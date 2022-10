ANN ARBOR, Mich. — INTERVIEW: Jim Harbaugh showcased Michigan Football's outdoor practice facilities, discussing the road win at Iowa and the matchup ahead with Indiana. "Emerson, I can't quote him verbatim but he said it the way I feel it. This is life-giving energy out here," Harbaugh said on the practice turf.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO