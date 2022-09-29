As September reaches its end, the season pushes on and fans continue to carry on the battle cry. While kings and queens are crowned, teams continue the game of tug of war to push themselves to their limits end. Battle was able to defends its home field with a win over Smith-Cotton. Hickman struggles in a loss against Jefferson City. Rock Bridge takes care of business against Lutheran St. Charles. Russellville squeaked out a victory against Crystal City. Boonville players gave everything they had with a win against California.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO