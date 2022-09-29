Read full article on original website
Texas A&M football: For Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban, it's personal
Just like with the embarrassing loss to Appalachian State, Texas A&M needs look no further than the next game on its schedule to refocus and put the loss behind it. Back then, it was consecutive games against Top 15 opponents that helped get through the pain of a home loss to the Sun Belt foe.
Alabama football: Tide, back at No. 1, will try to prevent Fisher from making history
Hugh Freeze is a mostly forgettable name in Ole Miss football circles. But he does have 1 claim to fame from his scandal-marred 5-year tenure in Oxford that will never leave the memory banks of Alabama fans, even if it has been partly expunged from the record books. Freeze is...
Jimbo Fisher offers update on Max Johnson ahead of road trip to Alabama
Things simply haven’t gone as planned for Texas A&M this season. The Aggies started the year ranked 6th in the country but have already suffered losses to Appalachian State and Mississippi State. Things won’t get any easier for A&M this Saturday, as the Aggies head to Tuscaloosa to face...
Jimbo Fisher offers scouting report on Jalen Milroe, a former A&M recruiting target
Texas A&M and Alabama face off in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night. And there will be plenty of discussion leading up to the game about the quarterback position, as both teams are dealing with uncertain situations due to injury. Jimbo Fisher revealed Monday during his weekly media availability that Aggies starter...
Will Anderson has just one thing on his mind ahead of Texas A&M showdown
Will Anderson is a special college football player. How special? Enough so that as a linebacker many believe he should be among the top contenders for this year’s Heisman Trophy. Last season as a sophomore, the 6-4, 243-pounder won the Nagurski Award, which goes to the top defensive player...
Texas A&M football: Time is running out for Fisher at A&M
Where do you go from here if you are Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher? What should his plans be for the future of the program after being totally outclassed by Mississippi State in the Aggies’ 1st true road game of the season? What are we to make of the 42-24 defeat in Starkville on Saturday?
Sam Pittman clarifies KJ Jefferson's status ahead of Mississippi State game
Sam Pittman was asked about QB KJ Jefferson’s status ahead of the Mississippi State game after the quarterback left the Alabama game with an injury. “He has some mild symptoms and those are things that our doctors look at,” Pittman said. “Each kid’s a little bit different for how they react and we’ve had guys back in 3 or 4 days, we’ve had guys out for 27 days. He’s kind of a wait and see, to be honest with you.”
Mississippi State fans try to crash Texas A&M yell practice in Starkville
Mississippi State hosts Texas A&M on Saturday in Starkville. It’s a road game for the Aggies, and the Friday before is traditionally reserved for yell practice. Of course, that means a host of well-travelled fans gearing up to help the 12th Man will their team to victory. That didn’t...
ESPN analyst calls out Texas A&M
The Texas A&M Aggies haven’t exactly had the season many drew up even with how the team had been recruiting and head coach Jimbo Fisher is catching the majority of the heat for the team’s woes because of offensive sputtering. One of the team’s most shocking losses came...
What Mike Leach said after Mississippi State's 42-24 win over Texas A&M
Mississippi State football struggled a bit when it opened up conference play against the LSU Tigers last month, but the Bulldogs returned to it with a vengeance on Saturday. The team hardly could have played more complementary football as it bested Texas A&M in all three phases of the game in Davis Wade Stadium, coming out with the 42-24 victory.
