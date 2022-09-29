ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Shaq declines to address Ime Udoka situation: 'I was a serial cheater'

By Dan Mennella
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k9rsZ_0iFoOXA700

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal isn't usually one to pull any punches since becoming a studio analyst and pundit.

But there's one topic where he apparently isn't willing to criticize others: infidelity.

The Diesel passed on offering up his thoughts on the scandal involving suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka on the most recent episode of his podcast -- because he himself has admitted to philandering.

Asked to weigh in on Udoka, as well as the cheating scandal involving Maroon 5 front man and former "The Voice" host Adam Levine, Shaq said he would have to "step down" from the conversation.

"I was a serial cheater," O'Neal told co-hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams on a recent episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq. "It would be crazy and blasphemous for me to get up here and say 'Boom, boom, bam.' I can't do that. I know these guys personally. I know they're going through a lot, because I know I went through a lot.

"I just wish that certain parties weren't involved. I've known Nia Long for a long time -- I like her. I've known Adam for a long time. And they're going through a lot of family stuff. But I'm never the guy who's going to get up here because of my platform and fake it. I did it. I was the best at. I'm not proud of it. I lost my family doing it. I lost valuable, important years with my children from doing it. So I refuse to get up here, 'You shouldn't have done this, you shouldn't have done that.'"

O'Neal has previously taken the blame for the failure of his marriage to former wife and "Basketball Wives" creator Shaunie O'Neal, with whom he shares four children. They also raised a child from one of O'Neal's prior relationships.

On his podcast, Shaq said the times with his family before the breakup of his marriage were the "best days of my life," and he is still "all the way down" sometimes when he reflects on what he squandered.

"When I lost all that by being stupid, it killed me. So to answer your question, no, it's not worth it. I wish these two fellas the best. I wish they can come through, and I hope they don't lose their families over what was done. So, I'm not going to sit there and call these people out, because I did it, and Shaquille O'Neal is never one to be a hypocrite. ... "

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal would be interested in buying Suns with Jeff Bezos

Los Angeles Lakers great Shaquille O’Neal was actually interested in putting together a bid to buy the Phoenix Suns until recent reports suggested that billionaire Jeff Bezos could be interested in buying the NBA franchise. After a months-long NBA investigation found that Suns majority owner Robert Sarver was involved...
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Shaq interested in joining ownership bid for 1 NBA team

Shaquille O’Neal never turns down a good investment opportunity, and there may be a new one that is piquing his interest. The retired NBA icon O’Neal said this week an interview with TMZ that he was recently eyeing the opportunity to join the bidding for the Phoenix Suns. But O’Neal pumped the brakes a bit once he heard that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was named as a potential buyer for the team. Now instead, O’Neal would like to join Bezos’ group if given the chance.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Yardbarker

Miami Heat Rookie Nikola Jovic Making Adjustment To NBA Life

After four practices, Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic is starting to understand the grind of an NBA season. It's much different than when he played professionally in Europe. "Especially strength," Jovic said. "When you look at the team, they're really physical, probably one of the most physical teams in the league ... Guys here are really physical and they know what they're doing. The speed that they're doing it is unbelievable."
MIAMI, FL
Audacy

Audacy

64K+
Followers
59K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy