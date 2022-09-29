Board's email to the community a poor attempt to justify their decisions and actions(Editor's note: This column was addressed to the Newberg school board) Your recent email to our community demands a response. And this is my attempt at helping you reflect on your decisions and defensive rhetoric. The basis of your email and the core of your actions are not only inherently wrong, but they attempt to paint the board as a victim of your own decisions, when in fact the board is the perpetrator of unethical, illegal and indefensible decisions over the course of the last 18 months....

