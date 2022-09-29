Read full article on original website
Blonde author defends Ana De Armas Netflix movie
Note: The following article contains discussion of themes including suicide that some readers may find upsetting. Blonde author Joyce Carol Oates has defended Andrew Dominik's controversial Netflix adaptation of the same name, calling the film "a brilliant work of cinematic art". Responding to a series of tweets, Oates acknowledged that...
The Walking Dead just revealed how the final episode will end
The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. The Walking Dead's final run begins with one last mystery, perhaps the biggest this show has ever had to contend with: how will TV's most successful horror franchise finally come to an end? (Sorry to American Horror Story.) While we haven't quite shuffled...
Once Upon a Time star joins Netflix movie with Jennifer Lopez
Once Upon a Time's Lana Parrilla has joined the cast of Atlas, a Netflix drama about an intelligence analyst who must fight for survival on an alien planet whilst wearing a mech suit. Deadline reports that the actress, who played Evil Queen Regina Mills in the Disney princess-themed show, has...
Christian Bale reveals the Star Wars role he's always wanted
Christian Bale has opened up about the niche Star Wars character he has always wanted to play but hasn't had the opportunity to. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bale said that he has always wanted to play the Stormtrooper from A New Hope who hits his head on the doorframe. The blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment is treasured by hardcore Star Wars fans.
Sony has acquired the rights to Edgar Rice Burroughs' Tarzan
Sony has acquired the film rights to Edgar Rice Burroughs’ Tarzan, apparently with an eye toward making yet another live-action adaptation of the famed literary character. It’s been six years since the last time Hollywood made a Tarzan movie: the 2016 Alexander Skarsgård vehicle The Legend Of Tarzan. One of the most adapted fictional characters of all time; more than 20 different actors have portrayed him in live action over the last century, with Johnny Weissmüller, who played the character from 1932's Tarzan The Ape Man through 1948's Tarzan And The Mermaids, the most prolific.
The Walking Dead boss reacts to surprise spoiler announcement
The Walking Dead boss Angela Kang has reacted to the surprise news that saw the spinoff series being announced before final episodes of the show aired. In an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, the showrunner said that the decision to announce the Maggie and Negan spin-off series The Walking Dead: Dead City was a "surprise" as it revealed their characters' fates ahead of the finale.
Black Adam producer reveals Doctor Strange 2 similarity in DC movie
Black Adam takes its cues from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in one particular way. Introducing Dwayne Johnson's god-like antihero Black Adam to the Worlds of DC – a playground for Henry Cavill's Superman, Ben Affleck's Batman, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman and Jason Momoa's Aquaman – the upcoming blockbuster sets him on a collision course with the never-before-seen Justice Society.
Guest Star Singer Spot Recordings
Watching Robbie Williams this evening, I was wondering whether his spot was done live yesterday or whether it was recorded before the series and edited in. I think that the group dances are pre-recorded and wondered whether guest spots were too. CamelliaRose wrote: ». May I ask something about these,...
ED - much loved characters to die
Not sure if this has been posted but I read the producer said “some much loved characters are going to die” because of the storm. I’ve seen people speculating Al, but much loved characters?. Their idea of loved characters are such like the Dingles (not a chance...
Week 3 (Movie Week) dance predictions/reveals 2022
Note: please do not spoil by omission if you already know who’s been eliminated. Hamza and Jowita are doing something from Jurassic Park (I’ve not watched it so I don’t know any songs/dances that would fit) Hamza & Jowita - ? (Jurassic Park themed) (results show) Kym...
First look at Lindsay Lohan's Netflix Christmas movie as release date confirmed
Lindsay Lohan's Netflix Christmas movie Falling For Christmas has an official release date – and there's not long to wait. Falling for Christmas, which stars Chord Overstreet opposite Lohan, will release on the streaming service on November 10. The movie follows Lohan as a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who suffers a skiing accident and wakes up with complete amnesia.
Dancing on Ice 2023: Confirmed celebrity and Couples thread
As we now know the first celebrity signing I thought I’d make this thread for the confirmed list. I think it’s safe to say Patsy will be partnered with Matt Evers too with most of her training being in Los Angeles. Posts: 300. Forum Member. ✭. 03/10/22 - 12:13...
Your top 10 WORST horror movie remakes
Just in time for Halloween, horror is sadly probably the genre that have the worst ratio of bad remakes. What are your top ten worst?. Just in time for Halloween, horror is sadly probably the genre that have the worst ratio of bad remakes. What are your top ten worst?
Coronation Street drops possible hint to real killer in Stu storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has dropped a possible hint to the real killer's identity in Stu Carpenter's ongoing wrongful conviction storyline. Last week, the soap saw Stu finally get a moral victory when daughter Bridget Woodrow realised he could be telling the truth about the death of a young woman named Charlie.
Is it time for artists to just drop albums without prior warning ?
I have been thinking this for a while. i dont understand why artists are still announcing albums 2 months in advance now when a] they dont have to do any promo nowadays apart from like one webchat. and 2] looking at Taylor Swift, it seems like even releasing one single is now going out of fashion. So whats the point now even announcing the album weeks in advance?. im really looking forward to Taylor Swift's new album but it feels like it was announced bloody months and months ago and it was only like 5 weeks ago wasnt it?? so whats the point in the record label just sitting on it for another 2 months if its all ready to go?
How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor lands next lead role
How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor has landed his next project — the Michael Shannon-produced movie All Happy Families. The comedy-drama movie follows the Landry family dealing with news about their son's behaviour and struggling to find a way to move forward amidst the comical family dysfunction.
Pierce Brosnan doesn't care who the new James Bond will be
Former James Bond Pierce Brosnan has said that he isn't fussed about who plays the next 007. Brosnan starred in four Bond movies before being replaced by Daniel Craig, who went on to make five Bond movies, ending with last year's No Time to Die. Craig has now hung up the tux and gun, while the search for the next Bond goes on.
Halloween Ends director defends Kills following negative response
Halloween Ends director David Gordon Green has defended Halloween Kills after receiving a negative response for the film. In an interview with SFX Magazine as a part of their Halloween Horror Special, the director stood by his movie and reiterated that it was exactly the kind of movie he had set out to make.
Dahmer crew member alleges she was "treated horribly" on set
A crew member for Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has spoken about her time working on the miniseries, alleging she was “treated horribly”. Speaking to The Los Angeles Times, production assistant Kim Alsup criticised the working process for the Netflix show, saying it “was one of the worst shows” she’d ever worked on.
