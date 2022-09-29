Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Family Displaced after house fire in Kennewick
A family has been evacuated after their furnace caught fire Sunday evening. According to Captain Aaron Fryer with Benton County Fire District #1, the family noticed smoke in their home and immediately called 9-1-1. Kennewick Fire was the first to arrive and found that the fire was located in the...
nbcrightnow.com
Fire crews from Kennewick and Benton County on scene of a fire near S Olympia and SR 397
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Fire crews are battling a National Cover Fire near Olympia and SR 397. At this time, all lanes along the highway are closed to allow fire crews to battle the fire. Benton County Fire District #1 is asking people to avoid the area. The cause of...
One dead in single-vehicle crash near Prosser
PROSSER, Wash. — A Grandview woman has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash Sunday morning, Oct. 2. According to Washington State Patrol, 46-year-old Nora Orosco was heading east on I-82, one mile west of Prosser, when her vehicle left the roadway, entered the median and struck a guardrail.
KIMA TV
2 killed in ATV crash in Yakima while running from police
YAKIMA – Two are dead after an ATV crash in Yakima on Saturday, Oct. 1. Police say they spotted the ATV on River Rd. from 40th Ave. going very fast. They say the ATV got away from police and continued to drive off-road through the warehouse area leading to River Rd.
46-Year-Old Nora L. Orosco Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Benton County (Benton County, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday in Benton County. The officials stated that 46-year-old Nora L. Orosco was traveling in a 2015 Nissan Altima near Prosser when her vehicle left the road and hit the guardrail. The officials stated that she crossed...
Anyone living in Benton County can drop off hazardous waste for free on 1 day
No business or contractor waste accepted.
KIMA TV
YPD: Yakima man was left with multiple gun wounds last night, but he's in stable condition
According to the Yakima Police Department, at around 8:30 p.m. last night officers responded to a call of a gunshot victim at the 1200 block of Garfield Avenue. Police say the victim had multiple gun wounds, but remains in stable condition. Officers say they were able to locate the suspect...
nbcrightnow.com
Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
KIMA TV
Zillah home invasion suspect in custody
ZILLAH -- Police have arrested Jason S Moss who was wanted for a Zillah home invasion robbery on Sept. 7, 2022. The Zillah Police Department say he was arrested in Buena, Washington. The US Marshal's service, Yakima Police Department, Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies and Violent Crimes Task force all assisted...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Victim and suspect tell opposite stories in Yakima shooting
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 9 p.m. A 42-year-old man was shot multiple times on Garfield Avenue, according to Yakima Police Department Captain Shawn Boyle. He was shot at least three times but is now in the hospital in stable condition. His son called 9-1-1 at 8:30 p.m. Boyle said police...
Finley burglar entered unlocked home while residents weren’t home
FINLEY, Wash. — Even if you think your neighborhood is safe enough to leave your door unlocked while no one is home, it’s still a good idea to lock it anyway. That was the experience of a Finley homeowner who returned to the house and found that a burglary was committed while they were away.
Yakima Herald Republic
A stretch of the Yakima Greenway will be closed for cleanup work with helicopters
A section of the Yakima Greenway trail between Boise Pond and McGuire Playground will temporarily close Wednesday during a cleanup effort involving helicopters. Helicopters will airlift more than 9 tons of garbage that has been collected from six abandoned homeless campsites along the 13-mile stretch of river and Greenway between Selah and Union Gap, according to a Yakima County news release.
nbcrightnow.com
Local law enforcement warns of T-shirt text scam
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Benton County Fire District #1 was recently alerted that residents were receiving texts selling T-shirts from the Fire District. The texts are a scam. The Fire District is not sending these texts and is not selling any T-shirts. BCFD #1 warns people receiving the fake texts to not...
FOX 11 and 41
Coroner examines body found in Columbia River near Cable Bridge
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Law enforcement recovered an adult body in the Columbia River near the Cable Bridge around 1 p.m. on September 27, 2022. The Benton County Coroner’s Office and Sheriff’s Office have confirmed the body was a woman who has not been identified. BCSO reported a...
ncwlife.com
Don't expect Wenatchee Sonic to reopen any time soon
Whether the Sonic restaurant in Wenatchee will ever reopen is uncertain after the owner of the franchise filed for bankruptcy just before a court order shut down their 10 Sonics restaurants in Washington and Oregon. The Wenatchee Sonic closed at the end of August after the Poulsbo-based franchise owner, Olympic...
Yakima Herald Republic
Search for missing 4-year-old in Yakima raises questions about lighting, cameras at parks
Safety is hanging heavy on the minds of the family and community members searching for a child missing from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. John Barton has been at the park at all hours since 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, his great-nephew, disappeared from the area Sept. 10. Barton and a son-in-law slept at the park overnight for about two weeks after Lucian’s disappearance, and the family is set up there daily to hand out fliers and meet with volunteers.
nbcrightnow.com
Newly renovated, Ellensburg's oldest school to host open house
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- The Ellensburg School District invites the community to come celebrate the dedication of the newly remodeled Lincoln Elementary on Thursday, October, 6, at 5 p.m. Tours and refreshments will be available at the school at 200 S. Sampson in Ellensburg. According to an Ellensburg School District press release,...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Smoke May Get Worse Further into the Week
The smoky haze carrying into the Wenatchee Valley is projected to get worse into the week. The smoke is coming in from the White River and Irving Peak fires 15 miles north of Plain. According to the Department of Ecology, Chelan County had the worst air quality in Washington State...
Yakima Herald Republic
Indian boarding school buildings at Fort Simcoe State Park no longer standing
Though the day-use property at Fort Simcoe is operated as a state park, the state doesn’t own the site. The land was granted to state parks in 1956 by the Yakama Nation as a 99-year lease for preservation as a historic monument, according to information online. It was established...
KIMA TV
Yakima man shot, victim didn't see it coming
YAKIMA -- A Yakima man is being treated after he was shot in the thigh Tuesday evening. Yakima police say they got the call at 8:40pm Tuesday night of gunshots heard on the 1300 block of Cherry Avenue. Officers found the 23-year-old man shot in the leg. He was given...
