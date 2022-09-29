Read full article on original website
Bad news for Bama
Bad news for Alabama. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, exited the Crimson Tide's game against Arkansas on Saturday during the second quarter with an (...)
Lane Kiffin shoves Ole Miss player after penalty in Kentucky game
Lane Kiffin isn't one to get too animated on the Ole Miss sideline, but he made an exception during Saturday's game against Kentucky. The coach's frustrations came to the fore when he shoved Rebels tight end Michael Trigg following the player's false start penalty. Ole Miss was facing 4th and short ...
Lane Kiffin Was Not Happy With Comment By Kentucky Coach
It appears Lane Kiffin and the Rebels had some added motivation for Saturday's game vs. Kentucky. After Ole Miss' 22-19 win over the Wildcats, Kiffin revealed that he used opposing offensive coordinator Rich Scangerello's comments as fuel for his defense, who applied pressure on QB Will Levis all four quarters.
5-star EDGE Samuel M'Pemba turns focus to a small group of schools
Saint Louis (Mo.) IMG Academy five-star EDGE Samuel M'Pemba told On3 that he is focusing on four schools in his recruitment. The talented pass rusher is a top-25 overall prospect in the 2023 On3 Consensus.
Another Texas A&M loss exposes snake oil salesman Jimbo Fisher: Best memes and tweets
Texas A&M football fans must come to terms with the possibility that Jimbo Fisher may be starting to lose his grip. Another Saturday, another tough loss for Jimbo Fisher and his overrated Texas A&M Aggies. Things are not going well in College Station for the football program or its highly...
WATCH: Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims TCU Postgame
Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims met with the media following OU's 55-24 loss to TCU.
Paul Finebaum ranks his Top 4 college football teams heading into Week 6
Paul Finebaum gave his weekly top 4 rankings after the significant impact of Week 5. While the top teams came away with victories, the games’ results and performances have huge implications. Finebaum saw Ohio State take care of business at home versus B1G foe Rutgers 49-10. He also saw...
Bryce Young injury update: Alabama QB exits Arkansas game with sprained shoulder
This story has been updated from a previous version. Alabama Heisman Trophy winning-quarterback Bryce Young exited the second-ranked Crimson Tide's game vs. No. 20 Arkansas on Saturday with an apparent injury to his throwing shoulder. Young exited the field, pointing to his shoulder, around the 10-minute mark after throwing an...
If I had to predict right now…
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. The Buckeyes also have a great start to their 2024 class with a commitment from quarterback Dylan Raiola, the country’s No. 1 overall 2024 prospect. And the...
Georgia lands Top-100 prospect Dylan James
Dylan James, the No. 95 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-8, 195-pound power forward out of Winter Haven (Fla.) committed to Mike White and his program over schools including UCF, Georgia Tech, Iona and VCU. "I ultimately picked Georgia...
Oklahoma has to bounce back against TCU, right? Not so fast
If Oklahoma thinks it can walk into Fort Worth and get a W over TCU, the Sooners are mistaken. Overlooking Sonny Dykes’ TCU Horned Frogs on the road would be a terrible idea for Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners program. OU fell at home to Kansas State last Saturday....
Joel Klatt reveals new top-five team rankings
The night isn’t even complete for the entire top-10 in the college football rankings but Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt apparently couldn’t wait as he’s already released his new top-five even with USC and Arizona State being at halftime. Klatt announced the Michigan-Iowa game on Fox’s Big...
Lincoln Riley’s Brother Leads TCU Offense in Oklahoma Blowout
Garrett Riley got some revenge for his brother on the Sooners.
Lane Kiffin calls out Kentucky OC after big win
Lane Kiffin certainly took note of what was said about his team in the week leading up to Saturday’s game against the Kentucky Wildcats, and he took a lot of it to heart. After Ole Miss’ upset win, Kiffin responded to Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, who challenged opposing teams to send blitzes after quarterback Will Levis. Scangarello had said during his weekly press conference that he and Levis “love” to see blitzes because they open up holes in the defense, and challenged opponents to “keep bringing it.”
Danny Kanell reveals his top 12 after an impactful Week 5
Danny Kanell has revealed his top 12 after Week 5 of the 2022 college football. The CBS Sports analyst has 3 teams from the B1G in his top 12, with 1 in the top 4. Kanell has Ohio State coming in at No. 3 after its 49-10 win over Rutgers in Week 5. Michigan is the next team to be ranked by Kanell as the Wolverines are at No. 5 after a convincing 27-14 road win at Iowa. Finally, Penn State comes in at No. 11 after a 17-7 struggle win on homecoming over Northwestern.
Cam Scott to reschedule Florida State visit; sets 4th official
Due to Hurricane Ian, 2024 No. 13 Cam Scott is forced to reschedule his official visit to Florida State, originally set for this weekend. On3 originally reported Scott’s first three official visits, Florida State (10/1), South Carolina (10/22), and Auburn (11/11). The Florida State visit will be rescheduled, but a date has not been determined yet.
Power 5 program fires head coach, defensive coordinator after winless start, per report
Colorado (0-5) fired head coach Karl Dorrell and defensive coordinator Chris Wilson Sunday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Colorado is coming off a 43-20 road loss to the Arizona Wildcats. Colorado allowed 673 total yards and 36 first downs from the offense of Arizona. Arizona sophomore quarterback Jayden...
5-star Ron Holland talks final schools and commitment timeframe
Ron Holland is the 2023 On3 Consensus No. 9 overall player. In the past eight months, the 6-foot-8 wing forward has won a Texas 6A state championship and a u17 USA men’s basketball gold medal. This was Holland’s second gold medal and third state title. “Even with the...
Josh Heupel can accomplish something at Tennessee that hasn’t been done since the early 90s
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel can accomplish something against LSU that hasn’t been done at UT since Phillip Fulmer was roaming the sidelines. On Sunday, the latest AP Top 25 Poll was released. The idle Vols stayed at No. 8 despite No. 7 Kentucky losing to Ole Miss.
Instant Takeaways from Oregon's blowout win over Stanford
Saturday night at Autzen Stadium, the No. 13 ranked Oregon Ducks improved to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in Pac-12 play by blowing out visiting Stanford 45-27. The game was far from a clean football game for Oregon's standards and that is where our instant reactions will start following this win.
