 2, 1938 in Tiaong, Quezon, Philippines to Francisco Hernandez and Josefa Hernandez. He was the sixth of ten siblings. He attended San Beda College, studied Pre-Medicine...
an17.com
Dorita C. Pertuit
Dorita, age 82, joined her husband in Heaven on Friday, September 30, 2022. She was a resident of Springfield, LA. Dorita enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially in her yard. She had an incredible green thumb and could grow any flower she planted. Dorita loved working in her garden and could always be found tending to her flowers. She had a passion for fishing and could sit for hours with a pole in her hand. Dorita was most happy surrounded by her family, mostly the ones who called her Maw Maw. She was an incredible wife and mother, but the best grandmother anyone could have. Dorita will be forever missed.
an17.com
Earl “EJ” Joseph Poche, Jr.
Earl “EJ” Joseph Poche, Jr., 76, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 29th, 2022, at 12:28 pm. He was surrounded by his family and friends at his home in Ponchatoula, LA. Born on Friday, October 12th, 1945, EJ was a lifelong resident of...
an17.com
Margaret C. Bates
Margaret C. Bates, resident of Upper Marlboro, MD passed away peacefully at age 94 on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. She will be deeply missed and will forever hold a special place in our hearts. Visitation Friday October 7, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at N.A. James Funeral Home...
an17.com
Eight Livingston Parish teachers awarded grants
LIVINGSTON, La. – Eight Livingston Parish teachers have been awarded Deborah Rochelle Teacher Grants to fund instructional, research-based projects that provide direct instruction to local students. The grant program, which was initiated in 1991, is managed by the Kelly Gene Cook, Sr., Charitable Foundation to benefit qualified teachers and...
an17.com
Gainey's hosts students, community during "Precast Days" event
HOLDEN, LA---Gainey's Concrete Products will host students and members of the community during their annual Precast Days event from 10 a.m., until 2 p.m., on Friday, October 28, at their precast concrete plant in Holden, Louisiana. Precast Days is an initiative of the National Precast Concrete Association designed to educate...
an17.com
Three arrested after shooting at deputies, wounding K9
BEDICO---Chief Jimmy Travis reports the arrest of three individuals following an overnight stand-off resulting from shots being exchanged and a TPSO K9 being wounded. Just before 10 p.m., on Saturday night, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office received several calls for two suspicious males walking around with a gun in the Bedico Creek Lane trailer park off CC Road in the Bedico Community east of Ponchatoula. Shortly after arriving in the area, deputies located the subjects and almost immediately were taken under fire. While one deputy attempted to detain 52-year-old James Loyd, a K9 apprehension was attempted at which time the other subject, 21-year-old Thomas Loftis, brandished a handgun and fired numerous shots, striking K9 Bella in the jaw.
an17.com
Two injured in Saturday shooting in Covington
On Saturday, October 1, 2022, at approximately 8 p.m., the Covington Police Department responded to calls of shots fired at the intersection of W. 33rd Ave, and N. Filmore St. Officers were quickly on the scene and discovered two people were injured with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The two victims were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.
an17.com
SOCCER: SLU falls to Lamar
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team fell to the Lamar Cardinals in Strawberry Stadium 1-0. Southeastern (4-4-1, 2-2-1 SLC) fell in a defensive match to undefeated Lamar (9-0-1, 6-0-0 SLC) at home on Sunday afternoon. Lamar’s Christine Kitaru scored the sole goal of the match with an assist from Kaisa Juvonen in the 16th minute of the match. Throughout the entire match, Lamar controlled the field with 10 shots and five shots on goal compared to Southeastern’s three shots and three shots on goal.
an17.com
Southeastern opens fall exhibition season with 6-2 win over LSU Eunice
HAMMOND, La. – Eight Southeastern Louisiana University pitchers combined to hold LSU Eunice to one hit, as the SLU softball team earned a 6-2 victory in a 10-inning exhibition Friday evening at North Oak Park. KK Ladner, MC Comeaux, Ellie DuBois, Cera Blanchard, Alyssa Romano, Chyanne Ellett, Leah Marshall...
an17.com
Denham Springs Robotics team partners with NASA as a NASA house team
DENHAM SPRINGS – Denham Venom, the Denham Springs High School (DSHS) Robotics Team, has partnered with NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans to become a NASA House Team. The Michoud Assembly Facility is one of the largest manufacturing facilities in the world and has housed every major...
an17.com
Slidell man sentenced to 40 years for possession with intent to distribute heroin, meth
District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on Thursday, September 22, 2022 Jason Leon Griffin, 41, of Slidell, was sentenced by District Judge Alan A. Zaunbrecher to forty (40) years in prison on the charge of possession with intent to distribute heroin and twenty (20) years in prison on the charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, with the sentences to run concurrent with each other. The defendant had been found guilty of both charges by a 12-person jury on June 26, 2022. The Defendant has two prior convictions for distributing drugs and a prior conviction for possession of contraband in a state correctional institution. The defendant also has a pending case in the 22nd JDC for conspiracy to commit monetary instrument abuse.
an17.com
Slidell man found guilty of armed robbery with a firearm, possession of firearm by convicted felon
District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, Reyhane Tyrone McKnight, age 35 of Slidell, Louisiana, was found guilty by a unanimous 12-person jury of armed robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. McKnight was previously found guilty in 2019 by a non-unanimous jury but had to be re-tried pursuant to the 2020 Supreme Court Ramos decision.
an17.com
FOOTBALL: SLU climbs in national rankings
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team moved up to 19th in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and 20th in the AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25 polls released on Monday. Southeastern (3-2, 1-0 SLC), which moved back into the polls last week, climbed two spots in...
an17.com
FOOTBALL: No. 21/24 Southeastern pulls away for 48-14 win over Racers
HAMMOND, La. – The No. 21/24 Southeastern Louisiana University football team scored 28 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 48-14 nonconference win over Murray State Saturday evening in Strawberry Stadium. Southeastern (3-2) extended its winning streak to three games with Saturday’s victory. The Lions...
an17.com
High School Football Rebels at Hornets
Prep Football: Riverdale at Albany. The Hornets look to climb above .500 against the Class 4-A Rebels.
