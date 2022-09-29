ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

KHQ Right Now

Jacob Thorpe: Washington State's win over Cal shows collapse won't be commonplace for this year's Cougs

Fans can be forgiven for the sense of collective unease that settled on Martin Stadium early in the fourth quarter of Washington State’s homecoming game against California. Fresh off one fourth-quarter collapse in Pullman last week, and with such a history for giving up late leads that “Coug it” can be found in regional newspapers at least as far back 2003, only the most optimistic denizens of Cougar Country did not get a little nervous when the Golden Bears scored their first touchdown of the game to pull within five points with 13 minutes left to play.
PULLMAN, WA
eastidahonews.com

State names 2023 Teacher of the Year

POST FALLS – Treaty Rock Elementary School teacher Karen Lauritzen is Idaho’s 2023 teacher of the year. State superintendent Sherri Ybarra surprised Lauritzen Thursday morning with the news, along with balloons and a $1,000 check, the State Department of Education announced in a press release. Luaritzen hopes to...
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Return Idaho to our true values

Last weekend was to me one of the best weekends in Kootenai County. It truly was a countywide effort to peacefully fight back against hate and some distorted views about what democracy means. No national headlines about white supremacists, extreme right-wing groups and such occupying our community after an absolutely...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
spokanepublicradio.org

Washington elections officials do double duty this fall

County auditors seeking re-election in the Northwest are doing double duty this campaign season. Besides working to convince voters to give them another term in office, they’re also doing public education to convince people that the system isn’t rigged. For example, on October 4, Spokane County Auditor Vicky...
WASHINGTON STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

NIC terminates Fort Ground Grill lease

COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho College is terminating its lease agreement with the Fort Ground Grill. Interim Finance Director Sarah Garcia confirmed Monday that the college gave a 60-day notice on Friday. Trustees approved the $1 million purchase of the restaurant in July, as part of the college’s...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Big Country News

Two Killed in North Idaho Motorcycle Crash on Sunday

SPIRIT LAKE - Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m. about 10 miles north of Spirit Lake on Highway 41, near milepost 28.6 in Bonner County. Police say the driver of the motorcycle failed to maintain their...
SPIRIT LAKE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

New school zone cameras installed outside of 3 Spokane schools

SPOKANE, Wash. — New school zone safety cameras are now in place at three new locations across Spokane. The cameras are posted on Bernard, Regal and Ray streets outside of Ferris High School, Adams Elementary and Roosevelt Elementary. Cameras will operate during school zone hours when the school beacons are flashing to capture images of every car speeding in the...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Iron Maiden at the Spokane Arena

1988 - The year that I purchased my first Iron Maiden record and, as it turns out, the last time Iron Maiden played in Spokane. A few songs into their set, lead singer Bruce Dickinson pointed this date out while playing a game he called “who’s your daddy?”. By a show of hands, the age-eclectic crowd responded to Bruce’s survey with delight as he joked about his own age and established how a few of those in attendance were most likely a by-product of Iron Maiden’s last performance in Spokane.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Post Falls to close three urban renewal districts this year

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Post Falls Urban Renewal Agency was created in 1991, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Its stated mission is to foster sound economic and community improvement that enhances the overall quality of life in Post Falls by:. • Providing and improving infrastructure.
POST FALLS, ID
KHQ Right Now

Motorcycle crash in Bonner County leaves 2 dead

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed two people on Sunday, Oct. 2, around 4 p.m. According to a release, the pair had been south on SH-41 when the driver crossed over the center line, ran off the highway over the east shoulder, and crashed into the tree line. No other vehicles were involved.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
northwestmoinfo.com

Washington Resident Faced with Felony Drug Charge

(ANDREW COUNTY, MO) – A Spokane, Washington resident is facing a felony drug charge following an arrest in Andrew County Thursday night. Just after 11 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Ashley T. Steverson who is accused of felony possession of marijuana. He was booked into the...
ANDREW COUNTY, MO

