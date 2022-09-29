Read full article on original website
WJCL
National Hurricane Center tracking 2 tropical systems that could soon develop in the Atlantic
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hurricane Ian may have largely spared the greater Savannah area last week. But hurricane season isn't over yet. The National Hurricane Center is currently tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean. As of 2 a.m. Monday, an area of low pressure several hundred miles south of...
Chatham County Emergency Warning Siren System test is this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham Emergency Management Agency will conduct the monthly scheduled test of Chatham County’s Emergency Warning Siren System on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 12:00 p.m. During the test, Chatham County residents will hear a one-minute emergency tone from the various sirens located throughout the county. This monthly test is necessary to ensure […]
Friday morning Hurricane Ian update | Tropical Storm Warning
The 5 AM NHC advisory on Friday, September 30, 2022, Hurricane Ian is still at sea heading toward South Carolina as a Cat 1 hurricane with sustained wind speeds of 85 mph. After a relatively quiet night with some wind gusts, Bulloch County residents are waking up to an upgraded Tropical Storm Warning from the previous Tropical Storm Watch. This means wind gust could be higher than first anticipated. NWS is predicting sustained wind of 15-25 mph with gust up to 40 mph.
Ian Tropical Storm Watch Remains in effect for Bulloch | Thursday 11 AM Update
Tropical Storm Watch has been continued on Thursday, September 29 by NWS Charleston. A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 24 hours. At 11 AM on Thursday, September 29, tropical storm Ian is moving into the Atlantic and according to...
WJCL
Impacts from Ian today through Friday. Tropical wind gusts likely
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Ian will track our way today. The wind will pick up throughout the day with winds at times gusting over 40 mph. Showers are going to develop along the coast throughout the morning. The latest track takes Ian east of Savannah and Lowcountry by Friday afternoon. The...
Thursday morning Tropical Storm Ian update | Winds increase
The 5 AM NHC advisory on Thursday, September 29, 2022, has Ian still located over land in Florida and as expected it has been downgraded to a tropical storm with winds gusts at 65 mph. It is moving NE at 8 mph. The current path and timing indicate it will...
2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Toombs County (Toombs County, GA)
The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash in Toombs County. The authorities detected a crash through a smartphone app, Life 360, but could not reach the person by phone.
71-Year-Old Linda Joy Malone Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Long County (Long County, GA)
On Saturday night, Georgia State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash in Long County. The crash occurred on Arnall Driver near Godfrey Road SE. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
WTGS
Latest on what Chatham County, Savannah are expecting from Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Ian strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, but its track has continued to shift further East towards coastal South Carolina. So, what does this mean for Chatham County, Savannah and Coastal Georgia?. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) still...
Send us pictures, videos of damage from Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Ian is expected to begin impacting the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Thursday evening and possibly run through early Saturday morning. If you are in the storm’s path and have any photos or videos of any damage caused email them to pics@wsav.com.
WJCL
Talmadge Bridge reopens after temporary closure
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5:04 p.m.:The Savannah Police Department announced that the situation has been resolved and the bridge has reopened to traffic. Initial report: The Talmadge Bridge is closed in both directions while the Savannah Police Department assists a person in distress. Drivers are asked to avoid the...
WTGS
PHOTOS: Portions of Beaufort County road washed away from high surf
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) reported that a portion of a road on Daufuskie Island was washed out from early Hurricane Ian effects on Friday. According to officials, a portion of Driftwood Cottage Lane washed away due to high surf and a broken...
Talmadge Bridge reopens to traffic in both directions
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police say that the Talmadge Bridge is currently closed to traffic in both directions Sunday afternoon as deputies respond to a person in distress. According to police, the best alternate route is Hwy 25 to the Houlihan Bridge to detour around the closure. Please avoid the area if possible. This is […]
Dead lizard, questionable chili, perfect scores: Chatham County Food Inspection Report for September
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For September, WSAV is not only highlighting some food inspection scores for last month at eating and drinking establishments, but we have also included schools. Schools have been feeding children since the National School Lunch Act of 1946 which was signed by President Harry Truman. It was designed to offer students […]
Tornado victims along coastal Georgia are reliving a nightmare thanks to Ian
ATLANTA — Victims of an April tornado feel like they’re reliving a nightmare as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to bring damaging wind and rain to coastal Georgia. Bryan County near Savannah is among the areas of Georgia that are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Towns like Ellabell and Pembroke are still recovering from the April 5 tornado that devastated numerous homes and took one life.
Power Crews Staging at Paulson Stadium |View or report outages
Hundreds of power crews are on the way to Paulson Stadium in Statesboro which is a staging area for power crews. On Thursday afternoon, September 29. 2022 rows upon rows of power crew trucks had already arrived at the stadium. Southern Electric Corporation, Alabama Power, Georgia Power and Pike Power...
wtoc.com
Beachgoers hunt for treasure after Ian passes by Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - From Thursday to Friday evening, the conditions on Tybee Island had improved considerably. Less wind, still choppy water but not like they were before Ian moved by. The storm didn’t bring much damage to the island but it did bring some treasures. The people...
wtoc.com
Tire fire at homeless camp causes traffic delays on Truman Parkway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A fire at a homeless camp caused some traffic delays on Truman Parkway Saturday. According to Savannah Fire, there was a tire fire with clothing and debris in it that caused dense smoke over the Truman Parkway just before 11:30 a.m. Firefighters quickly put the fire...
WATCH: View Savannah area live cams as Hurricane Ian approaches
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Ian became a powerful category 4 storm Wednesday morning off the Gulf Coast of Florida. The impacts of Ian will reach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry as a tropical storm by Thursday and could last into Saturday. Sustained tropical storm force winds, heavy rainfall, and the possibility of tornadoes and […]
Widespread Power Outage Impacts City of Statesboro Wednesday | Power companies are ready for IAN
Businesses and residents across the City of Statesboro experienced city wide power outages Wednesday morning. This is believed to be early effects of Hurricane Ian. The first brief power outage occurred around 10:19 am on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. This was followed by several more brief outages and then one lasting about 20 minutes.
