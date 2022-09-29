ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

abovethelaw.com

Where Wall Street Goes, Biglaw Will Follow -- Including Back To The Office

The big banks want their people back in the office, and that means that the law firms that service them want their lawyers back, too. Say it’s for mentorship, say it’ll benefit firm culture, say whatever you want, but what it boils down to is the fact that client cash rules everything around Biglaw firms — especially if those firms are based in New York City.
abovethelaw.com

Social Impact Law: Your True Calling?

Many lawyers go to law school to help people. They want to use their knowledge and skills to make a difference in the world. While there are many different ways to do that, becoming a social impact lawyer is one of the most direct and impactful. Social impact lawyers use...
abovethelaw.com

Human Touch: How CRM Softwares Offer Law Firms The Best Of Both Worlds

Law firms tend to err on the side of high-touch intake pipelines. Of course, that takes a hell of a lot of effort. And money. Oftentimes, it’s easier to manage rote tasks and follow-ups using technology. But it’s OK to mix in manual processes, too — every now and then, for effect.
abovethelaw.com

Being Bad With Numbers Is Forgivable, But You'd Think A Big Firm Would Know Better Than To Allegedly Facilitate Fraud

Few things grind my gears more than multimillion-dollar companies using bankruptcy to avoid paying out the money that they’ve hidden away. But enough about Johnson & Johnson snubbing cancer patients — this is about Biglaw. BakerHostetler, a national law firm specializing in business and tax, was recently accused of facilitating fraud in the order of about $100M.
abovethelaw.com

Law Firm Partner Apologizes After Pic Of Him In Blackface Surfaces

A picture of Kevin Horn, a family law partner in the UK firm Warner Goodman, wearing a Mr. T costume has surfaced. And, since Above the Law is writing about it, you’re correct to assume the outfit included blackface. When will people learn it’s never okay to use skin...
abovethelaw.com

Morning Docket: 10.03.22

* Still care about a free press? In that case, this sounds much needed. [LA Times]. * California just decriminalized jaywalking. In other news, jaywalking was criminalized in California. [CNN]. * Who’d have thunk it — Florida’s social media law made it to SCOTUS. I wonder how this will turn...
