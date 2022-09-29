Bryce Dallas Howard Was Asked To Lose Weight For ‘Jurassic World Dominion’—We Feel So Bad For Her!

Shutterstock

Bryce Dallas Howard is opening up more about the sets of the Jurassic World films, the franchise as a whole, and devastating ways she was reportedly treated by others while making the movies. In a new interview with Metro UK, the Golden Globe nominee, 41, sat down to discuss allegedly being asked to lose weight by her team from the action series.

The Spider-Man 3 alum revealed in the discussion that she was asked to lose weight for her role as Claire Dearing in the Jurassic universe. Thankfully, when the conversation about her body “came up again” while filming the third Jurassic World film, Dominion (which came out this June), director Colin Trevorrow stepped in to silence the ridiculous demands.

“How do I say this… [I’ve] been asked to not use my natural body in cinema,” Howard said to the outlet. “And on the third movie, it was actually because there were so many women cast, it was something that Colin felt very strongly about in terms of protecting me… because the conversation came up again, ‘We need to ask Bryce to lose weight.'” The Twilight Saga actress continued, “[Colin] was like, ‘There are lots of different kinds of women on this planet, and there are lots of different kinds of women in our film,'” she went on. “I got to do so many stunts that wouldn’t have been possible if I had been dieting.”

Howard added, “I’m really thrilled [by] all the action I got to do, and I got to do it with my body, she was at her maximum strength, and I hope it is just yet another indication of what’s possible.” And Howard wasn’t alone in this, as her costar DeWanda Wise, 38, joined her in the interview, and talked about her similar experience on set while playing character Kayla Watts. “It’s always something,” Wise said. “There was a lot of resistance to Kayla having muscle, to what it means to be a woman, look like a woman. It’s just every side, it’s relentless and impossible.”

Howard previously spoke about being paid “so much less” than her Jurassic World costar Chris Pratt, 43, throughout the trilogy last month in an interview with Insider. She talked learning the news of her making less than Pratt while working on 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. After the second Jurassic World film came out, Variety reported that Howard was paid $8 million to appear in Fallen Kingdom. This, the publication noted, was $2 million less than Pratt’s reported $10 million.

The Help star recently recalled seeing the reports in 2018, and told Insider, “The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less.” She added, “When I started negotiating for Jurassic, it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage.” Howard continued, “And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set.”

Howard also noted that Pratt (who she is friends with IRL) actually advocated for her to earn more money upon learning that he made so much more than her in the Jurassic World trilogy. The two worked together in 3 films; including the first flick in the franchise, 2015’s Jurassic World, 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and the latest installment, 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion.

“Whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn’t been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me: ‘You guys don’t even have to do anything. I’m gonna do all the negotiating. We’re gonna be paid the same, and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce,’ ” she said. “And I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I’ve been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie.” The film is now out on DVD and Blu-ray and able to stream via Peacock.