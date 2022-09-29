Photo Credit: Kinga / Shutterstock Entrepreneurship is one of the most powerful forces in the U.S. economy. The Small Business Administration classifies 13% of all establishments as startups and estimates that there are a total of 31.7 million small businesses in the U.S. Economic experts, policymakers, and business leaders all tout these new and developing enterprises as essential for job creation and innovation. Even major companies publicly mythologize their humble origins, from tech companies founded in garages to mom-and-pop shops or restaurants grown into nationwide chains. However, startup businesses and their role in the economy have changed over time. As larger companies increasingly concentrate their strength in the market, startups are representing a declining share of total employment in the U.S. Simultaneously, microbusinesses in fields like online retail have become an increasingly large portion of new businesses. These enterprises are easier to start, which has helped diversify the ranks of business founders, but they may not grow to a large scale or add many employees—or any at all.

