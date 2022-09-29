The 5 AM NHC advisory on Friday, September 30, 2022, Hurricane Ian is still at sea heading toward South Carolina as a Cat 1 hurricane with sustained wind speeds of 85 mph. After a relatively quiet night with some wind gusts, Bulloch County residents are waking up to an upgraded Tropical Storm Warning from the previous Tropical Storm Watch. This means wind gust could be higher than first anticipated. NWS is predicting sustained wind of 15-25 mph with gust up to 40 mph.

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO