Movies

digitalspy.com

Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews

Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
The Independent

Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching

Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
TVOvermind

Amber Heard Allegedly Gets Into A Fight With Girlfriend Eve Barlow

Domestic violence allegations continue for Amber Heard. Months after the actress lost a defamation lawsuit against Johnny Depp, which saw the jury award him $8.35 million, Heard reportedly got into a fight with her current beau, Eve Barlow. According to International Business Times, the fight was in a hotel in Israel, where Heard has been vacationing with daughter Oonagh Page following the defamation trial. However, the report states that the daughter wasn’t present during the incident. There isn’t any footage of the said fight, but several witnesses are documented, most notably a citizen who claims to have heard a loud noise that indicated a fight inside a hotel room.
msn.com

Tom Hanks Says He's Only Made 4 Good Movies

Tom Hanks has only four movies that are “pretty good,” which is a pretty divisive statement that would no doubt create an internet frenzy of love for one of Hollywood’s favorite actors and a lot of hate for the person saying it. But what if the actor himself is the utterer of that statement?
IndieWire

Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Production Delay

Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
CNET

The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video Right Now

Looking for horror? Your best bet is Prime Video. A world class mix classics and fantastic new horror flicks await. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough. Check out some of Amazon Prime Video's best horror offerings below. The Best Horror...
The Hollywood Reporter

Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp in Talks for Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ Remake

Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp are in talks to star in Robert Eggers’ long-gestating Nosferatu remake, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.   Skarsgard is set to play the titular vampire character in the reboot of the 1922 classic horror pic by German director F. W. Murnau, while Depp will also star. Eggers’ Nosferatu will retell the Gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Barbarian' Crashes the Gate With $10M Opening'Barbarian' Review: A Gleefully Gonzo Horror Flick'The...
Popculture

'Hocus Pocus 2': Release Date, Trailer, and Everything We Know

Disney+ is about to put a spell on its subscribers. Nearly 30 years after the Sanderson sisters first wreaked havoc on the sleepy town of Salem, the trio of witches are about to once again run amuck when the Black Flame Candle is lit and the long-awaited Hocus Pocus sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, premieres on Disney+ this month as part of the streamer's Hallowstream celebration.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Bones and All’ Trailer: Mark Rylance Plays Creepy Oddball Alongside Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell

Mark Rylance plays a decidedly creepy oddball in the official trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, which was dropped on Thursday by MGM. “You look like the kind that’s convinced themselves he’s got this under his thumb,” Sully, Rylance’s character, at one point tells cannibal drifter Lee, played by Timothée Chalamet, as he joins Maren (Taylor Russell) on a cross-country odyssey to understand why she has to kill and eat the people that love her.More from The Hollywood ReporterLondon Film Fest Adds 'Bones and All,' 'Bros,' 'No Bears' to LineupTimothee Chalamet, as First Solo Man on British Vogue Cover,...
IGN

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities - Official Trailer

Check out the scary trailer for Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, an anthology of sinister stories, told by some of today’s most revered horror creators, including the directors of The Babadook, Splice, Mandy, and more. In Cabinet of Curiosities, acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker and creator, executive producer and...
TVOvermind

Blueface Knocks Out Chrisean Rock’s Dad

Surprise, surprise, there’s trouble in paradise for the romantic couple. Last month, Blueface and Chrisean Rock got into a heated altercation down on Hollywood Blvd on August 2. That was followed up with Rock getting arrested for another incident involving the Compton native, with the rapper going viral for posting an Instagram story pleading with Rock to leave him for good:
TVOvermind

The Final Trailer For Halloween Ends Has Arrived

For over four decades, Michael Myers has been a looming force that has haunted Laurie Strode and the citizens of Haddonfield, Illinois. When John Carpenter introduced the small independent film in 1978, the filmmaker surely didn’t expect the slasher flick to become such a box office sensation. Going off the basic premise of a crazed serial killer (who may or may not be supernatural) stalking his sister, he he set a benchmark on what a slasher should be and created an iconic villain. Nevertheless, the film managed to gross $70 million during its box office run in 1978 and became one of the most successful independent films of all time. It also created a star out of Jamie Lee Curtis.
Cinemablend

Mission: Impossible 8: An Updated Cast List For Dead Reckoning Part 2, Including Tom Cruise

There is a very exciting future ahead for the Mission: Impossible franchise. While fans are used to seeing a new installment from the blockbuster series every few years, writer/director Christopher McQuarrie has been cooking up an extreme treat for the next two chapters and has been filming them back-to-back. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is set to blow our minds in the year 2023, and the direct sequel, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2, will be coming out about 12 months later. Obviously there are a lot of reasons to be excited about the big sequel that is Mission: Impossible 8, and one of them is the fantastic ensemble cast that has been put together.
102.5 The Bone

In Brief: New 'Yellowstone' trailer, 'American Pie' reboot, and more

"Power has a price," reads a graphic at the end of Yellowstone's official season five trailer, released on Thursday, signaling the tough job Montana's newly appointed governor John Dutton -- played by Kevin Costner -- has ahead of him. Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John, who "control the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S. and must contend with constant attacks by land developers, clashes with an Indian reservation and conflict with America's first national park," according to the show's official logline. Season five premieres November 13... (Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)
