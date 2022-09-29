ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Family Displaced after house fire in Kennewick

A family has been evacuated after their furnace caught fire Sunday evening. According to Captain Aaron Fryer with Benton County Fire District #1, the family noticed smoke in their home and immediately called 9-1-1. Kennewick Fire was the first to arrive and found that the fire was located in the...
KENNEWICK, WA
KIMA TV

2 killed in ATV crash in Yakima while running from police

YAKIMA – Two are dead after an ATV crash in Yakima on Saturday, Oct. 1. Police say they spotted the ATV on River Rd. from 40th Ave. going very fast. They say the ATV got away from police and continued to drive off-road through the warehouse area leading to River Rd.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
KENNEWICK, WA
KIMA TV

Zillah home invasion suspect in custody

ZILLAH -- Police have arrested Jason S Moss who was wanted for a Zillah home invasion robbery on Sept. 7, 2022. The Zillah Police Department say he was arrested in Buena, Washington. The US Marshal's service, Yakima Police Department, Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies and Violent Crimes Task force all assisted...
ZILLAH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Victim and suspect tell opposite stories in Yakima shooting

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 9 p.m. A 42-year-old man was shot multiple times on Garfield Avenue, according to Yakima Police Department Captain Shawn Boyle. He was shot at least three times but is now in the hospital in stable condition. His son called 9-1-1 at 8:30 p.m. Boyle said police...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

A stretch of the Yakima Greenway will be closed for cleanup work with helicopters

A section of the Yakima Greenway trail between Boise Pond and McGuire Playground will temporarily close Wednesday during a cleanup effort involving helicopters. Helicopters will airlift more than 9 tons of garbage that has been collected from six abandoned homeless campsites along the 13-mile stretch of river and Greenway between Selah and Union Gap, according to a Yakima County news release.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Local law enforcement warns of T-shirt text scam

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Benton County Fire District #1 was recently alerted that residents were receiving texts selling T-shirts from the Fire District. The texts are a scam. The Fire District is not sending these texts and is not selling any T-shirts. BCFD #1 warns people receiving the fake texts to not...
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Coroner examines body found in Columbia River near Cable Bridge

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Law enforcement recovered an adult body in the Columbia River near the Cable Bridge around 1 p.m. on September 27, 2022. The Benton County Coroner’s Office and Sheriff’s Office have confirmed the body was a woman who has not been identified. BCSO reported a...
PASCO, WA
ncwlife.com

Don't expect Wenatchee Sonic to reopen any time soon

Whether the Sonic restaurant in Wenatchee will ever reopen is uncertain after the owner of the franchise filed for bankruptcy just before a court order shut down their 10 Sonics restaurants in Washington and Oregon. The Wenatchee Sonic closed at the end of August after the Poulsbo-based franchise owner, Olympic...
WENATCHEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Search for missing 4-year-old in Yakima raises questions about lighting, cameras at parks

Safety is hanging heavy on the minds of the family and community members searching for a child missing from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. John Barton has been at the park at all hours since 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, his great-nephew, disappeared from the area Sept. 10. Barton and a son-in-law slept at the park overnight for about two weeks after Lucian’s disappearance, and the family is set up there daily to hand out fliers and meet with volunteers.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Newly renovated, Ellensburg's oldest school to host open house

ELLENSBURG, Wash.- The Ellensburg School District invites the community to come celebrate the dedication of the newly remodeled Lincoln Elementary on Thursday, October, 6, at 5 p.m. Tours and refreshments will be available at the school at 200 S. Sampson in Ellensburg. According to an Ellensburg School District press release,...
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Valley Smoke May Get Worse Further into the Week

The smoky haze carrying into the Wenatchee Valley is projected to get worse into the week. The smoke is coming in from the White River and Irving Peak fires 15 miles north of Plain. According to the Department of Ecology, Chelan County had the worst air quality in Washington State...
WENATCHEE, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima man shot, victim didn't see it coming

YAKIMA -- A Yakima man is being treated after he was shot in the thigh Tuesday evening. Yakima police say they got the call at 8:40pm Tuesday night of gunshots heard on the 1300 block of Cherry Avenue. Officers found the 23-year-old man shot in the leg. He was given...
YAKIMA, WA

