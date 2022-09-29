Read full article on original website
Wet AMD Gene Therapy Reduces Anti-VEGF Treatment Burden
Participants in the AAVIATE trial had up to an 85% decrease in treatment burden 6 months after treatment with RGX-314. RGX-314, REGENXBIO’s investigational gene therapy for wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), was well-tolerated and reduced treatment burden in participants treated in the phase 2 AAVIATE trial (NCT04514653). These data...
Solid Bio Adds Friedreich Ataxia to Pipeline With Aavanti Acquisition
Solid has also pivoted from developing SGT-001 to SGT-003 for treating Duchene muscular dystrophy. Solid Biosciences has acquired AavantiBio, a company whose lead program, AVB-202, is a gene therapy candidate in preclinical studies for Friedreich’s ataxia.1. The combined company will now focus on advancing Solid’s preclinical gene therapy program...
Advancing Neonatal Cell Therapy Research
Newborn Cell Therapies Group at Monash University has received a $50,000 grant from Lions Cord Blood foundation. Newborn Cell Therapies Group at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, is a world leader in the research and translation of cell therapies for newborn health conditions. The group consist of clinicians, scientists, research staff and students working together to find innovative cell therapy solutions for complications associated with preterm and high-risk birth.
Allogeneic Anti-CD7 CAR-T Demonstrates Promising Results in Hematological Malignancies
Among the 11 patients evaluated for efficacy, 9 patients (81.8%) had objective responses at 28 days. Bioheng Biotech’s RD13-01, an investigational allogeneic CD7-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) product with genetic modifications to resist fratricide, graft versus host disease (GvHD), and rejection, demonstrated promising safety and efficacy data in a phase 1 clinical trial (NCT04538599) for patients with CD7+ hematological malignancies, according to results published in Cell Research.1.
Omidubicel Improves Survival in Hematologic Malignancies With HSCT
Disease-free survival was 56% in 105 participants over 3 years. The umbilical cord blood (UCB) cell therapy omidubicel (NiCord; Gamida Cell) improved survival in patients with hematological malignancies receiving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT).1. These data, from a phase 3 trial (NCT02730299) were presented at the 10th Annual Meeting...
