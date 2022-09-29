Read full article on original website
White Sands to honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day with concert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – White Sands National Park is honoring New Mexico’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day by holding a special concert on Monday, Oct. 10. Randy Granger from Las Cruces, New Mexico will be performing at the park’s full moon night program. You can join Randy on Monday, Oct. 10, at 7:00 p.m. in the […]
Interested in crime scene investigations? El Paso police hosting Citizen Police Academy
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso community has a chance to learn about law enforcement during a Citizen Police Academy beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18. The El Paso Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety will be teaming up to host the event. Among the topics to be covered are: patrol; crime […]
City will be hosting variety of festivals, shows and events this month
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso will be hosting a variety of festivals, shows, and family friendly events in the month of October. Here is of list of events that will be taking place this month: Sunrise at Scenic Drive (In conjunction with Art on the Rim) Enjoy mariachi music and […]
El Paso Readies To Fall Back An Hour As Daylight Saving Time Ends
El Pasoans, and millions of Americans, are ready to fall back in time as Daylight Savings Time ends in November. As fall ushers in the cooler temps, so does the time change as clocks move back an hour in November. And while most Americans follow the biannual time change, only...
KVIA
Routine lab work leads to leukemia diagnosis for El Paso boy
EL PASO, Texas -- A mother advocated on behalf of her son and unknowingly helped uncover a potentially lethal disease lurking out of sight. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. ABC-7 is profiling an El Paso family who endured treatment. Maria Gonzalez was concerned about her son, Frank. She thought...
LCPD offers safety tips for walkers and joggers
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police department if offering safety tips to walkers and joggers. The department says they encourage those who like to be out doors to use these common sense tips: Be aware of your surroundings at all times. Keep an eye out for others who are using the […]
Tap Truck can be rented for all events in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Tap truck has five taps that can be filled with any beverage of your choice. The truck can be rented for all events including weddings, holiday parties, birthdays, and more. When you rent the truck for an event, you can choose up to five drinks on tap. The drinks can be […]
New fee schedule begins at El Paso County parks starting Oct. 1
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Starting Saturday, Oct. 1, El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department will implement a new fee schedule. The fee schedule was adopted on June 28, by the El Paso County Commissioners Court. Along with the new fee schedule, all county parks will begin their winter hours from 6 a.m. to […]
nmsuroundup.com
Update: NM State Police continues investigation into NMSU student’s death
This article contains descriptions of suicide and domestic violence. If needed, the Aggie Health and Wellness Center provides mental health resources for students by visiting wellness.nmsu.edu or calling 575-646-1512. A spokesperson for New Mexico State Police confirmed Friday Sept. 23 that the death of New Mexico State University student Emilia...
KVIA
3 sent to hospital with minor injuries in northeast crash
EL PASO, Texas — A three-car crash in the northeast sent three people to the hospital with minor injuries and closed down a portion of a busy thoroughfare. El Paso safety officials say three cars crashed at the intersection of Fred Wilson and Dyer. Three people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.
New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10
The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) a $45 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Funding will be used for a project in southwest New Mexico that will provide a 6-mile direct route to El Paso and I-10. In addition, the roadway will connect the Santa Teresa […] The post New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10 appeared first on Transportation Today.
KVIA
Reports of shooting in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are responding to reports of a shooting at Montana and La Luna St. ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. BE PART...
KFOX 14
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for October 1
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
KVIA
Man thrown from motorcycle, run over in deadly I-10 crash
EL PASO, Texas -- A man was thrown from his motorcycle and landed on the opposite side of I-10 before he was run over by a car Sunday night, according to El Paso police. It happened at 8 p.m. on I-10 east at Lee Trevino. Investigators say 38-year-old Martin De...
El Paso Folks Look Like a Bunch of Jeffrey Dahmers to This Texan
Tons of families in El Paso sure do love to enjoy the weekend grubbing out on some tasty Mexican food. Some of the most popular Mexican foods you will find at your abuelita's house or at a family gathering during big parties. Giving you those major hints should help you...
El Paso fans flock to the Don Haskins for Pitbull concert
EL PASO, Texas -- A memorable night for the borderland as Pitbull's concert made a stop in El Paso. Eager fans waited in line ahead of Pitbull's return to the 915. 'I'm watching Pitbull. Just gonna be right front. It's gonna be fun," said Diana Rios, a Pitbull fan. One fan waited months for this moment. "We've The post El Paso fans flock to the Don Haskins for Pitbull concert appeared first on KVIA.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Changes coming as Bite of Belgium celebrates 10th anniversary
Oct. 1, 2012, A Bite of Belgium first opened its doors – actually, its window – as a walk-up restaurant in a leased building at 741 N. Alameda Blvd. Ten years later, Jim and Jodi York own the building and the property surrounding it, offer extensive indoor and outdoor dining and have big plans for what is coming next.
KFOX 14
Higher tax rates on alcohol considered by New Mexico lawmakers
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. — Lawmakers in New Mexico debated whether the tax on alcohol should be a higher cost. KFOX14 spoke with a liquor store owner in Sunland Park who told us they were already struggling with high costs, so a higher alcohol state tax would kill their business.
KFOX 14
Large cannabis dispensary off Interstate 10 in Anthony, New Mexico
ANTHONY, N.M (KFOX14) — New Mexico’s Cannabis Control Division said Kushology 101’s, 1,350 square-foot facility, is one of the biggest they’ve heard of in the state. “That's one of the one of the bigger ones I've encountered, so, you know, I think that speaks to the demand and sort of the responsiveness to the entrepreneurial community, to take full advantage of the economic opportunity,” Andrew Vallegos, the state of New Mexico’s acting cannabis director said.
KVIA
Car falls off Scenic Drive into residential neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas– A car fell off Scenic Drive into a residential neighborhood located near Lebanon Ave in Central El Paso. The severity of the driver's injuries are unknown, but fire officials said the person refused medical care when first responders arrived on scene. Officials have not said what...
