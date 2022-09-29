ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Don Cheadle's Armor Wars Will No Longer Be A Marvel Disney+ Show, But There's Great News

By Eric Eisenberg
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L8KCl_0iFogeXI00

Between San Diego Comic-Con and D23 Expo, Marvel Studios has made a lot of moves and announcements in the last few months... and they just keep coming. In the last few days, we've learned big new details about Deadpool 3 , and Blade , which is only weeks away from starting production, is now searching for a new director . And as though those news drops weren't significant enough, we're now learning that the planned Disney+ Armor Wars series is changing mediums and is now going to become a movie.

The Hollywood Reporter has provided the information on this big change, noting that Yassir Lester, who was originally hired as head writer on Armor Wars , is still on board to handle the screenplay and Don Cheadle is still attached to star. According to the trade, the decision to change directions with the project was decided by Marvel Studios due to feelings that it was the best treatment for the story that is being told. There is presently no director attached.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige spoke very briefly about Armor Wars at the aforementioned D23 Expo, and not much was said about it. Don Cheadle was confirmed to be the main star of the six-episode limited series, reprising the role of James "Rhodey" Rhodes, and it was confirmed that the plot will center on the nightmare that is the idea of Tony Stark's proprietary technology getting out into the world and into the wrong hands. There was no release date confirmed, nor was it said whether the show was going to be in Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Phase 6.

Armor Wars now being a movie surely changes their plans, if not particularly because Marvel Studios has in the past expressed reticence about releasing an overabundance of blockbusters in a single calendar year. As things stand, 2023 is going to be the franchise's busiest big screen year yet, as there are four titles set to hit theaters: Peyton Reed's Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania (February 2023), James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 2023), Nia DaCosta's The Marvels (July 2023) and the director-less Blade (November 2023).

After that, Marvel Studios has another four movies planned for 2024: Julius Onah's Captain America: New World Order (May 2024), Jake Schreier's Thunderbolts (July 2024), Shawn Levy's Deadpool 3 (September 2024), and Matt Shakman's Fantastic Four (November 2024). Unless some kind of shift happens – which is totally possible – we may not actually get to see Armor Wars on the big screen until 2025 a.k.a. the year of Destin Daniel Cretton's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars .

Keeping track of everything coming from the MCU seems to get more complicated every day, but the good news is that CinemaBlend has you covered. Our Upcoming Marvel Movies and Upcoming Marvel TV guides will help you keep track of everything that is on the way, and our Marvel Movies In Order feature will help you make sense of the ever-expanding timeline and canon.

Comments / 11

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks

It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
MOVIES
Deadline

Kevin Feige Reveals Why Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa Was Not Recast In ‘Wakanda Forever’: “It Was Much Too Soon”

Following Chadwick Boseman’s shocking death in 2020, Marvel Studios was tasked with the decision of whether to recast his King T’Challa role in Ryan Coogler’s upcoming Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, a role Boseman also had previously played in Captain America: Civil War and the Avengers films. In an interview with Empire Magazine, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige talks about the decision to not recast the role, and instead find a way to honor Boseman along with a different approach in the sequel. “It just felt like it was much too soon to recast,” he told the magazine. “Stan Lee always...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie

Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peyton Reed
Person
Shawn Levy
Person
James Gunn
Person
Julius Onah
Person
Nia Dacosta
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Jake Schreier
Person
Don Cheadle
Cinemablend

Months After Joking About Will Smith’s Oscars Ban, Trevor Noah Has Serious Thoughts On Backlash The Actor Received For The Slap

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars several months ago, the Internet was ablaze with commentators sharing their thoughts on the matter. A significant number of celebrities weighed in on the subject as well. Many people chastised Smith for his actions, while some others came to his defense. One of the many stars to speak out in the aftermath was comedian and political pundit Trevor Noah, who approached the situation with a bit of humor. But now, months later, the TV personality has some serious thoughts about the backlash that Smith (who’s apologized as of late) has received.
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Amber Heard Set To Appear In Aquaman 2, But Her Agent Said The First Movie Should Have Made Her More ‘Bankable’

Aquaman 2 recently got shifted to 2023, but it has been a hotly anticipated movie ever since the sequel to the 2018 hit starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson got greenlighted. Oddly, Heard did not get a big bump in her career following the release of her DC film. In fact, she's reportedly set to appear in the second movie in a much smaller capacity, though her agent at WME has admitted the first film should have made her more ‘bankable.’
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Courteney Cox Responds With A Video After Kanye West Confirms He Thought Friends 'Wasn't Funny'

Even people who have never watched much TV know at least one thing about the medium in the modern day, and that is that Friends was a massive hit that’s still a majorly quotable pop culture touchstone for people now, a whopping 18 years after it aired its finale. There are millions of fans who still have the NBC mega-hit on their list of shows to comfort watch when they need a pick-me-up, but we can now confirm that one of those comedy-loving folks is not Kanye West. And after the hit-making rapper let everyone know he thought Friends “wasn’t funny,” Courteney Cox has responded with a perfect video.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Marvel Tv#Marvel Comics#Great News#Disney World#Blade#Armor Wars
Variety

Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’

Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kathleen Kennedy "Put Her Foot Down" Against Marvel Announcing Harrison Ford Casting at D23: Report

Lucasfilm president and Indiana Jones producer Kathleen Kennedy reportedly "put her foot down" to block Marvel Studios from announcing Harrison Ford's Thunderbolts casting at Disney's D23 Expo. Ford — rumored to be in talks to replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the ensemble — was on hand at the convention promoting Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones 5, which will be the 80-year-old actor's last time playing the archeologist adventurer. According to The Ankler insider Jeff Sneider, who reported Ford is Marvel's "top choice" for the role, Kennedy advised Disney against taking attention away from the fifth and final Indiana Jones film.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
ComicBook

Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"

Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role

Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
MOVIES
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel

Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
156K+
Followers
38K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy