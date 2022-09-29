'Put Things Into Perspective': Anna Delvey Spills All About Making Art In Prison As She Awaits Deportation Decision

Erik Thomas/NY Post / MEGA

Russian-born Anna Sorokin , also known as Anna Delvey, talked about her passion for art and the message she is trying to get across exclusively with RadarOnline.com as she awaits a decision about her deportation appeal.

The real-life subject of Inventing Anna previously debuted a collection of sketches that she created while in ICE Orange County detention after she was taken back into custody for overstaying her visa in March 2021.

Untitled Magazine spotlighted Delvey's work in their 10th anniversary collector's print edition.

Rebel Issue

Sorokin released the artwork as a means of reclaiming her narrative, and she explained to RadarOnline.com exactly how she would like her pieces — including one called No Regrets — to be perceived by the world .

"With this sketch I'm trying to address the controversy around some of my statements that were perceived as lacking remorse," Sorokin said. "I equally 'regret' looking back and not accepting who you are today, which apparently a lot of people don't seem to see the same way. My lack of contrition was interpreted as rebellion, while I am merely trying to learn from past mistakes and move on while hopefully making better choices."

As for whether putting the pencil to paper has been a cathartic process for her, she said it has given her a means of expression.

Delvey was released from prison on good behavior in February 2021 after serving nearly four years for one count of attempted grand larceny, three counts of grand larceny, and four counts of theft services.

She added, "I've used creative pursuits such as drawing and writing as a way to process what's happening in my life at any given moment."