Las Cruces, NM

KTSM

White Sands to honor Indigenous Peoples' Day with concert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – White Sands National Park is honoring New Mexico's Indigenous Peoples' Day by holding a special concert on Monday, Oct. 10.  Randy Granger from Las Cruces, New Mexico will be performing at the park's full moon night program. You can join Randy on Monday, Oct. 10, at 7:00 p.m. in the […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Dona Ana County, NM
New Mexico State
Las Cruces, NM
KVIA

Routine lab work leads to leukemia diagnosis for El Paso boy

EL PASO, Texas -- A mother advocated on behalf of her son and unknowingly helped uncover a potentially lethal disease lurking out of sight. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. ABC-7 is profiling an El Paso family who endured treatment. Maria Gonzalez was concerned about her son, Frank. She thought...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

LCPD offers safety tips for walkers and joggers

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police department if offering safety tips to walkers and joggers. The department says they encourage those who like to be out doors to use these common sense tips: Be aware of your surroundings at all times. Keep an eye out for others who are using the […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Tap Truck can be rented for all events in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Tap truck has five taps that can be filled with any beverage of your choice. The truck can be rented for all events including weddings, holiday parties, birthdays, and more. When you rent the truck for an event, you can choose up to five drinks on tap. The drinks can be […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
nmsuroundup.com

Update: NM State Police continues investigation into NMSU student's death

This article contains descriptions of suicide and domestic violence. If needed, the Aggie Health and Wellness Center provides mental health resources for students by visiting wellness.nmsu.edu or calling 575-646-1512. A spokesperson for New Mexico State Police confirmed Friday Sept. 23 that the death of New Mexico State University student Emilia...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

3 sent to hospital with minor injuries in northeast crash

EL PASO, Texas — A three-car crash in the northeast sent three people to the hospital with minor injuries and closed down a portion of a busy thoroughfare. El Paso safety officials say three cars crashed at the intersection of Fred Wilson and Dyer. Three people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.
EL PASO, TX
Transportation Today News

New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10

The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) a $45 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Funding will be used for a project in southwest New Mexico that will provide a 6-mile direct route to El Paso and I-10. In addition, the roadway will connect the Santa Teresa […] The post New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10 appeared first on Transportation Today.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Reports of shooting in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are responding to reports of a shooting at Montana and La Luna St. ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. BE PART...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for October 1

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA

Man thrown from motorcycle, run over in deadly I-10 crash

EL PASO, Texas -- A man was thrown from his motorcycle and landed on the opposite side of I-10 before he was run over by a car Sunday night, according to El Paso police. It happened at 8 p.m. on I-10 east at Lee Trevino. Investigators say 38-year-old Martin De...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso fans flock to the Don Haskins for Pitbull concert

EL PASO, Texas -- A memorable night for the borderland as Pitbull's concert made a stop in El Paso. Eager fans waited in line ahead of Pitbull's return to the 915. 'I'm watching Pitbull. Just gonna be right front. It's gonna be fun," said Diana Rios, a Pitbull fan. One fan waited months for this moment.  "We've The post El Paso fans flock to the Don Haskins for Pitbull concert appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Changes coming as Bite of Belgium celebrates 10th anniversary

Oct. 1, 2012, A Bite of Belgium first opened its doors – actually, its window – as a walk-up restaurant in a leased building at 741 N. Alameda Blvd. Ten years later, Jim and Jodi York own the building and the property surrounding it, offer extensive indoor and outdoor dining and have big plans for what is coming next.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Large cannabis dispensary off Interstate 10 in Anthony, New Mexico

ANTHONY, N.M (KFOX14) — New Mexico's Cannabis Control Division said Kushology 101's, 1,350 square-foot facility, is one of the biggest they've heard of in the state. "That's one of the one of the bigger ones I've encountered, so, you know, I think that speaks to the demand and sort of the responsiveness to the entrepreneurial community, to take full advantage of the economic opportunity," Andrew Vallegos, the state of New Mexico's acting cannabis director said.
ANTHONY, NM
KVIA

Car falls off Scenic Drive into residential neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas– A car fell off Scenic Drive into a residential neighborhood located near Lebanon Ave in Central El Paso. The severity of the driver's injuries are unknown, but fire officials said the person refused medical care when first responders arrived on scene. Officials have not said what...
EL PASO, TX

