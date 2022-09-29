Read full article on original website
Related
TVOvermind
A Super Beatdown: Superman vs. Homelander vs. Brightburn vs. Sentry
There are a lot of opinions on who can beat who when it comes to the heavy hitters in the comics, movies, and on TV, and as such, this idea of who would win between Superman, Homelander, Brightburn, and Sentry could turn into a huge argument since a free for all between these four would no doubt cause an untold amount of damage, but it would also create a lot of arguments that wouldn’t end for a while. There are bound to be plenty of individuals who will state the reason why one or the other will be victorious, why this could happen and that couldn’t, and so on. But the thing is that each one of these individuals is super powerful and knows how to use their power to the greatest effect, which means that if the right circumstances occur, they could each be likely to walk away with a win. But the fact that Superman is in the mix makes it apparent to a lot of fans that the man of steel would be victorious more often than not.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: The Water Man
A vivid imagination does wonders for those who feed off of it, but it can do just as much damage as good sometimes, especially when it’s fed by hope and desperation. The town of Pine Mills, Oregon, is a great place for a young boy such as Gunner to find inspiration for the graphic novel he’s writing. Unfortunately, Gunner’s situation is not the best since his father, who is a Marine, isn’t around nearly as much as he needs to be, and his mother is constantly ill, thanks to leukemia. Gunner and his father don’t exactly get along and have yet to fully connect, as his father doesn’t fully understand Gunner’s obsession with his artwork. But when his mother’s condition continues to get worse, Gunner seeks out information concerning a local legend known as the Water Man, a mysterious figure that has been passed down as a part of legend throughout the years and is said to harbor the secret of immortality. After meeting with a young girl named Jo, Gunner decides to take off into the woods to see if the legend is real.
IGN
Elizabeth Olsen Wants Scarlet Witch to Team Up With the MCU X-Men Now That Wolverine's Involved
This story contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel’s Scarlet Witch star Elizabeth Olsen wants to team up with the X-Men in the MCU after Hugh Jackman announced his return as Wolverine. During an interview with Variety, the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness...
Who is Adar in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?
We break down the theories surrounding the mysterious villain
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
An R-rated atrocity that failed as a sequel, reboot, and crossover gets dismembered on Disney Plus
If there was an award to be given out for the most consistently inconsistent franchise in the history of cinema, then Predator would be a very strong contender to lift the trophy. We’ve seen the good, the bad, and the very ugly from the sci-fi saga over the last 35 years, but it’s hard to imagine anything worse than Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem emerging from the rubble.
wegotthiscovered.com
We finally got a proper look at Chris Pratt as Mario, sort of
As we count down the day to Nintendo’s reveal of Chris Pratt’s voice acting talent in the upcoming Super Mario Bros movie, we got an early treat in the form of a slightly different, albeit impressive take on the actor as the titular plumber, and it gives us an absurdly hilarious glimpse at how he could look in a live-action adaptation of the beloved franchise.
Complex
Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington Talk About the Significance of the ‘Avatar’ Rerelease
There are some children who might be experiencing the magic and madness inside director James Cameron’s mind for the first time when they watch 2009’s Avatar in theaters this weekend. The film is being rereleased 13 years after its triumphant debut, but it has now been remastered in 4K high dynamic range and a higher frame rate for select scenes—making the experience even more stunning than what we remember from the first watch.
‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 6 Ending, Explained: Adar’s True Plan
The ending of 'The Rings of Power' Episode 6 takes a sharp turn for the Southlands, revealing Adar's true plans for Sauron's blade.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thedigitalfix.com
New Planet of the Apes movie gets title, director, and cast
We knew another Planet of the Apes movie was in development, but now it has a title, cast, and a release window. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, a new science fiction movie based on the classic franchise, is well on its way, with Wes Ball in the director’s chair.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 7 Introduces Two Classic Marvel Characters
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has utilized a lot of deep cuts from the Marvel Comics world, bringing an eclectic swath of heroes, antiheroes, and villains to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to characters directly tied to the mythos of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), the show has featured some lesser-known characters from comic canon — and it looks like Episode 7 is no exception. A newly-released clip from the show's seventh episode confirms that Man-Bull (Nate Hurd) and El Aguila (Joseph Castillo-Midyett) appear on the show, as they violently get into a fight that damages Jen's car. So, who exactly are these off-kilter Marvel characters? Here's what you need to know.
Nilou, The Soon-To-Be-Released 5-Star Hydro Character In Genshin Impact, Has Had A Meteoric Rise In Cosplay Popularity In The Week Preceding The 3.1 Update’s Release
Nilou, the long-awaited five-star Hydro character from Genshin Impact, will be released in the 3.1 Genshin Impact Update this month, and she has quickly become a fan favorite for cosplay. Each character in HoYoverses’s RPG, Genshin Impact, has unique weapons, powers, and combat style, and they use a wide variety of reactive components in their fights. Even if two characters have similar capabilities, they each have their unique design and story, making it hard to pick a favorite.
TVOvermind
What if Ivan Vanko Had Won?
Quite often, the MCU comes under fire for one thing or another when it comes down to their storytelling methods. One of the more irritating aspects seen over the years is the lack of development that some of their characters receive. One could chalk this up to the idea that they might be seeing what works and what doesn’t, but along the way, it still feels as though a few characters have suffered needlessly for no reason when it comes to development and overall effectiveness. This has been happening since Iron Man first came out, and the Iron Man movies started, in the MCU, with the trend of using a villain once before tossing them to the side. The excuse of wanting to differentiate themselves from the comic books that inspired the MCU is all well and good, but by eliminating the villains that have caused the heroes so many problems over the years, the MCU is doing its characters a huge disservice. One villain that comes to mind is Ivan Vanko, or Whiplash, who was the main villain in Iron Man 2 but was taken out by Iron Man and War Machine before the end of the movie.
Our Struggle by Wayne Holloway review – an invigorating mix of risk and reward
He British writer and film-maker Wayne Holloway called his 2015 debut, Land of Hunger, a short story collection rather than a novel because “a ‘novel’... sounds so lame, so pompous”. Then came a satirical dystopia drawn on his time in Hollywood, Bindlestiff (2019), loved by M John Harrison, one of this year’s Booker judges, as well as the Sun. His new novel about class, politics and historical memory has starring roles for Islamic State, the union leader Bob Crow and, briefly, Howard Jacobson. “Idiosyncratic” doesn’t begin to get near him.
New ‘Planet of the Apes’ Movie Gets Title and First Look, Will Star ‘The Witcher’s’ Freya Allan
20th Century Studios has revealed the first look and title of the latest addition to the “Planet of the Apes” franchise: “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.” Starring “The Witcher’s” Freya Allan, Owen Teague and Peter Macon, the next chapter of the “Planet of the Apes” saga will pick up several years after the conclusion of 2017’s “War for the Planet of the Apes.” “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” will be helmed by Wes Ball, director of “The Maze Runner” trilogy. The screenplay is by Josh Friedman, Patrick Aison, and “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”...
Oscars: Singapore Picks ‘Ajoomma’ as International Feature Submission
The Singapore Film Commission has selected He Shuming’s Singapore-Korea co-production Ajoomma, produced by the city-state’s influential auteur Anthony Chen, as its submission to the best international feature category at the 2023 Oscars. He’s feature directorial debut, the film traces a middle-aged widow’s obsession with Korean pop culture and her journey of self-discovery when she makes a trip to South Korea. More from The Hollywood ReporterAustralian Director Robert Connolly on His Family Adventure Film 'Blueback': "Our Goal Was to Inspire a Love of the Ocean" (Exclusive)'Another Round' Director Thomas Vinterberg's Debut TV Drama 'Families Like Ours' Sets Cast as Production StartsThe American French Film Festival Targets Young...
theplaylist.net
‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’: ‘The Witcher’ Star Freya Allan Joins Cast Of Upcoming Film
Last month, it was revealed announced that Owen Teague would star in a new “Planet Of The Apes” movie for 20th Century Studios. Now, Deadline reports that “The Witcher” star Freya Allan joins Teague in the film’s cast, and the film also has a new title: “Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes.”
TVOvermind
Johnny Depp Will Step Behind The Camera To Direct Modigliani
Johnny Depp is making his return to films, but this time, behind the camera. Following the shocking defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the Oscar nominee is looking to get back into filmmaking. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Depp would direct his first film in 25 years, Modigliani. The upcoming feature is about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, though the exact plot details are currently unknown. Al Pacino and Barry Navidi are producing the movie. Depp expressed his gratitude for being allowed to direct a movie once again, “The saga of Mr. Modigliani’s life is one that I’m incredibly honored and truly humbled to bring to the screen. It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph – a universally human story all viewers can identify with.”
The Cleaning Lady Showrunners Confirm [Spoiler]'s Episode 2 Fate: 'We're Watching the Rise of Arman'
The following post contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 2 of The Cleaning Lady. Villainous men of The Cleaning Lady‘s sophomore season, take note: There’s a strong chance you won’t make it out alive. One week after Thony’s husband Marco was killed off in the Fox drama’s Season 2 premiere, it was lights out for crime boss Hayak Barsamian, who died on Monday’s episode when Arman injected him with a lethal syringe during a tussle between the two men in the prison showers. “Without Arman’s prototypical father, and without Hayak backing him financially, supporting him, guiding him, who is Arman? We’re stripping Arman of everything...
"The Twilight Zone": A Review of a Few "Past" Episodes
The Twilight Zone, the classic TV sci-fi/fantasy series, remains one of the most revered and respected programs in history. Created, executive-produced, and hosted by Rod Serling (who also wrote several episodes), The Twilight Zone originally aired on CBS from 1959 to 1964. The anthology show has been rebooted several since, for the big screen as well as the small. And other similar programs have attempted to replicate the essence of the series. But those facsimiles have never been able to match the quality and execution of the original show.
TVOvermind
The 10 Best Movies from A24 Studio
A24 Studio is one of the best studios currently, and their recent films speak for themselves. It is no surprise that they have become so successful, with a solid track record of discovering talented, relatively unknown filmmakers, providing them with an adequate budget to produce their films without too many concessions, and using their reputation to brilliantly market themselves to a young audience, thus creating a niche for themselves. In today’s article, we will focus on the 10 best movies from A24 Studio.
Comments / 0