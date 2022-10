To prepare for life after college, students are talking about their internship opportunities they have received while at Seton Hall. Isabelle Mazgaj, a junior business major, is a part-time intern at Brother USA’s legal department. Mazgaj said she worked full-time for the department during the summer and transitioned into a part-time internship during the school year.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO