Ferriday, LA

KNOE TV8

Juvenile’s body found at Paragon Casino Resort

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to KALB that a body was found on Monday morning at the Paragon Casino Resort. The identity of the person was not released, but it was confirmed that the body was of a 17-year-old white female. The cause of death was also not released. The coroner’s office did say that the death was not the result of a stabbing or shooting.
MARKSVILLE, LA
Mangham wins Game of the Week over Oak Grove, Ruston gets revenge against Neville, Union dominates undefeated Franklin Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In our Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week, Oak Grove hosted Mangham for a 2A District 2 showdown. The Dragons dominated the Tigers behind Jalen Williams six touchdowns to win 50-21. Ruston gets revenge in the storied rivalry against Neville. Bearcats beat Tigers 27-21. Trey Holly, Louisiana’s all-time career leading rusher, had 312 rushing yards and five touchdowns in Union’s 49-20 victory against previously undefeated Franklin Parish.
OAK GROVE, LA

