The Look of Ferrari’s Latest Gorgeous One-Off Was Inspired by a Race Car From the 1950s
If you’re going to put up the money for a Ferrari one-off, you might as well go all out. And that’s just what the owner of the just-unveiled SP51 appears to have done. The open-top speed machine is built on the bones of the 812 GTS and features a beautiful body inspired by the marque’s classic race cars. Like its past Special Projects team one-offs, the SP51 was built to the exact specifications of its annonymous owner. What they wanted was a thoroughly modern supercar with a look that recalls the Prancing Horse’s mid-century race track dominance. Specifically, this model is similar...
Audi RS3 Drag Race Pits Latest Mk3 Model Against Its Predecessors
The Audi RS3 is in its third generation, gaining more power and technology over the years. A new Carwow video pits the three generations against each other in a series of drag races, highlighting how the RS3's performance has changed. A turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine powers all three versions. However,...
Brabus Turned the Mercedes G-Wagen Into a Bonkers 900 HP Supertruck
Leave it to Brabus to take the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen to even more absurd heights. The German high-performance tuner just unveiled its latest model, the P 900 Rocket Edition. With it, the shop has taken the luxury marque’s iconic SUV and turned it into an ultra-stylish supertruck with 900 horses under the hood. The P 900 Rocket Edition isn’t Brabus’s first AMG G63-based pickup, but it’s easily the shop’s most capable. The vehicle is powered by a 4.5-liter twin-turbo V-8, with new forged pistons, a custom billet crankshaft and specially developed turbochargers. Its mill is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission—which the tuner...
gmauthority.com
1967 Pontiac GTO Drag Races 1972 Chevelle SS 454: Video
If you love classic GM muscle, then this video is a surefire winner as we head to the drag strip to watch a 1967 Pontiac GTO line up alongside a 1972 Chevelle SS 454. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, the video is a little over eight minutes long and includes walkarounds and background info for both vehicles, as well as three rounds of racing action at the end.
hypebeast.com
Ducati and Lamborghini Launch a Streetfighter V4 Superbike
Taking inspiration from the design of the iconic Lamborghini Huracán STO, Ducati and Lamborghini introduce the all-new “Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini.” Built on the basis of the Panigale V4 ‘23 sport bike, the joint offering is the most exclusive Ducati Streetfighter ever produced. Exteriors are coated...
Autoblog
2012 Ford Mustang Boss 302 is a modern classic made to take on the M3
When Ford developed the original Boss 302 for the 1969 and 1970 model years, it needed to homologate a production car for the Mustang race car contesting the Trans-Am series, and it wanted to beat the Chevrolet Camaro Z/28. When Ford revived the Boss 302 name for 2012, there was no homologation component, and the benchmark was an international, not American, standard: The 2010 BMW M3. The result was a Mustang GT with an overhauled Coyote 5.0-liter V8, more horsepower, an adjustable suspension, side pipes, and acceleration times that put it within a whisper of the Shelby GT 500.
Ford Mustang Boss 302: As Fast as a 2022 Mustang GT?
The Ford Mustang Boss 302 is a benchmark in modern Mustang performance. The Boss Mustang was quick enough to run with a new Mustang GT. The post Ford Mustang Boss 302: As Fast as a 2022 Mustang GT? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Jeep Confirms Death Of EcoDiesel Wrangler, Engine Will Live On In The Gladiator
Jeep has confirmed the death of the EcoDiesel engine in the Wrangler, following an e-mail to dealers earlier this month. As expected, the diesel is getting a final sendoff in the form of a limited edition known as the Wrangler Rubicon FarOut. It features a satin black grille, body-color fender...
Autoblog
Tour the $35,000 Ford Maverick Lariat's small but wildly functional truck bed
The 2022 Maverick is Ford's newest, smallest, and cheapest pickup. It starts at $20,000. I tested a well-optioned, $35,000 Maverick Lariat to see the type of bed you get when you spend a bit more. The Maverick Lariat came with a multi-position tailgate, a bed liner, a power outlet, and...
Autoblog
Virtual Mercedes-Benz concept designed for "League of Legends" promo
Mercedes-Benz präsentiert erstes rein virtuelles Showcar bei den League of Legends Worlds 2022Mercedes-Benz presents first all-virtual showcar at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. Mercedes-Benz has announced a new concept car. Oddly, it doesn't appear to have a name, a traditional body, or even wheels per se. It's...
Autoblog
2023 Jeep Wrangler FarOut Edition swan song for the EcoDiesel
It's official: Jeep is yanking the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 from the Wrangler lineup, celebrating the loss with the 2023 Wrangler Rubicon FarOut Edition. A thread at the JL Wrangler Forums got hold of an e-mail to dealers that broke the news a few days before Stellantis got to it, now we know it was all for real. The package of special kit contains a "Diesel 3.0L" hood graphic and "3.0 D" badging elsewhere, Mopar Satin Black grille, LED Lighting Group, body-color fender flares, 17-inch wheels that Jeep calls exclusive but that look like the Rubicon's standard painted wheels, the Trailer-Tow and Heavy-Duty Electrical Group, Cold Weather Group, Safety Group, plus black leather seats with red accents and all-weather floor mats for the cabin. Third-gen Dana 44 front and rear axles spin 3.73 gears.
Autoblog
Ford applies to trademark 'Megazilla' name for crate engine
On February 1, 2011 Checkers Drive-In Restaurants applied for to trademark the term "Megazilla." The application is live, but we can't find record of the U.S. burger chain serving such a monstrosity. Similarly, in 2020, Ford Performance teased a crate engine called Megazilla toward the end of 2020, the same year the automaker put its 7.3-liter Godzilla V8 into the Super Duty lineup. Everyone figured Ford wanted to continue giving its V8 internal combustion engines a proper send-off as the world heads to electrification, and that the automaker also wanted to aim one of those parting shots at Mopar's 1,000-horsepower, 950 pound-foot Hellephant V8 crate engine. But just like that Checkers burger, we heard nothing about it. Until now. CarBuzz discovered Ford applied to reserve the Megazilla name in four countries, with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO), the Australian Intellectual Property office (AIP) and the Intellectual Property Office of New Zealand (IPONZ).
3V Mustang: What Is a 3V Pony Car?
The 3V Mustang and its retro styling was a popular start to the S197 generation. Further, the 2008 and 2009 Bullitt offer special edition alternatives to the GT. The post 3V Mustang: What Is a 3V Pony Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Hyundai offers pricey fix for easily stolen 'TikTok challenge' models
Many Hyundai and Kia owners recently found themselves as the butt of an unfortunate internet phenomenon. Users on TikTok and other social media sites have shared videos of ways to break into and steal older Hyundai and Kia models that are missing an electronic immobilizer. Now, Hyundai dealerships have a solution in the form of a retrofitted security kit.
Drawbacks to Using Iridium Spark Plugs
Here's a thorough look at the advantages, drawbacks, and history behind the use of iridium spark plugs in automotive vehicles. The post Drawbacks to Using Iridium Spark Plugs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Charge Cars Bringing Its Impressive Electric AWD 1967 Ford Mustang To The USA
Niche British company Charge Cars is bringing its electric 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback to the United States as part of a tour to drum up sales. Charge’s overhauled ’67 Mustang was unveiled in early March and will be capped at just 499 units worldwide. It will celebrate its U.S. debut at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles in late October before attending a series of other events across the West Coast and elsewhere. It will then be showcased at the Los Angeles Auto Show in mid-November.
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1957 Studebaker Silver Hawk
German immigrant Peter Studebaker sold his first American-made vehicle in 1740, and his descendants assembled a wagon-building empire that put horse-powered Studebakers on every road in the country. Studebaker entered the car business in 1902, with the South Bend-built Studebaker Electric, prospered through World War II and shortly thereafter, then ran into trouble when the Detroit Big Three squeezed smaller manufacturers harder with each passing year. By 1956, Studebaker was in crisis, its money problems not solved by a merger with Packard… and that's the model year in which the new Hawk line was introduced. Today's Junkyard Find is an example of the first-year Silver Hawk, found in a Denver self-service yard a couple of months back.
