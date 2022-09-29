Newborn Cell Therapies Group at Monash University has received a $50,000 grant from Lions Cord Blood foundation. Newborn Cell Therapies Group at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, is a world leader in the research and translation of cell therapies for newborn health conditions. The group consist of clinicians, scientists, research staff and students working together to find innovative cell therapy solutions for complications associated with preterm and high-risk birth.

