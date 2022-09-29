ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

Game of the Week: Eastwood dominates Coronado on the road

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Game of the Week for week six of high school football is the Eastwood Troopers versus the Coronado Thunderbirds. The Troopers (2-2) beat the Thunderbirds (1-4) on the road 49-14. Highlights. Coronado's Thomas Murray got the hand-off and ran it into the end...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

At least 1 dead in motorcycle crash on I-10 east at Lee Trevino

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — All lanes are open after a deadly motorcycle crash in east El Paso. The crash was reported on Interstate 10 east and Lee Trevino Sunday night just after 9 p.m. El Paso police said at least one person was killed in the crash. I-10...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Bubba's 33 to bring 200 new jobs to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s new Bubba’s 33 is now hiring for full and part-time positions. The restaurant will be located at 11925 Gateway West Boulevard. It opens in early December. The positions the restaurant is looking to fill are pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso County can not issue $346M in certificates of obligations for hospital district

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The petition submitted last month against the issuance of $345 million in certificates of obligation for El Paso County Hospital District is valid. "The county commissioners can't move forward to issue those certificates of obligation because of that 5 percent of registered voters in the county have signed on to those petitions," Christina Sanchez, an assistant county attorney, said.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

Storm chances return this week to the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — With increasing moisture moving into the Borderland, we will see the threat of showers and storms on Tuesday through the end of the week. Shower and storm activity will return by the evening and last through the overnight hours. They will also become more widespread during this time.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso and New Mexico War Veteran’s visit D.C. Memorials

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Over 30 Korean and Vietnam War vets from the Sun City returned to the El Paso airport Saturday afternoon. Resident were invited to cheer and support the Veterans as they returned from Washington D.C. While in Washington, veterans got a chance to visit memorials...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

SHEBuilds helps build special skills for El Paso women

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — SHEBuilds hosts free event to show independent women skills to maintain their homes in East in El Paso. Leading women from the community were on hand to demonstrate emergency home management skills like repairing leaks, water preservation and electrical repairs Saturday morning. Leading women...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Stand with Estela Casas Foundation hosts 5k walk and fun run

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Breast Cancer Awareness month was kicked off this weekend with a 5K run and fun walk. Stand with Estela Casas Foundation partnered with the County Judge’s office to host the event. They event was held Saturday morning at Ascarate Park. Guests at the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Shop local celebrates 5-year anniversary

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Upper Valley Artist and Farmers Market celebrates 5 years of local. The event gives vendors the opportunity to sell their unique and special merchandise to the public. Shoppers can enjoy food and music while browsing local artists jewelry and crafts at the Hobby...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

New Mexico lawmakers consider raising taxes on alcohol

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. — Lawmakers in New Mexico debated whether the tax on alcohol should be a higher cost. CBS4 on your side spoke with a liquor store owner in Sunland Park who told us they were already struggling with high costs, so a higher alcohol state tax would kill their business.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
cbs4local.com

WBAMC's new children's waiting room open to all ranks

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The William Beaumont Army Medical Center and the El Paso Armed Services YMCA obtained an exception to policy for their recently opened children’s waiting room. The waiting room will now allow services for all active duty TRICARE beneficiaries and their families who may...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City of Las Cruces considers removing 300 ft buffer for cannabis shops

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Las Cruces City Council is considering removing a city ordinance that dictates where cannabis businesses can set up shop. On Monday afternoon, the Las Cruces City Council will meet and vote on removing the ordinance requiring cannabis businesses to keep a 300 foot distance between other cannabis shops as well as residential neighborhoods.
LAS CRUCES, NM

