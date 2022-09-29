Read full article on original website
Related
Startup firms are a consistent driver of new job creation
Historically, however, startups have been a greater engine of job creation than established firms, typically producing between two and three million new jobs per year. And with experts currently expressing recession fears amid high inflation, rising interest rates, and cooling consumer demand, new businesses could be a key force to help stabilize the economy in the next couple of years. Startups continue creating jobs even during economic downturns, while established companies are more likely to shed employees as a cost-saving measure.
New business applications have remained elevated since the start of COVID
Despite fears of a downturn, one reason for continued economic optimism is an elevated level of new business creation since the start of COVID-19. The U.S. has averaged more than 400,000 monthly applications for new businesses since the pandemic began. In comparison, the highest single month for new business applications from 2004 until the start of the pandemic saw around 309,000 applications. One major reason for this boom in new businesses was access to capital. Government stimulus, low interest rates, and fast-rising values for homes,...
Wyoming and Delaware report the most new business applications per capita
At the state level, Wyoming leads the U.S. with 58.12 new business applications per 1,000 residents—potentially a product of the state’s low population, but also its lack of income taxes—–while Delaware, a famously business-friendly state, comes in second at 44.98. Other more active states for new business tend to be found in the South, while New England and the Midwest have lower levels of new business applications. Among metro areas, however, Florida’s cities stand out as the nation’s leaders in new business formation. With a...
U.S. Cities With the Most New Businesses per Capita
Photo Credit: Kinga / Shutterstock Entrepreneurship is one of the most powerful forces in the U.S. economy. The Small Business Administration classifies 13% of all establishments as startups and estimates that there are a total of 31.7 million small businesses in the U.S. Economic experts, policymakers, and business leaders all tout these new and developing enterprises as essential for job creation and innovation. Even major companies publicly mythologize their humble origins, from tech companies founded in garages to mom-and-pop shops or restaurants grown into nationwide chains. However, startup businesses and their role in the economy have changed over time. As larger companies increasingly concentrate their strength in the market, startups are representing a declining share of total employment in the U.S. Simultaneously, microbusinesses in fields like online retail have become an increasingly large portion of new businesses. These enterprises are easier to start, which has helped diversify the ranks of business founders, but they may not grow to a large scale or add many employees—or any at all.
Comments / 0