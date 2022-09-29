ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulloch County, GA

Chatham County Emergency Warning Siren System test is this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham Emergency Management Agency will conduct the monthly scheduled test of Chatham County’s Emergency Warning Siren System on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 12:00 p.m. During the test, Chatham County residents will hear a one-minute emergency tone from the various sirens located throughout the county. This monthly test is necessary to ensure […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Friday morning Hurricane Ian update | Tropical Storm Warning

The 5 AM NHC advisory on Friday, September 30, 2022, Hurricane Ian is still at sea heading toward South Carolina as a Cat 1 hurricane with sustained wind speeds of 85 mph. After a relatively quiet night with some wind gusts, Bulloch County residents are waking up to an upgraded Tropical Storm Warning from the previous Tropical Storm Watch. This means wind gust could be higher than first anticipated. NWS is predicting sustained wind of 15-25 mph with gust up to 40 mph.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Statesboro, GA
Bulloch County, GA
Impacts from Ian today through Friday. Tropical wind gusts likely

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Ian will track our way today. The wind will pick up throughout the day with winds at times gusting over 40 mph. Showers are going to develop along the coast throughout the morning. The latest track takes Ian east of Savannah and Lowcountry by Friday afternoon. The...
SAVANNAH, GA
Latest on what Chatham County, Savannah are expecting from Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Ian strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, but its track has continued to shift further East towards coastal South Carolina. So, what does this mean for Chatham County, Savannah and Coastal Georgia?. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) still...
SAVANNAH, GA
Send us pictures, videos of damage from Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Ian is expected to begin impacting the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Thursday evening and possibly run through early Saturday morning. If you are in the storm’s path and have any photos or videos of any damage caused email them to pics@wsav.com.
SAVANNAH, GA
Talmadge Bridge reopens after temporary closure

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5:04 p.m.:The Savannah Police Department announced that the situation has been resolved and the bridge has reopened to traffic. Initial report: The Talmadge Bridge is closed in both directions while the Savannah Police Department assists a person in distress. Drivers are asked to avoid the...
SAVANNAH, GA
Talmadge Bridge reopens to traffic in both directions

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police say that the Talmadge Bridge is currently closed to traffic in both directions Sunday afternoon as deputies respond to a person in distress. According to police, the best alternate route is Hwy 25 to the Houlihan Bridge to detour around the closure. Please avoid the area if possible. This is […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Dead lizard, questionable chili, perfect scores: Chatham County Food Inspection Report for September

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For September, WSAV is not only highlighting some food inspection scores for last month at eating and drinking establishments, but we have also included schools. Schools have been feeding children since the National School Lunch Act of 1946 which was signed by President Harry Truman. It was designed to offer students […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Tornado victims along coastal Georgia are reliving a nightmare thanks to Ian

ATLANTA — Victims of an April tornado feel like they’re reliving a nightmare as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to bring damaging wind and rain to coastal Georgia. Bryan County near Savannah is among the areas of Georgia that are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Towns like Ellabell and Pembroke are still recovering from the April 5 tornado that devastated numerous homes and took one life.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Beachgoers hunt for treasure after Ian passes by Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - From Thursday to Friday evening, the conditions on Tybee Island had improved considerably. Less wind, still choppy water but not like they were before Ian moved by. The storm didn’t bring much damage to the island but it did bring some treasures. The people...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
Tire fire at homeless camp causes traffic delays on Truman Parkway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A fire at a homeless camp caused some traffic delays on Truman Parkway Saturday. According to Savannah Fire, there was a tire fire with clothing and debris in it that caused dense smoke over the Truman Parkway just before 11:30 a.m. Firefighters quickly put the fire...
SAVANNAH, GA
WATCH: View Savannah area live cams as Hurricane Ian approaches

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Ian became a powerful category 4 storm Wednesday morning off the Gulf Coast of Florida. The impacts of Ian will reach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry as a tropical storm by Thursday and could last into Saturday. Sustained tropical storm force winds, heavy rainfall, and the possibility of tornadoes and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
