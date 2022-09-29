ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

'Put Things Into Perspective': Anna Delvey Spills All About Making Art In Prison As She Awaits Deportation Decision

By Samantha Benitz
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E1tDV_0iFod9Pv00
Erik Thomas/NY Post / MEGA

Russian-born Anna Sorokin , also known as Anna Delvey, talked about her passion for art and the message she is trying to get across exclusively with RadarOnline.com as she awaits a decision about her deportation appeal.

The real-life subject of Inventing Anna previously debuted a collection of sketches that she created while in ICE Orange County detention after she was taken back into custody for overstaying her visa in March 2021.

Untitled Magazine spotlighted Delvey's work in their 10th anniversary collector's print edition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=108mef_0iFod9Pv00
Rebel Issue

Sorokin released the artwork as a means of reclaiming her narrative, and she explained to RadarOnline.com exactly how she would like her pieces — including one called No Regrets — to be perceived by the world .

"With this sketch I'm trying to address the controversy around some of my statements that were perceived as lacking remorse," Sorokin said. "I equally 'regret' looking back and not accepting who you are today, which apparently a lot of people don't seem to see the same way. My lack of contrition was interpreted as rebellion, while I am merely trying to learn from past mistakes and move on while hopefully making better choices."

As for whether putting the pencil to paper has been a cathartic process for her, she said it has given her a means of expression.

Delvey was released from prison on good behavior in February 2021 after serving nearly four years for one count of attempted grand larceny, three counts of grand larceny, and four counts of theft services.

She added, "I've used creative pursuits such as drawing and writing as a way to process what's happening in my life at any given moment."

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Batali's Spotted Pig 'rape room' shame: Celebrity chef is accused of drugging and raping ex-staffer upstairs at infamous celebrity hangout in new documentary about his fall from grace

A former Mario Batali employee has come forward to accuse the disgraced celebrity chef of raping her in the VIP room of his Spotted Pig restaurant while she was drugged and unconscious. Eva DeVirglis says Batali left her with bruised ribs and abrasions following the 2005 incident at the Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, NY
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Secretly Recorded By Friend Before Suicide, Country Queen's Family Begs Judge To Block Release Of Audio

A private audio tape of Naomi Judd recorded right before she committed suicide – along with handwritten Post-It notes — are at the center of the Judd Family’s court battle to block records from being released, RadarOnline.com has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the transcript for a hearing that went down on August 30 in Tennessee as part of the Judd family’s fight over police records related to Naomi’s death on April 30, 2022. The country star used a weapon to kill herself. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Naomi’s husband Larry Strickland and her daughters Ashley and Wynonna rushed to court in...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Abandoned At Prom: Butcher Jeffrey Dahmer Ditched The Only Girl He Ever Dated To Secretly Hang With Boyfriend

Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was a drunken weirdo in high school who walked out on his first and only date at the senior prom. He later admitted to her that he did it because he was gay! Just one month after that prom, in June 1978, he killed his first in a long line of victims, according to police. "My first date was with a mass murderer," Bridget Geiger, Dahmer's prom partner, said in an interview. "But I was lucky. As far as I know, I'm the only woman to ever date Jeff Dahmer... and I got away alive!"Dahmer's classmates...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RadarOnline

Revealed: Naomi Judd’s Psychologist Was At Singer’s Home When Cops Arrived At Death Scene, Family Demands Interview Footage Be Sealed From Public

Naomi Judd’s psychologist was at the scene of her death when cops arrived at the county star’s home after she took her own life, RadarOnline.com has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained a transcript of a hearing that was held on August 30, 2022, in Tennessee Court. A lawyer representing Naomi’s husband Larry Strickland and her daughter Ashley & Wynonna was present along with an attorney representing the Sheriff and county involved in the investigation. Naomi’s family sued to block the release of records relating to the singer’s April 30, 2022, death. As we previously reported, the 76-year-old used a weapon to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Delvey
Person
Anna Sorokin
RadarOnline

Serial Killer Pals Jeffrey Dahmer & Ottis Toole Held John Walsh's Son 'Captive' Before His Severed Head Was Found, Blockbuster Book Claims

Police are convinced Ottis Toole kidnapped Adam Walsh while the youngster was shopping with his mom at a Hollywood, Florida, mall on July 27, 1981, but one investigator claims the convicted serial killer worked with his sick pal Jeffrey Dahmer to commit the crime.Author Arthur Jay Harris made the chilling connection in his book Jeffrey Dahmer's Dirty Secret: The Unsolved Murder of Adam Walsh, in which he claimed to have details about the kidnapping of American's Most Wanted host John Walsh's son.According to Harris, Adam convinced his mom into letting him play video games at the arcade inside the mall,...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”

The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
TV SERIES
RadarOnline

'Mentally Exhausted' Christina Haack Accuses Ex-Husband Ant Anstead Of Using 'Manipulation Tactics' In Bitter Custody War

Christina Haack came out swinging against Ant Anstead. The Christina on the Coast star accused her ex-husband of using "manipulation tactics" on her family and friends to turn them against her in their ongoing custody war, RadarOnline.com has learned. Haack said she's "mentally exhausted" over the "false allegations" Anstead has continued to spew, including accusing her of exploiting their three-year-old son, Hudson, on social media. Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the HGTV star addressed the bitter custody battle, announcing she has decided to remove all photos of Hudson from her social media, claiming she will not post any pictures...
RELATIONSHIPS
RadarOnline

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Desperately Trying To Stall Netflix Show As King Charles III Puts On Hold Royal Titles For Their Kids

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are desperate to stall the release of the Netflix docuseries that they've been working on for the past year to get back in King Charles III's good graces for the sake of their children. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pivoting on their highly-anticipated project now that Queen Elizabeth is dead and Harry's estranged dad is sitting on the throne, RadarOnline.com has learned.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deportation#Art#Prison#Spills#Inventing Anna#Russian#Radaronline Com#Untitled Magazine
RadarOnline

'Like Getting Kicked By A Mule': Marilyn Monroe's First Husband Details Heartbreak After Being Served Divorce Papers From Love Of His Life

Marilyn Monroe's first husband, James Dougherty, met the young beauty when she was a teen and known as Norma Jean. In their vintage wedding photos, the iconic Hollywood bombshell could be seen sporting her natural hair color — worlds away from the signature platinum hue that made her a sex symbol known around the globe.
RELATIONSHIPS
RadarOnline

Serial Cheater Tristan Thompson Close To Settling Child Support Battle With Maralee Nichols Over Secret Love Child

Tristan Thompson and the baby mama he cheated on Khloé Kardashian with are close to settling their nasty child support battle nearly one year after welcoming their secret love child. The NBA player, 31, and Maralee Nichols, 32, have made a move in their ongoing war regarding payments for their 9-month-old son, Theo, RadarOnline.com has learned. Court papers reveal Tristan and Nichols requested the hearing that was scheduled next week to be moved to December 7. “The parties are attending a second day of mediation on October 7, one of the only available dates on everyone’s calendars,” the documents...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
RadarOnline

‘False Allegations’: Jesse Williams Accuses Ex-Wife Of Violating Court Order With ‘Disparaging’ Instagram Posts, Asks Judge To Reconsider Joint Custody

Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams has rushed back to court demanding his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee’s joint custody be reconsidered after she allegedly violated the court order, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Williams, 41, informed the judge presiding over his divorce battle about the...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals Sudden Death Of Beloved Stepfather After Abruptly Leaving Gala Due To 'Devastating' Emergency

Sarah Jessica Parker is mourning the death of her stepfather, RadarOnline.com has learned, after the And Just Like That... actress abruptly left a celebratory public appearance due to a "devastating" emergency in the family. SJP was set to be honored at the New York City Ballet's 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala last night and had to skip last-minute."Our family is sad to announce that after an unexpected and rapid illness, Paul Giffin Forste passed away yesterday at age 76," a rep for the Sex & The City alum told RadarOnline.com in a statement on Thursday following her swift exit from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Child Star Chloë Grace Moretz Blames Battle With Body Dysmorphia On Long-Legged 'Family Guy' Meme: 'Made Me Super Self-Conscious'

Chloë Grace Moretz opened up about her private battle with body dysmorphia after a callous meme compared her to Family Guy character Legs Go All the Way Up Griffin, RadarOnline.com has learned. During a candid new interview, the Mother/Android actress admitted she took the shaming comments to heart when trolls poked fun at a paparazzi snapshot of herself walking into a hotel with a pizza box in her hand."I've actually never really talked about this, but there was one meme that really affected me," she told Hunger Magazine. "This photo got manipulated into a character from Family Guy with the...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

86K+
Followers
2K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy