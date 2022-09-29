Read full article on original website
St. Louis man pleads guilty to multiple burglary charges
JEFFERSON CITY - A St. Louis man charged in connection to multiple April burglaries in Jefferson City pleaded guilty Friday. Myron L. Blount, 28, was charged in April with five counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of stealing $750 or more. Blount initially pleaded not guilty to all charges, but revoked it on Friday, according to court records.
Mother of Moser's shooting victim asks court to deny bond for alleged killer
The mother of shooting victim Shavez Avieon Waage asked a Boone County Circuit judge Monday morning to deny bond for his alleged killer. Loyal Martell, 22, is facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted robbery in connection with the Aug. 20 homicide outside a Moser's grocery store. Waage, 22, was...
Moberly church hangs new steeple after 2019 lightning strike
MOBERLY - After three years of construction, Moberly's Coates Street Presbyterian Church has finally finished adding its new steeple. Tragedy hit the church on Aug. 11, 2019, when lightning struck the church's bell tower and caused severe damage to the property. Due to COVID and insurance delays, the new steeple...
Missouri crisis center hosts first domestic violence awareness walk
LINN - The Rape and Abuse Crisis Service (RACS) held its first awareness walk for survivors of domestic violence at Linn City Park Saturday. According to the National Child Trauma Stress Network, October was declared the National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in 1989. The executive director of RACS, Angela Hirsch,...
Missouri Task Force 1 moves to Fort Myers for hurricane reovery
BOONE COUNTY - Following a 24-plus hour drive, the Missouri Task Force 1 Type III team arrived safely in Orlando, Florida, Sunday morning to help with Hurricane Ian recovery. The Type III team will move to Fort Myers, Florida, Monday, where they will conduct search and rescue missions and wide-area search operations, according to a Facebook post from the Boone County Fire Protection District.
Cole County Sheriff's Department to host Drug Take Back event
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department announced Thursday it will host a Drug Take Back Event in October. The sheriff's department partnered with the Russellville Fire Protection District and the Jefferson City Council to host the event. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m....
Flu vaccinations now available at Boone County health department, outreach clinics
COLUMBIA - Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) is now administering flu vaccinations. PHHS will offer clinics as well as school-based flu clinics and community outreach clinics in Boone County. The flu vaccine will be available to all residents aged six months and older. With the help of...
Missouri River Relief to host weekend trash cleanup along Missouri River
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri River Relief (MRR) will host a large-scale, community and equipment-based trash cleanup next weekend on the Missouri River, along a 10-mile stretch, mobilizing volunteers from around the region. The 2022 Jefferson City Missouri River Cleanup has already drawn over 200 volunteers to join in the effort,...
Tolton extends winning streak to four with road rout of Doniphan
Whether it’s been in Columbia, St. Louis or 231 miles away in Doniphan, Tolton has imposed its will over the last three weeks. Off to their best start since 2014, the Trailblazers improved to 5-1 on the season with a 48-8 road win over Doniphan on Saturday. “We’re pumped...
Unknown threat postpones Moberly High School homecoming dance
MOBERLY - An unknown threat has postponed Moberly High School’s homecoming dance until Saturday, October 8. The dance was originally scheduled for Saturday, October 1. The threat was considered to be specific regarding the Homecoming dance. According to an email the Moberly School district sent, local authorities and other...
Seize the Moment
As September reaches its end, the season pushes on and fans continue to carry on the battle cry. While kings and queens are crowned, teams continue the game of tug of war to push themselves to their limits end. Battle was able to defends its home field with a win over Smith-Cotton. Hickman struggles in a loss against Jefferson City. Rock Bridge takes care of business against Lutheran St. Charles. Russellville squeaked out a victory against Crystal City. Boonville players gave everything they had with a win against California.
Russellville remains unbeaten, hands Crystal City its first loss of season
Russellville hosted Crystal City on Friday and defeated the Hornets 38-36 in a back-and-forth battle of the unbeaten. Russellville improved to 6-0 on the season, expanding its lead at the top of the Show-Me Conference to four games. Crystal City falls to 5-1, its first loss since the final game of last season.
'Mizzou to the Lou:' Missouri football will play at STL Dome next season
COLUMBIA − Missouri football will play in St. Louis next season for the first time since 2010, as part of a new partnership with the St. Louis Sports Commission. Mizzou Athletics announced Monday that Missouri's Sept. 23, 2023, game at Memphis will now be played at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.
Missouri State Treasure's Office to host unclaimed property auction
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Treasure's Office is holding an unclaimed property auction Monday and Tuesday at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference in Columbia. This is the first time since 2018 that the auction will be held in Columbia. The Missouri State Treasurer's Office hosts one auction every year, but because of COVID-19, it's hosting two this year.
Capital City rallies off of inside-the-park home run to defeat Helias 5-4
JEFFERSON CITY - The Capital City Cavaliers defeated the Helias Crusaders 5-4 after scoring 5 runs unanswered to complete the comeback Monday night. It was pink-out for Helias on the road at Capital City High school. The Crusaders scored once in the first and then three times in the second to create a 4-0 lead. Kendyll Rackers connected to left field to bring in runs three and four.
HIGHLIGHTS: Southern Boone defeats Eldon 42-20
Southern Boone runs all over Eldon en route to 42-20 on homecoming. Week 6 of Friday Night Football is here! Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports for the latest scores and highlights. Austin Evans led Southern Boone to a homecoming win with his five touchdown passes as the Eagles won...
Southern Boone standout Burns wins ‘El Caliente’ 5K in Arkansas
Southern Boone runner and Oregon commit Connor Burns took the win at the Boys “El Caliente” 5K on Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Burns, the son of former MU cross country coach Marc Burns, registered a time of 14 minutes, 32.2 seconds, a full four seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.
EmVP: Artists donate time, talent for a decade of Tigers on the Prowl
BOONE COUNTY - Some say life imitates art and one mid-Missouri event has painted quite a beautiful example of giving back to others. This year marks the 10th annual Tigers on the Prowl fundraising event where local artists donate their time and talents to raise money for charities. Richelle Douglas...
VIDEO: Mizzou loses heartbreaker to Georgia 26-22
The Missouri football team hosted No. 1 Georgia and almost pulled off the upset. Ultimately, Georgia had a strong second half and won 26-22.
The faces behind Mizzou game day
COLUMBIA - 58,165 people attended Mizzou football's game against No. 1 ranked Georgia Saturday. While fans watched the game on the field, an army of people worked to make everything run smoothly. Every car that rolled up to Parking Structure No. 7 across from the gleaming glass of the NextGen...
