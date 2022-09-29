Read full article on original website
CPP pumpkin fest is back
Cal Poly Pomona’s annual Pumpkin Fest returns this Saturday, October 1 and will run until Sunday, October 30. A 29-year tradition, this year’s event features about 30,000 university-grown pumpkins, live entertainment, hayrides, corn mazes, a petting farm, the moo moo cow train, the children’s garden, a sunflower patch and a colorful new pumpkinland.
Claremonters demonstrate in solidarity with Iranian women
Claremont resident Maassoumeh Gholipoor, who was born in Iran, holds up a sign reading “Women, Life, Freedom,” on September 30 at a demonstration at Indian Hill and Foothill boulevards. Gholipoor, who organized the protest along with her husband Kourosh Gholipoor, said the purpose was to show solidarity with the Iranian people and champion women’s rights following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died while in custody of Iran’s “morality police” after being arrested for improperly wearing a hijab. COURIER photo/Andrew Alonzo.
Discounted mammograms at PVHMC during October
In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, 1798 N. Garey Ave., Pomona, is providing discounted 3-D mammogram scans for eligible women around local communities throughout October. For just $50 and with no physician order or proof of insurance required, eligible women can receive a...
