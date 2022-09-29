Eastern Washington faces daunting task against Florida Sunday – stopping the run

Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State notebook: Receiver Zeriah Beason no longer with Cougar program
PULLMAN – Wide receiver Zeriah Beason is no longer a member of Washington State's football program, Cougars coach Jake Dickert told media members Monday. Beason joined WSU this offseason after two years at Oregon State. He captured a role in the Cougs' receiver rotation during fall camp, but never appeared in a game. A few days before WSU's season opener, Dickert informed reporters that Beason would be out indefinitely as he worked through unspecified "eligibility issues."
nbcrightnow.com
Florida cruises past Eastern Washington 52-17 in game delayed by Hurricane Ian
A day later than first planned, Eastern Washington headed into “The Swamp” in Gainesville and acquitted itself offensively in a way it hadn’t earlier this season against another Football Bowl Subdivision team. But defensively the Eagles simply were not up to the task of slowing a speedy...
nbcrightnow.com
Things to watch: Eastern Washington faces unknowns with first SEC opponent at Florida
The Eastern Washington football team has landed somewhere it never has played: Florida. And what a journey it was, from the start of the week to Sunday, with travel plans in flux before all settling in well for the Eagles – just a day later than they expected. Beating...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State lands one spot shy of AP Top 25 ranking after comfortable win over Cal
PULLMAN – Washington State, coming off a narrow loss to a top-15 team in the country, rebounded with a convincing victory over Cal. Have the Cougars proven enough to crack the national rankings?. Almost. WSU (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) was just shy of an AP Top 25 ranking when the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State injury report: Several Cougars return the fold for matchup against Cal
PULLMAN – Washington State's defensive backfield showed inexperience last weekend, but a veteran leader is returning to the Cougs' secondary for the team's Pac-12 matchup Saturday against Cal. Senior strong safety Jordan Lee, who missed WSU's past two games with an injury, was suited up in full uniform when...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State rewind: Cameron Ward regroups, finishes strong to close out win over Cal
PULLMAN – Cameron Ward showed clear signs of frustration after he tossed his second red-zone interception of the game. But the Washington State quarterback regrouped and finished strong. WSU’s offense, protecting a 14-3 lead against Cal midway through the third quarter on Saturday at Gesa Field, committed a potentially...
nbcrightnow.com
TV Take: At times it wasn't pretty, but Washington State's win over Cal was a story of defense
Pretty? No, unless a win, any win, can be considered beautiful. Washington State overcame its – read, Cameron Ward – mistakes, made enough plays – read, Cameron Ward – and topped California 28-9 on homecoming Saturday in Pullman. If you couldn’t make the trek to the...
nbcrightnow.com
SRX_WSUCALsecond_023_TT
PULLMAN – Cameron Ward showed clear signs of frustration after he tossed his second red-zone interception of the game. But the Washington State quarterback regrouped and finished strong.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcrightnow.com
'We've got weapons': Gonzaga's Nolan Hickman works through offseason, ready to take next step with loaded backcourt
Nolan Hickman knows it’s too early to rush to conclusions, but the sophomore guard has also seen enough to know the hype and excitement surrounding Gonzaga’s backcourt in 2022-23 isn’t misplaced. “Backcourt is going to be scary. We’ve got weapons,” Hickman said on Sunday after putting a...
nbcrightnow.com
Recap and highlights: Washington State, Cameron Ward respond in fourth quarter to beat California 28-9
PULLMAN – Inconsistency from the Washington State quarterback kept the door open. But right as California arrived, he closed it shut. Cameron Ward found Renard Bell on a 37-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to stamp out any thought of a comeback and the Cougars beat the Golden Bears 28-9 on Saturday in front of a homecoming crowd of 23,021 at Gesa Field.
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga women's basketball battles roster questions, hoping to maintain winning identity
The Gonzaga women’s basketball program may have lost four starters from last year’s squad, but it hasn’t lost its identity. Coach Lisa Fortier made that clear as her players warmed up Monday morning on the Kennel floor. “Will it look different? Sure,” Fortier said of this year’s...
nbcrightnow.com
Jacob Thorpe: Washington State's win over Cal shows collapse won't be commonplace for this year's Cougs
Fans can be forgiven for the sense of collective unease that settled on Martin Stadium early in the fourth quarter of Washington State’s homecoming game against California. Fresh off one fourth-quarter collapse in Pullman last week, and with such a history for giving up late leads that “Coug it” can be found in regional newspapers at least as far back 2003, only the most optimistic denizens of Cougar Country did not get a little nervous when the Golden Bears scored their first touchdown of the game to pull within five points with 13 minutes left to play.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcrightnow.com
Gevani McCoy throws four touchdowns as Idaho romps Northern Colorado for third straight win
Idaho sent a homecoming crowd announced at more than 10,000 home happy with a 55-35 win against the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado. The game featured an impressive 543 yards of offense by the Vandals and four first-half lead changes before Idaho asserted control in the final two periods.
nbcrightnow.com
wsu-tv-take
TV Take: At times it wasn't pretty, but Washington State's win over Cal was a story of defense. Pretty? No, unless a win, any win, can be considered beautiful.
Comments / 0