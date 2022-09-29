ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Bama

Bad news for Alabama. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, exited the Crimson Tide's game against Arkansas on Saturday during the second quarter with an (...)
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Was Not Happy With Comment By Kentucky Coach

It appears Lane Kiffin and the Rebels had some added motivation for Saturday's game vs. Kentucky. After Ole Miss' 22-19 win over the Wildcats, Kiffin revealed that he used opposing offensive coordinator Rich Scangerello's comments as fuel for his defense, who applied pressure on QB Will Levis all four quarters.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

If I had to predict right now…

The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. The Buckeyes also have a great start to their 2024 class with a commitment from quarterback Dylan Raiola, the country’s No. 1 overall 2024 prospect. And the...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Georgia lands Top-100 prospect Dylan James

Dylan James, the No. 95 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-8, 195-pound power forward out of Winter Haven (Fla.) committed to Mike White and his program over schools including UCF, Georgia Tech, Iona and VCU. "I ultimately picked Georgia...
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin calls out Kentucky OC after big win

Lane Kiffin certainly took note of what was said about his team in the week leading up to Saturday’s game against the Kentucky Wildcats, and he took a lot of it to heart. After Ole Miss’ upset win, Kiffin responded to Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, who challenged opposing teams to send blitzes after quarterback Will Levis. Scangarello had said during his weekly press conference that he and Levis “love” to see blitzes because they open up holes in the defense, and challenged opponents to “keep bringing it.”
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaytradition.com

Danny Kanell reveals his top 12 after an impactful Week 5

Danny Kanell has revealed his top 12 after Week 5 of the 2022 college football. The CBS Sports analyst has 3 teams from the B1G in his top 12, with 1 in the top 4. Kanell has Ohio State coming in at No. 3 after its 49-10 win over Rutgers in Week 5. Michigan is the next team to be ranked by Kanell as the Wolverines are at No. 5 after a convincing 27-14 road win at Iowa. Finally, Penn State comes in at No. 11 after a 17-7 struggle win on homecoming over Northwestern.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Cam Scott to reschedule Florida State visit; sets 4th official

Due to Hurricane Ian, 2024 No. 13 Cam Scott is forced to reschedule his official visit to Florida State, originally set for this weekend. On3 originally reported Scott’s first three official visits, Florida State (10/1), South Carolina (10/22), and Auburn (11/11). The Florida State visit will be rescheduled, but a date has not been determined yet.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Instant Takeaways from Oregon's blowout win over Stanford

Saturday night at Autzen Stadium, the No. 13 ranked Oregon Ducks improved to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in Pac-12 play by blowing out visiting Stanford 45-27. The game was far from a clean football game for Oregon's standards and that is where our instant reactions will start following this win.
EUGENE, OR

