KNOE TV8
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Cyber Crime Unit continues streak of arrests
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit has made yet another arrest of a convicted sex offender. On Sept. 29, 2022, CPSO began an investigation into convicted sex offender, Roosevelt Cummings, 36, of Jonesville, La., for not registering as a sex offender, as required by law.
KNOE TV8
Juvenile’s body found at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to KALB that a body was found on Monday morning at the Paragon Casino Resort. The identity of the person was not released, but it was confirmed that the body was of a 17-year-old white female. The cause of death was also not released. The coroner’s office did say that the death was not the result of a stabbing or shooting.
KNOE TV8
Mangham wins Game of the Week over Oak Grove, Ruston gets revenge against Neville, Union dominates undefeated Franklin Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In our Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week, Oak Grove hosted Mangham for a 2A District 2 showdown. The Dragons dominated the Tigers behind Jalen Williams six touchdowns to win 50-21. Ruston gets revenge in the storied rivalry against Neville. Bearcats beat Tigers 27-21. Trey Holly, Louisiana’s all-time career leading rusher, had 312 rushing yards and five touchdowns in Union’s 49-20 victory against previously undefeated Franklin Parish.
