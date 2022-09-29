Read full article on original website
Related
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Two hurt after Monday morning wreck near downtown Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people are hurt after a Monday morning wreck in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened around 8:50 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Broadway and Raines Avenue. Witnesses say the driver of a white Ford Taurus...
wgxa.tv
City of Gordon is proposing to cut the fire department budget
GORDON, Ga. (WGXA)- In 2021, the Gordon fire department only had one full-time firefighter. During that time, they were in such a tight spot, they reached out to Ivey and Wilkinson county for extra assistance. The mayor said at that time it didn't look like they were going to receive...
wgxa.tv
Macon Man Critically injured in overnight shooting
MACON, Ga (WGXA) --- The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault incident that happened in the 3200 block of Rice Mill Road just after 01:00 a.m. Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies received a call of a person down in the roadway in the 3200 block of Rice Mill Road. Upon arrival deputies located a 47-year-old male of Macon with a gunshot to the left leg. The male was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in critical but stable condition at this time. Investigators are still determining what lead up to the shooting. No one else was injured in the incident.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Bibb County woman dead, Monroe County woman hurt after wreck in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Bibb County woman is dead and a Monroe County woman is hurt after a wreck in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened on Treadway Drive at Shurling Drive just after 4 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses say a Volvo S60 was traveling along Shurling Drive when it crossed the center line, hitting a Honda Civic. The driver of the Volvo S60 died at the hospital. The driver of the Honda Civic is in stable condition.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgxa.tv
Coroner: Three people dead after fiery crash in Macon, victims not identifiable
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Three people are dead in a fiery crash that happened in Macon Sunday afternoon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on Interstate 475 southbound just south of the Thomaston Road bridge just after 2 p.m. Witnesses say a black Chevrolet SUV ran off the roadway and hit a tree. The SUV then caught fire. All three people inside died in the fire. The coroner's office says the bodies were burned so badly, they were not identifiable.
wgxa.tv
Locals are holding the MWA accountable for work not being done
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- "I can't really speak for the whole neighborhood but I am going to speak for me. Again, I've been out here since 1977 I want to know what happened with the money," said Lake Arrowhead resident Everett Slay. Everett slay says he's looking for answers to...
wgxa.tv
13-year-old Middle Georgian lands big record deal
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- At just 13 years old Middle Georgia native Avery Brown is signing a record deal with 2x Grammy award winner and multi-platinum producer Drumma Boy of Drum Squad Production. Saturday friends and family celebrated this momentous achievement with a proclamation, but Brown says he is just getting started.
wgxa.tv
Disabled children drove to smiles and opportunities
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mercer University drove disabled children to smiles and laughs Saturday with their eighth 'Go Baby Go' Toy Car build. Go Baby Go is a national design and outreach program that began at the University of Delaware in 2012. The program has come to Middle Georgia to integrate assistive technology to provide children with disabilities the opportunity for movement, mobility, and socialization in a fun way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgxa.tv
Police: Multiple men arrested following drive-by shooting, chase in Milledgeville
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - At least three men are in jail Saturday in Baldwin County following an overnight drive-by shooting and chase. In a post on Facebook, the Milledgeville Police Department says one of their detectives was patrolling in the area of West Montgomery Street Friday night around midnight when he heard gunshots nearby. The detective saw a silver sedan with multiple people inside shooting at people from the car. When the detective tried to stop the sedan, they drove away. Following a chase, the driver of the car wrecked on the grounds of Central City Park near the intersection of West Hancock Street and South Irwin Street.
wgxa.tv
Police: Man dead, another in jail after fatal shooting in Byron
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead in Peach County while the man cops say shot him is in jail. In a media release, the Byron Police Department says their officers were called to Shady Bank Lane in Byron on Friday. When officers arrived, they found 46-year-old Claude Deaton outside. Officers say Deaton had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
wgxa.tv
Food Fight: Lawsuit imperils future of Wednesday farmers market
Tattnall Square Park had for years been a bustling place in the afternoons on Wednesdays as Middle Georgia farmers unloaded hauls of homegrown vegetables, fruits and flowers to sell from the shades of their tents at the weekly farmers market. The jovial setting apparently soured Aug. 10 when the market...
Comments / 0