'Jesus May Not Recognize You': Herschel Walker Shocks With Remarks On Trans Children

By Connor Surmonte
 4 days ago
Herschel Walker made a series of shocking comments to a group of children this week while campaigning for his upcoming Senate race, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The shocking incident took place on Tuesday as the 60-year-old former NFL football player-turned-wannabe politician was at a rally in Georgia alongside Riley Gaines , an outspoken critic of the NCAA’s controversial trans-inclusive policies.

But while Gaines argued trans athletes should not be allowed to participate in certain divisions of sports, Walker took the notion a few steps further and suggested trans children will have trouble with Jesus.

“Jesus may not recognize you,” the Georgia Senate candidate told the crowd . “Because he made you a boy. He made you a girl.”

“When I get to heaven, I want the Lord to recognize me,” Walker continued. “Because I can tell you right now, they’re telling the young kids in school, you can be a boy tomorrow even if you’re a girl.”

Walker quickly came under intense scrutiny for his controversial comments, particularly by individuals who realize both the mental health struggles and increased suicide risk members of the transgender community already suffer from.

Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock , who is facing Walker in Georgia’s Senate race on November 8, made clear that his stance regarding the trans community could not be more different than Walker’s.

“As a pastor I believe in the dignity of all human beings. And as a parent I love my children and I’m sure other people love their children and they want to make sure their children are safe from hatred,” Warnock said explained.

He added, “I will remain focused on all of our young people and at the same time, trying to create opportunities.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Walker’s surprising comments during his rally on Tuesday came as the NFL legend-turned-Senate candidate trails Warnock in the polls by a substantial five points.

Walker has also been the target of a series of attack ads in Georgia, particularly by his ex-wife who claims the NFL star once threatened to kill her during their 20-year marriage.

“He held the gun to my temple and said he was gonna blow my brains out,” Walker’s ex-wife, Cindy DeAngelis Grossman , said in one particularly shocking campaign ad.

Walker has also recently been accused of lying about donations he claimed to have made to a number of different charities.

Hattie Herman
4d ago

Herschel, can't help himself he's listening to orange man and he is lying the same way orange man is, orange man got Herschel making a fool out of himself, he just don't know stupid he looks with his broken English talking self and we doesn't need a mental disorder person trying to run the government.

Guest
3d ago

I used to feel a little sorry for Herschel, but now I see that he is not only "not smart", but also full of the same hatred as the rest of the GOP.

Sam Mills
3d ago

if he gets elected the entire state if Georgia is gonna need to take some cognitive function tests to see if there is any brain activity

