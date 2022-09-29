Bachelor in Paradise just delivered the most dramatic suitcase in Bachelor history. During Season 8, Episode 2 of the reality series, Lace returned to the rooms and found a suitcase labeled “SALLEY.” The only problem? No one named Salley arrived alongside the luggage. Lace went to consult with her fellow Paradise pals, and we got the deeply unhinged story about Season 8 contestant Salley Carson, her abandoned suitcase, and her confusing history with the Bachelor franchise.

TV SHOWS ・ 1 HOUR AGO