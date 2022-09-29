News and Press Releases

(Fayetteville, N.C.) – In advance of the potential weather impacts to our area from Hurricane Ian, City officials will close administrative offices and recreation centers to the public on Friday, September 30, 2022.

All essential services like law enforcement and fire will continue to be provided as normal.

Transit may operate on a reduced schedule, please monitor ridefast.net for any schedule and operational changes.

Additional updates will be provided as necessary and will be posted to the City's website and social media.

Residents with non-emergency and transportation needs should call 910-321-6722.

SOLID WASTE UPDATE

Waste Management will move the scheduled recycling collection from Friday, Sept. 30 to Saturday, October 1.

###