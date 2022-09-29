ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vance, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Woman killed with pellet gun in Birmingham

A woman was shot to death with a pellet gun last Friday in Birmingham. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 25-year-old Asia Monique Johnson died after being shot with a pellet gun. She was found unresponsive on First Avenue North in Birmingham on September 30, 2022. If you have any...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man charged in shooting deaths of women at Hoover apartment

HOOVER, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was made in a shooting at a Hoover apartment that left two women dead Saturday. The Hoover Police Department said 21-year-old Daxton Elliot Keith was charged with two counts of capital murder in connection to the deaths of 39-year-old Lauren Anne White and 24-year-old Blakeley Meachelle Nelson.
HOOVER, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police investigating fatal shooting in city's Southside

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police in Birmingham are investigating a deadly shooting. The shooting happened Sunday night in the 200 block of 16th street south near Rail Road Park. Witnesses told police there was a fight moments before the shooting. Birmingham investigators ask anyone with information to call 205-254-1764 or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Crime & Safety
wbrc.com

Teenager injured in accidental shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a teenager was injured after accidentally shooting herself on October 2, 2022. Police say this happened in the 1000 block of 5th Street North. Authorities believe the teenager’s injuries are non-life threatening. We will continue to update this story as...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

25-year-old woman identified as victim in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have identified a 25-year-old woman as the victim in a shooting that occurred Friday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the intersection of 71st Street and 1st Avenue North around 7:46 p.m. on calls of an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, officers found Asia Johnson, 25, of Bessemer suffering […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
californiaexaminer.net

Birmingham Man Fatally Shot By Tow Truck Driver Identified

A man was killed after getting into an argument with a tow truck driver outside of a Birmingham company, and the authorities have now published his name. A report from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office named the deceased man as Adarius Jamar Peterson. In Birmingham, Alabama, he was 29 years old.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 killed in shooting at Hoover apartment complex

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Hoover Apartment Complex Saturday morning. According to Hoover Police, officers responded to the 100 building at The Park at Hoover on reports of two victims found around 7:52 a.m. Officers arrived and discovered the two female victims and said they […]
HOOVER, AL
wvtm13.com

Man shot to death at Birmingham impound lot, tow truck driver detained

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a fatal shooting at an impound lot in Southside Thursday afternoon. Watch the video above to hear what a police spokesman said happened. Police said officers responded to a shooting call just after 4 p.m. in the...
Shelby Reporter

Six arrested in Alabaster drug search operation

ALABASTER – Six Alabaster residents have been arrested for drug-related crimes after a search warrant operation. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force executed three residential search warrants in Alabaster. The Drug Task Force was assisted by the Alabaster Police Department, the Shelby County Tactical...
ALABASTER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Six arrested in Shelby County drug bust

Six people were arrested Wednesday in a Shelby County drug bust. The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force, the Alabaster Police Department, the Shelby County Tactical Response Unit, and the Hoover Police Department Special Reaction Team all took part in the arrests, which were part of an investigation into illegal drug distribution in west Shelby County.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Bessemer woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A Bessemer woman was arrested for a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Thursday, September 22, at approximately 2:14 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Tammy Albanese is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and reckless manslaughter. Albanese reportedly struck and killed […]
BESSEMER, AL

