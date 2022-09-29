Read full article on original website
Why tonight’s sunset is special
(WKBN) – The autumn equinox was on September 22, which was the start of astronomical fall, but the days have been getting shorter since the summer solstice, which occurred on June 22. We are reaching another milestone tonight as it is the last sunset after 7 p.m. until March.
Lucia Annette Mulcahy, Wheatland, PA
WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lucia Annette Mulcahy, 65, of Wheatland, Pennsylvania passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 in her home. Lucia was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on February 25, 1957 to Myrtle Ruth (Phelps) and Lucius Charles Lavender. She graduated from Speedway High School. Lucia was a head cook...
Marian Gail Hecker, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marian Gail Hecker, age 82, died on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. She was born on July 16, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Virginia Gayle (Nicholas) and Melvin Emery Shoff. Marian was a 1958 graduate of Jackson-Milton High School. On February 10, 1960, she...
David B. DeJacimo, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David B. DeJacimo, 65, of Cortland, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on September 29, 2022. He was born on May 21, 1957 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late, Edward DeJacimo, and Dorothy DeJacimo. He graduated from Western Reserve High School and was later employed...
Courtney M. “Hubb Dog” Hubbard, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Courtney M. “Hubb Dog” Hubbard, of Masury, Ohio, transitioned from this life on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, surrounded by his children and loved ones while a patient at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health. He was 59. Courtney was born...
Helen E. Bays, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen E. Bays of Austintown, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in the early morning at Salem North Healthcare Center. She was 91 years old. Helen was born on June 7, 1931, in Kingwood, West Virginia, the daughter of Opal G. and Arizona May...
Raymond L. Villers, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond L. Villers, 66, of Girard, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at his home. He was born June 23, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Robert R. and the late Mildred E. (Manes) Villers. Raymond earned his bachelor’s degree from...
William “Bill” Benson, New Waterford, Ohio
NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Benson passed away here Friday, September 30 at his home. He was 84. Bill left this earth as always surrounded by his family. Born December 3, 1937 in Bessemer, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late William A. and...
Thomas Harrison, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas “Tom” Harrison passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. To his last day, Tom tried to make those around him smile. Tom was born on October 6, 1947 to John J. Harrison and Margaret E. Wright. He graduated from Austintown Fitch High...
Donna Jean (Miller) Lauener, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A sweet little lady left us for Heaven and into her beloved Ray’s arms on Friday, September 30, 2022. Donna Jean (Miller) Lauener, 93, was born March 20,1929 in Alliance, Ohio as the eighth of 15 children born to the late Paul Vernon and Rose (Spiker) Miller. This family included 11 sons and four daughters.
Ray A. Buxton, Southington, Ohio
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ray A. Buxton, 71, of Southington, Ohio entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Hospice House, with his family by his side. He was born December 19, 1950, in East Liverpool, Ohio, the son of the late Floyd Buxton and Clarice (Six)...
Kenneth “Ken” R. Bodnar, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth R. Bodnar, 63, passed away suddenly at work on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in Hart County, Kentucky. Ken was born October 6, 1958 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Richard and Dolores (Kuti) Bodnar. He graduated from Boardman High School in 1978...
Michael Anthony Provenzale, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Anthony Provenzale, 88, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 29, 2022 at Caprice Health Care Center with family by his side. Michael was born September 25, 1934 in Bellevue, Ohio, the son of the late Anthony and Donna (Giampetro) Provenzale. As a child, his family...
John S. “Jack” Saunders, Jr., Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John S. “Jack” Saunders, Jr., 86, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at Greenbriar Quality Care of Boardman. He was born April 3, 1936, in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Elizabeth Urich Saunders, Sr. Jack graduated from Boardman High School...
Melba V. Zervas, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melba V. Zervas, 88 of Warren, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland. She was born February 3, 1934, in Lansing, Michigan, the daughter of Steve and Mary (Stajos) Vanis. Melba was a 1952 graduate of Sexton High School in...
Anthony John Carrera, Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony John Carrera passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the young age of 93. “Tony” passed in his own unique style as a double rainbow filled the sky with not a drop of rain at sunset. Tony...
Marye Jean Ireland Hoover, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marye Jean Ireland Hoover, 93, of Youngstown, passed away Friday evening, September 30, 2022, at Omni Manor Health Care Center. Marye was born September 13, 1929, in Pullman, Ritchie County, West Virginia, a daughter of her loving late parents, Clyde C. and Mildred (Davis) Ireland.
Caroline J. Gustafson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Caroline J. Gustafson, 86, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House, surrounded by her loving family. Caroline was born on November 20, 1935, in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Bolchalk) Maxim and was a lifelong area resident.
Joseph M. “Mickey” Schepka, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph M. (Mickey) Schepka, 78, died on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at his home after a courageous five-year battle with cancer. Mickey was born in Youngstown on July 7, 1944, son of the late Joseph and Lena (Bellanca) Schepka. He was a graduate of Cardinal...
Mary Lou Nogay, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Nogay, 67, of Hermitage, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
