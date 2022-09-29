The honors keep rolling in for star UNC quarterback Drake Maye. After his 363-yard performance in a 41-10 win over Virginia Tech last Saturday in which he accounted for five total touchdowns, Maye was named the ACC Quarterback and Rookie of the Week, a member of the Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 and a Manning Award Star of the Week. It’s the second time Maye has won the quarterback award, and the third time he’s won the rookie award.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO