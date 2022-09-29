ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weber County, UT

Comments / 1

Related
usustatesman.com

Utah’s state flag is getting a new look

*Audio clip is of USU U.S. institution professor David Munk. Utah’s century-old flag is getting an update. . In June, 5,307 potential designs for the new state flag were submitted to the Utah State Flag Task Force. The committee has now whittled it down to 20 entries. . All flag submissions...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Salt Lake County, UT
Utah State
Utah Traffic
County
Summit County, UT
Salt Lake County, UT
Traffic
Davis County, UT
Traffic
County
Davis County, UT
County
Weber County, UT
State
Connecticut State
State
Utah State
gastronomicslc.com

Zero bars granted license at Utah’s September DABS meeting

After last month’s DABS meeting you might recall I posed this not entirely rhetorical conundrum. When tasked with managing Utah’s most precious of resources – that’s bar licenses not water duh – how exactly should a kingmaker act? This month saw one possible course of action come to pass, which is to say, inaction. Demurring on the question entirely, DABS commissioners sought to punt the question into October’s meeting. Who gets a license this month? No one, that’s who.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Painted Tree Boutiques opens store in Orem

KUTV — Shop from hundreds of local vendors all under one roof. Painted Tree Boutiques just opened its first Utah location in Orem. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at 1 pm MST on CBS...
OREM, UT
KUTV

Wasatch Front areas once considered affordable saw biggest rent increases

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Wasatch Front cities that were once considered affordable places to live saw the biggest increase in rent, according to a recent study. "West Valley, Kearns, Taylorsville saw over 30% changes in rent," said Dejan Eskic, senior research fellow at the University of Utah's Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute which published the report called "The Changing Dynamics of the Wasatch Front Apartment Market."
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Bus Service#Public Transit#Bus Routes#Rapid Transit#Uta#Utah Transit Authority#Save Our Canyons#Kutv
KUTV

Utah forensic scientists play key role in criminal justice

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — While police work on the front lines, Utah forensic scientists play a vital role in solving crimes in the state. The Utah State Crime Lab does forensic testing for all law enforcement across Utah. Walking into one of their three locations is like walking...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

YouTube stars come together to search for missing Utahn

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Shane Strong, 48, has been missing since November of 2021; Ogden police have been searching for him ever since. Recently, officers were contacted by the search and recovery dive team Adventures with Purpose, saying they wanted to help look for him. On their website, the...
OGDEN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
kjzz.com

Man arrested for allegedly strangling, killing Utah woman in 2015

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man accused of killing a Utah woman in 2015 has been arrested. Court documents stated that Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez, 41, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday on counts of murder and aggravated robbery, both first degree felonies, and obstructing justice, a second degree felony.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KUTV

GALLERY: Meta data center expansion announced in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has plans to expand its data center in Eagle Mountain. Five buildings were already constructed at the site, which houses data storage and processing equipment. Related from 2News. Google may build data center in Eagle Mountain, but is...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
kiowacountypress.net

Utah's Port Authority making changes after critical audit

(The Center Square) - Utah's Inland Port Authority is creating a new procurement policy after an audit found it's sole source policy lacked transparency. A complaint lodged on the state auditor's hotline about a $2 million contract for a communications and logistics management network led to the audit of the 2021, according to State Auditor John Dougall.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

GALLERY: Severe thunderstorms bring hail, muddy roads to southern Utah

ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — Severe thunderstorms rolled through southern and eastern parts of the state on Sunday, leaving piles of hail and muddy roads. One viewer in Cedar city sent 2News a picture of hail that was almost the size of an egg. Another viewer used the measuring tape to show hail a little over one inch large, which would be the size of a half dollar.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy