Katie Holmes’s Leather Dress and Chunky Shoes Are a Perfect Fall Combo
Katie Holmes, noted stylish New Yorker, has touched down in Paris! The star is in town for Paris Fashion Week, where she attended Chloé’s spring 2023 show this morning. (She’s a big fan of the label, having worn designer Gabriela Hearst’s wares multiple times this summer.) Her front row outfit obviously didn’t disappoint: She wore a refined dress-and-shoe pairing that’s perfect outfit inspiration for the crisp fall weeks head.
Valentino’s Trippy, Logo-Tattooed Faces Were an Optical Illusion
At today’s Valentino show in Paris, the house’s iconic VLogo print was everywhere, from head to toe—even becoming a face-first beauty statement. On top of imperceptibly perfected skin makeup artist Pat McGrath describes as “the new naked,” four otherwordly complexions served as a canvas for meticulously painted logo face tattoos.
What’s Inside the Vogue Beauty Director’s Fall Beauty Bag
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There is no better time for a lifestyle overhaul than fall. While many of us are focused on the season’s wardrobe staples, cosmetics enthusiasts know a fall beauty routine refresh is equally as important. So away with the happy-go-lucky ease that defines summertime—enter the intentional, productive energy of the autumnal season.
Kaia Gerber Talks Her New Zara Collab and Why She’s Inspired by the ’90s
Model Kaia Gerber knows how to pull off virtually any look on the runway, but off the catwalk, the fashion star has a distinctive personal style of her own. Heavily influenced by ’90s minimalism, her sleek looks are often complemented with tasteful shirting and boxy blazers. That’s exactly why Zara wanted to collaborate with Gerber this season. She and the Spanish retailer have partnered on a new capsule collection that launches October 4, both on the store’s e-commerce website and select store locations. “I’ve always loved Zara and how they bring accessibility to fashion, which isn’t always the most accessible industry,” says Gerber. “I’ll have an expensive blazer, but I’ll still end up grabbing my Zara blazers.”
At Discolo, Solange Celebrates Her Musical Commission for New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala
At this year’s New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala held at the David H. Koch Theater, Solange Knowles composed a vibrant and masterful original score for a never-before-seen ballet. The world premiere was choreographed by Gianna Reisen with costumes by designer Alejandro Gómez Palomo of Palomo Spain. Solange’s piece was one of three ballets that premiered at the Fall Fashion Gala, which is an event conceived by Sarah Jessica Parker 10 years ago in an attempt to foster greater collaboration between fashion designers, artists, and ballet. Solange’s artistic contribution to the evening—and the repertoire of NYCB—underlines exactly what the evening is all about. Solange’s piece, entitled Reisen, is about a 30-minute long score and filled with heavy brass and strings and marked her first-ever composition for the ballet.
Bella Hadid Has Her Futuristic Coperni Slip Dress Spray-Painted on Live on the Runway
Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant are the brains behind the ultra-modern Parisian label Coperni. For the brand’s spring 2023 collection, the design duo – who tied the knot on a secluded Greek island last year – pushed the boundaries of fashion technology even further. “It’s our celebration of women’s silhouettes from centuries past,” Vaillant says in a preview over Zoom ahead of the show. “And we wanted to update our aesthetic in a more grown-up and scientific way, too,” adds Meyer.
Exploration of form, rather than narrative, is what drives Melitta Baumeister. It also keeps a steady stream of interns knocking on her door in Washington Heights. They always say, “I want to know how you make these shapes,” says the designer with a laugh. There’s not a single...
How To Get Hailey Bieber’s Perfect Slicked-Back Bun
Serving executive realness in a camel coat from her collaboration with Wardrobe.NYC, Hailey Bieber hit Paris in ultra-sleek style this week. Aside from the fact she was showing off the glossiest legs seen this side of summer, the model’s slicked-back bun was the perfect addition to her minimalist ensemble.
Bella Hadid Nails One of Y2K's Most Controversial Shoe Trends
There are plenty of contentious footwear combinations out in the world—tights with open-toe heels, socks and sandals—and Bella Hadid has managed to nail one of the most controversial. Today in Paris, the model stepped out in a square-toe heel with flared denim jeans. The look is ’00s to the core, a staple in the era’s rom coms, music videos, and on the more casual red carpets.
Emily Ratajkowski Can Even Make a Canadian Tuxedo Sexy
Today in Paris, Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in a Canadian tuxedo of dramatic proportions. Worn to the Loewe spring 23 show, the model’s statement-making baggy jeans pooled around her feet. Her jacket was tied in the front—forget about the buttons—to give the effect of a plunging neckline. Sure, Ratajkowski has never been one to shy away from a bold look, but this one remixes a rather staid classic.
Lily James Fuels the Red Hair Trend With a New Copper Color
It’s been quite the year for Lily James in the hair department. Not only did she experiment with platinum blonde (albeit via a wig) when she starred as Pamela Anderson in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, but she also managed to pull off a dramatic jet black shade, complete with micro-fringe, for a Versace campaign. In between, she tried shades of caramel and chocolate brown, along with some sun-kissed balayage.
Gigi Hadid Was a Bare-Faced Beauty on the Isabel Marant Runway
The makeup artists at Milan Fashion Week brought us purple smoky eyes, elaborate feline flicks and, at Prada, some frankly impractical lashes. In Paris—and specifically at Isabel Marant’s spring 2023 show, the mood could not have been more different. Models practically skipped down the runway—“Don’t look like robotic models that are not alive!” the designer told her cast backstage ahead of the show – with sparkling eyes, super-clean hair, and faces that looked freshly scrubbed.
The Story Behind Off-White’s “Impossible Blue” Eyeliner
“Celebration” was the name of Off-White’s spring show, presented inside the Ateliers Berthier last night in Paris. X-Ray-print blazers, belly cut-outs, and arrowed cowboy boots filled the industrial space built by the architect Charles Garnier and used for storing Paris Opera sets. It was a fitting venue to honor Virgil Abloh, the late multi-hyphenate designer, who began workshopping this season’s spring 2023 collection before his passing last year.
Get Your Pearly Whites Whiter With These Dentist-Recommended Treatments
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The cosmetics industry is chockfull of serums and gadgets galore promising beautifying results. While before and after transformations aren’t always guaranteed, the best teeth whitening products can offer serious results—done yourself, no dentist required! But that’s not to say we didn’t consult a dentist to help us select the most efficacious bleaching toothpastes, whitening LED light kits, and more.
The Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Maude Apatow, Tracee Ellis Ross, and More
Whether they occurred backstage on tour or during Paris Fashion Week, this week’s beauty moments most likely to stop you midscroll showcased strikingly individual hair and makeup. Always one for full-throttle stage face, Chvrches frontwoman Lauren Mayberry shared a backstage snap of her Surrealism-inflected glitter wings and cascades of...
Go Inside The Studio with Isabel Marant!
Mention cool-girl Parisian style and French designer Isabel Marant will likely spring to mind… For the last episode in the current series of In The Studio, Vogue France’s Senior Market Editor Thomas Delage caught up with Isabel as she puts the finishing touches to her Paris Fashion Week show—and reveals that it was never originally her dream to become a fashion designer…
Dua Lipa Takes a Page From Rihanna’s Book and Dresses Up Baggy Jeans
When Dua Lipa stepped out in New York City today, she inadvertently gave a masterclass in elevating classic pieces. The pop star, seen alongside her stylist Lorenzo Posocco, wore a black halter bodysuit and an oversized leather blazer by Willy Chavarria. For that downtown babe effect, Lipa also dressed up her look with a backward Vogue x Puma Hat, which retails for a cool $30, and a tiny snake print shoulder bag from London-based designer Charlotte Knowles.
Katie Holmes Is Fall’s Ultimate Fashion It Girl—Here’s How to Shop Her Best Looks
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When Katie Holmes steps out on the streets of New York (or anywhere for that matter), like clockwork, fashion folk immediately flock to see—and shop!—her latest looks. The Katie Holmes fashion formula is one where solid wardrobe essentials shine—think go-to pairs of denim, plain but perfect white T-shirts, covetable cardigans, and city-stomping boots. For fall fashion specifically, Holmes defines what it means to be a modern bohemian woman, stepping out in boho-inspired frocks from her favorites, Ulla Johnson, Khaite, and Jonathan Simkhai. At this season’s New York Fashion Week, she continued to cement herself as fall’s ultimate fashion It girl, donning a matching floral set from Ulla Johnson paired with black knee-high boots from Khaite. We’d call this a total sartorial success. The boho style isn’t the only trend she’s mastered, Holmes also knows how to toughen up any look with a platform boot or an edgy black blazer. While she’s often seen sporting several of the season’s hottest new items, her style feels approachable for the everyday woman, which is why we continue to reference—and revere—her polished looks season after season.
24 Hours of Vegas Vibes and Vocal Warm-Ups with John Legend
“I’m not a chef, but I’m a good cook,” musician John Legend tells his wife, TV personality Chrissy Teigen, as the two dig into a sumptuous meal featuring—among other things—corn and French fries with their kids, six-year-old Luna and four-year-old Miles. (The verdict from Luna? “It’s a little spicy.”) The multitalented Legend is getting ready to release his eighth studio album, Legend, but at home, it’s clear that he’s Dad before anything else.
Bretman Rock’s Outfit for the Balmain Show Paid Homage to Prince and Farrah Fawcett
“I’m gonna cry,” Bretman Rock said upon seeing his glam for the Balmain spring 2023 show for the first time. But be sure that any tears the social media sensation shed were those of joy. Rock was tapped to host the brand’s pre-show TikTok live, giving fans a look into the backstage magic that goes into producing a show as big as Balmain Fest, which comprised couture, womenswear, and menswear collections. “The most challenging part of hosting the live show was that there were so many busy, moving parts taking place behind the scenes, and I had to just roll with the punches,” Rock says. “But it was honestly so fun to just lean into the chaos. I really got to show the full backstage experience, and the realness of the prep work that goes into the final show.”
