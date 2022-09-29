Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
Woman killed with pellet gun in Birmingham
A woman was shot to death with a pellet gun last Friday in Birmingham. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 25-year-old Asia Monique Johnson died after being shot with a pellet gun. She was found unresponsive on First Avenue North in Birmingham on September 30, 2022. If you have any...
Mother shot to death with pellet gun in Birmingham intersection ‘loved her family’
A 25-year-old Birmingham woman found dead in an intersection on the city’s eastside was shot with a pellet gun, authorities said Monday. Asia Monique Johnson was found unresponsive Friday night in the 7100 block of First Avenue North. Her death was initially believed to be unclassified, but an autopsy later showed she sustained a fatal wound from a pellet gun.
ABC 33/40 News
Man charged in shooting deaths of women at Hoover apartment
HOOVER, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was made in a shooting at a Hoover apartment that left two women dead Saturday. The Hoover Police Department said 21-year-old Daxton Elliot Keith was charged with two counts of capital murder in connection to the deaths of 39-year-old Lauren Anne White and 24-year-old Blakeley Meachelle Nelson.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police investigating fatal shooting in city's Southside
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police in Birmingham are investigating a deadly shooting. The shooting happened Sunday night in the 200 block of 16th street south near Rail Road Park. Witnesses told police there was a fight moments before the shooting. Birmingham investigators ask anyone with information to call 205-254-1764 or...
wbrc.com
Teenager injured in accidental shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a teenager was injured after accidentally shooting herself on October 2, 2022. Police say this happened in the 1000 block of 5th Street North. Authorities believe the teenager’s injuries are non-life threatening. We will continue to update this story as...
25-year-old woman identified as victim in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have identified a 25-year-old woman as the victim in a shooting that occurred Friday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the intersection of 71st Street and 1st Avenue North around 7:46 p.m. on calls of an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, officers found Asia Johnson, 25, of Bessemer suffering […]
25-year-old Bessemer woman ID’d as victim found slain in Birmingham intersection
Authorities have released the name of a woman found slain in Birmingham Friday night. Birmingham police on Sunday identified the victim as Asia Johnson. She was 25 and lived in Bessemer. Officers responded at 7:46 p.m. Friday to a 911 call reported an unresponsive woman in the intersection of 71st...
Woman dead after being shot by pellet gun in Birmingham
A woman is dead after being shot with a pellet gun in Birmingham Friday, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office reports.
californiaexaminer.net
Birmingham Man Fatally Shot By Tow Truck Driver Identified
A man was killed after getting into an argument with a tow truck driver outside of a Birmingham company, and the authorities have now published his name. A report from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office named the deceased man as Adarius Jamar Peterson. In Birmingham, Alabama, he was 29 years old.
2 killed in shooting at Hoover apartment complex
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Hoover Apartment Complex Saturday morning. According to Hoover Police, officers responded to the 100 building at The Park at Hoover on reports of two victims found around 7:52 a.m. Officers arrived and discovered the two female victims and said they […]
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa County teacher's assistant fired, charged after incident at elementary school
MCCALLA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa County Schools said a teacher's assistant has been fired after an incident last month involving a 4-year-old student. Learn more in the video above. Former Lake View Elementary School teacher's assistant Mandy Munoz is facing a felony child abuse charge after reportedly being caught on...
wbrc.com
New Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office patrol building is ahead of schedule
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Upgrades at the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are taking shape. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy says that construction is three months ahead of schedule. Located on Investigator Dornell Cousette Street in Tuscaloosa, the new $10 million project will house the department’s patrol division, technical services...
5 Charged in Theft of Hundreds of Catalytic Converters from Tuscaloosa Mercedes Plant
Five people have been arrested and charged for their roles in a multi-state scheme to steal hundreds of new catalytic converters from the Mercedes Benz U.S. International plant in Tuscaloosa County. Deputy Josh Hastings, a sergeant with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division, said the plant's security team...
wvtm13.com
Man shot to death at Birmingham impound lot, tow truck driver detained
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a fatal shooting at an impound lot in Southside Thursday afternoon. Watch the video above to hear what a police spokesman said happened. Police said officers responded to a shooting call just after 4 p.m. in the...
Shelby Reporter
Six arrested in Alabaster drug search operation
ALABASTER – Six Alabaster residents have been arrested for drug-related crimes after a search warrant operation. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force executed three residential search warrants in Alabaster. The Drug Task Force was assisted by the Alabaster Police Department, the Shelby County Tactical...
18-year-old killed in Blount County crash
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the teen was not wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
ABC 33/40 News
Six arrested in Shelby County drug bust
Six people were arrested Wednesday in a Shelby County drug bust. The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force, the Alabaster Police Department, the Shelby County Tactical Response Unit, and the Hoover Police Department Special Reaction Team all took part in the arrests, which were part of an investigation into illegal drug distribution in west Shelby County.
Alabama inmate serving life sentence killed in prison
An inmate serving a life sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was killed Saturday morning.
Bessemer woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A Bessemer woman was arrested for a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Thursday, September 22, at approximately 2:14 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Tammy Albanese is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and reckless manslaughter. Albanese reportedly struck and killed […]
Birmingham man shot and killed during reported argument
A 29-year-old was shot and killed during an argument Thursday afternoon in Birmingham.
