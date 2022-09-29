Read full article on original website
Gonzaga facing Tennessee in charity exhibition game
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs have added another game to their nonconference schedule. The Zags will be taking on the Tennessee Volunteers in a charity exhibition game on October 28. The teams will play each other in the Legends of Basketball Charity Classic in Frisco, Texas. Proceeds from...
Washington State rewind: Cameron Ward regroups, finishes strong to close out win over Cal
PULLMAN – Cameron Ward showed clear signs of frustration after he tossed his second red-zone interception of the game. But the Washington State quarterback regrouped and finished strong. WSU’s offense, protecting a 14-3 lead against Cal midway through the third quarter on Saturday at Gesa Field, committed a potentially...
Washington State defense bottles up Cal, Cougar offense seals 28-9 victory with late surge
PULLMAN – Washington State’s defense bounced back with a well-rounded performance. The Cougars’ offense finished the job. WSU forced nine Cal punts and the Cougar Air Raid put together back-to-back scoring possessions to pull away in the fourth quarter of a 28-9 homecoming victory over the Golden Bears on Saturday afternoon at Gesa Field.
TV Take: At times it wasn't pretty, but Washington State's win over Cal was a story of defense
Pretty? No, unless a win, any win, can be considered beautiful. Washington State overcame its – read, Cameron Ward – mistakes, made enough plays – read, Cameron Ward – and topped California 28-9 on homecoming Saturday in Pullman. If you couldn’t make the trek to the...
'We've got weapons': Gonzaga's Nolan Hickman works through offseason, ready to take next step with loaded backcourt
Nolan Hickman knows it’s too early to rush to conclusions, but the sophomore guard has also seen enough to know the hype and excitement surrounding Gonzaga’s backcourt in 2022-23 isn’t misplaced. “Backcourt is going to be scary. We’ve got weapons,” Hickman said on Sunday after putting a...
'A lot of characters with character.' Members of Washington State's 1997 Rose Bowl team return for 25-year reunion
PULLMAN – Bill Doba’s Friday excursion began at 1 a.m. Pacific Time. There was a 45-minute drive from his lake home in southern Michigan to the regional airport in South Bend, Indiana, a short flight to Minneapolis, a four-hour layover, a three-hour flight to Spokane and a 90-minute drive to Pullman.
Jacob Thorpe: Washington State's win over Cal shows collapse won't be commonplace for this year's Cougs
Fans can be forgiven for the sense of collective unease that settled on Martin Stadium early in the fourth quarter of Washington State’s homecoming game against California. Fresh off one fourth-quarter collapse in Pullman last week, and with such a history for giving up late leads that “Coug it” can be found in regional newspapers at least as far back 2003, only the most optimistic denizens of Cougar Country did not get a little nervous when the Golden Bears scored their first touchdown of the game to pull within five points with 13 minutes left to play.
Friday Night (High)lights: Mead perfecting comeback routine; Shadle Park sets up 2A showdown
Week 5 of football is in the books, which means we’re more than halfway done with the regular season. Contenders are gathering at the top of the standings; others are battling for respect, and a few still are looking for their first win of the season. One interesting note:...
California cat missing for nearly a decade, found 1,000 miles away in North Idaho
HAYDEN, Idaho — It was your typical Monday afternoon in Sanger, Calif., when the phone rang at Susan Moore’s home. It was a conversation she remembers well. “We found your cat,” the caller said. “My cat?” Moore answered. "We found Harriet.”. Moore wasn’t sure what this...
eastidahonews.com
State names 2023 Teacher of the Year
POST FALLS – Treaty Rock Elementary School teacher Karen Lauritzen is Idaho’s 2023 teacher of the year. State superintendent Sherri Ybarra surprised Lauritzen Thursday morning with the news, along with balloons and a $1,000 check, the State Department of Education announced in a press release. Luaritzen hopes to...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Return Idaho to our true values
Last weekend was to me one of the best weekends in Kootenai County. It truly was a countywide effort to peacefully fight back against hate and some distorted views about what democracy means. No national headlines about white supremacists, extreme right-wing groups and such occupying our community after an absolutely...
‘Not going to be tolerated’: Camp Hope fencing damaged over the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — New pictures sent to the 4 News Now Facebook page shows damage to the Camp Hope fence, which occurred this past weekend. The camp also has a new curfew: people can’t come and go from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. The Washington State Department of...
spokanepublicradio.org
Washington elections officials do double duty this fall
County auditors seeking re-election in the Northwest are doing double duty this campaign season. Besides working to convince voters to give them another term in office, they’re also doing public education to convince people that the system isn’t rigged. For example, on October 4, Spokane County Auditor Vicky...
Coeur d'Alene Press
NIC terminates Fort Ground Grill lease
COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho College is terminating its lease agreement with the Fort Ground Grill. Interim Finance Director Sarah Garcia confirmed Monday that the college gave a 60-day notice on Friday. Trustees approved the $1 million purchase of the restaurant in July, as part of the college’s...
Two Killed in North Idaho Motorcycle Crash on Sunday
SPIRIT LAKE - Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m. about 10 miles north of Spirit Lake on Highway 41, near milepost 28.6 in Bonner County. Police say the driver of the motorcycle failed to maintain their...
New school zone cameras installed outside of 3 Spokane schools
SPOKANE, Wash. — New school zone safety cameras are now in place at three new locations across Spokane. The cameras are posted on Bernard, Regal and Ray streets outside of Ferris High School, Adams Elementary and Roosevelt Elementary. Cameras will operate during school zone hours when the school beacons are flashing to capture images of every car speeding in the...
inlander.com
Iron Maiden at the Spokane Arena
1988 - The year that I purchased my first Iron Maiden record and, as it turns out, the last time Iron Maiden played in Spokane. A few songs into their set, lead singer Bruce Dickinson pointed this date out while playing a game he called “who’s your daddy?”. By a show of hands, the age-eclectic crowd responded to Bruce’s survey with delight as he joked about his own age and established how a few of those in attendance were most likely a by-product of Iron Maiden’s last performance in Spokane.
Post Falls to close three urban renewal districts this year
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Post Falls Urban Renewal Agency was created in 1991, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Its stated mission is to foster sound economic and community improvement that enhances the overall quality of life in Post Falls by:. • Providing and improving infrastructure.
Motorcycle crash in Bonner County leaves 2 dead
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed two people on Sunday, Oct. 2, around 4 p.m. According to a release, the pair had been south on SH-41 when the driver crossed over the center line, ran off the highway over the east shoulder, and crashed into the tree line. No other vehicles were involved.
northwestmoinfo.com
Washington Resident Faced with Felony Drug Charge
(ANDREW COUNTY, MO) – A Spokane, Washington resident is facing a felony drug charge following an arrest in Andrew County Thursday night. Just after 11 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Ashley T. Steverson who is accused of felony possession of marijuana. He was booked into the...
