Mondays With Mack: A Major Step Forward
UNC football head coach Mack Brown joined Aaron Keck this morning for “Mondays with Mack,” presented by Chapel Hill Tire. Brown and the Tar Heels got a feel-good win Saturday afternoon, defeating Virginia Tech 41-10 in a soggy Kenan Stadium. It avenged a tough loss to the Hokies in 2021’s season opener, and moved Carolina to 1-0 in the ACC. UNC won’t be back at home for almost a month, with two road games and a bye week up next.
Art’s Angle: Heels Have ‘A Chance’
Three take-aways from Carolina’s pleasing 41-10 win over Virginia Tech. The Hokies (along with Commonwealth cousin Virginia) may be the worst team in the ACC, a shadow of what they used to be. The ACC Coastal Division and the mythical “State Championship” are still out there for the Tar...
UNC Field Hockey Continues Road Dominance With Win At Liberty
The No. 1 UNC field hockey team stayed undefeated Sunday afternoon, beating No. 14 Liberty 6-3 on the road. The Tar Heels are now 9-0 overall and 4-0 in true road games. When counting Carolina’s neutral-site wins in 2022, the team is 6-0 away from Karen Shelton Stadium. Carolina...
UNC Quarterback Drake Maye Wins Numerous Weekly Accolades
The honors keep rolling in for star UNC quarterback Drake Maye. After his 363-yard performance in a 41-10 win over Virginia Tech last Saturday in which he accounted for five total touchdowns, Maye was named the ACC Quarterback and Rookie of the Week, a member of the Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 and a Manning Award Star of the Week. It’s the second time Maye has won the quarterback award, and the third time he’s won the rookie award.
UNC Football Blows By Virginia Tech, Moves to 4-1 This Season
On a day when a steady mist fell in Chapel Hill under the remnants of Hurricane Ian, it was Drake Maye who reigned supreme. The redshirt freshman quarterback accounted for five total touchdowns against Virginia Tech Saturday afternoon, leading Carolina to a 41-10 bounce-back win. “Really proud of our team....
UNC Provides Construction Project Updates to Chapel Hill Town Council
UNC officials provided a semi-annual update to the Town of Chapel Hill about construction projects at a Wednesday council meeting. These projects included major developments which have been completed, projects undergoing construction and projects in the design phase. Evan Yassky is a university architect for UNC who delivered the presentation to the council.
97.9 The Hill Wins NC Station of the Year; Repeats 2 Additional Awards
97.9 The Hill WCHL recently received three awards from the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters: Station of the Year (Non-Metro), Personality of the Year (Non-Metro) for “This Morning with Aaron Keck” and the award for Radio Community Involvement. The awards, which were announced on Wednesday during the association’s...
Storm Causes Orange, Durham and Chatham Residents to Start Weekend with No Power
North Carolina became the latest state to suffer the effects of then-Tropical Storm Ian on Friday, with one of the most impactful results being widespread power outages. Due to high winds and heavy rain from the storm, power lines became damaged and outages occurred for hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians, with a peak around 336,000 reported Friday night. As of Saturday morning, thousands of Orange, Durham and Chatham county residents are still awaiting repairs and restoration.
Festifall Arts Markets Return To Downtown Chapel Hill, Brimming With Local Artists, Artisans and Performers
Chapel Hill’s annual arts festival returns this October, spanning multiple days, and featuring dozens of local artisans, diverse performances, and interactive arts experiences. Planned by Chapel Hill Community Arts & Culture, Festifall Arts Markets & More will activate 140 West Plaza on Franklin Street on three consecutive Saturdays, October 8, 15, and 22, from 1-6 pm.
Viewpoints: Are Chapel Hill’s Parks at Risk of Development?
“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
Local Government Meetings: October 3-7
This series of posts will be made weekly on Chapelboro to help inform our community about local government meetings. All meeting days, locations and times may be subject to change. Check town, county, and school district websites for additional information. As the Triangle continues getting back to normal from last...
