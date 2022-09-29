Read full article on original website
upbeacon.com
UP’s Health and Counseling Center welcomes new director of student wellness and sees major structural changes
The Wellness Center welcomed a new director of student wellness and underwent structural changes for the 2022-2023 academic year. Mental health is a challenging topic for people to discuss, but it is an issue that deeply affects college students. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, 30.9% of adults aged 18-25 struggle with serious mental health issues. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the rates have gotten worse, bringing new challenges for schools to properly help their students.
It is up to the school board to fix the damage they have done
Board's email to the community a poor attempt to justify their decisions and actions(Editor's note: This column was addressed to the Newberg school board) Your recent email to our community demands a response. And this is my attempt at helping you reflect on your decisions and defensive rhetoric. The basis of your email and the core of your actions are not only inherently wrong, but they attempt to paint the board as a victim of your own decisions, when in fact the board is the perpetrator of unethical, illegal and indefensible decisions over the course of the last 18 months....
opb.org
School starts in Newberg amid divided community, exacerbated problems
Your browser does not support the audio element. The day before school started in Newberg, a parent was told the school bus would drop off her daughter at one of the district’s middle schools. But her daughter, who has disabilities, is in high school. “That was clearly not going...
His grandmother was forbidden to speak Lingít in school. Now, school is helping him reclaim it.
The class assignment was to write a letter to anyone they wanted. In Lingít. Eechdaa Dave Ketah chose his late grandmother, the person who spoke Lingít to him when he was growing up in Ketchikan. “And I was telling her that it’s hard learning the language at this point in my life, and one thing […] The post His grandmother was forbidden to speak Lingít in school. Now, school is helping him reclaim it. appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Readers respond: Bottle bill gives more problems than solutions
Fifty years ago, in the spirit of Earth Day, the Legislature passed container deposit legislation, more commonly known as the Bottle Bill, as a means of keeping Oregon cleaner and litter-free. But now, the time has come to repeal this law for the following reasons:. The opioid epidemic: Heroin and...
Readers respond: Use high salaries to clean up Portland
Thank you for the op-ed about Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services. (“Opinion: Portland should use city tax dollars to clear city streets,” Sept. 25) However, the piece does not explain exactly what this agency actually does. Please explain to Portlanders what these nine folks who make six-figure salaries are doing to earn them. We deserve an explanation. We also deserve a cleaner city.
canbyfirst.com
Grand Ronde Decides New Name of Willamette Falls Site
In a move meant to further connect the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde with its ancestral homelands, the tribe has chosen a new name for its 23-acre former mill site near Willamette Falls in Oregon City. The name, Tumwata Village, includes the native name for the Falls, tumwata, and reflects...
kptv.com
‘Our identities are not political’: ACLU and Newberg schools respond to display policy ruling
NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) - Following a Sept. 22 Yamhill County circuit court ruling on the Newberg School District display policy, the district Twitter account released an 18-tweet “thread” on Friday evening as the initial statement from the board of directors about the ruling. On Sept. 22, the court...
focushillsboro.com
Due To Rising Temperatures, The Heat In Oregon’s Schools Is Getting Worse
One Portland middle school’s teachers recorded 100-degree temperatures and a 124-degree heat index in September. Another middle school reached 90 degrees and 106 heat index. One Portland high school had a 95-degree interior and a 99-degree heat index. Portland Association of Teachers vice president Jacque Dixon reported at a...
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
2022 Bella Organic Haunted Corn Maze
Head to the farm after dark for a special haunt during Bella Organic Haunted Corn Maze event. Bella Organic Farm is a 100-acre certified organic farm and winery on Sauvie Island that is open year round. They grow more than 70 varieties of berries, fruits, vegetables, pumpkins, vineyard grapes and herbs. In the fall, the farm hosts many fall harvest activities, including a haunted corn maze.
Is Portland still the whitest big city in America?
As the United States became more ethnically and racially diverse in the last decade, Portland did too – all while remaining the whitest big city in America. In 2020, 66.4% of city residents identified as non-Hispanic white, according to census data, down from 72.2% a decade earlier and 75.5% two decades before that.
Lincoln City Homepage
Pacific Power providing new discount program
Portland-based utility Pacific Power is offering energy relief for low income qualifiers with a new program giving up to a 40 percent discount. “Our customers count on us every day for the energy they need, and we’re working to keep that power affordable, especially for customers experiencing income restraints,” Vice President of Customer and Community Solutions Cory Scott said. “The Low-Income Discount program will provide relief to customers who qualify on their power bills.”
See how Oregonians view law enforcement, district attorneys and the criminal justice system: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll
Nearly two-thirds of likely Oregon voters believe the state’s criminal justice system isn’t tough enough, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. That compares to nearly a fifth who believe Oregon is appropriately tough on crime, only 6% who think the system is too tough and 12% who said they were unsure, according to the poll of 600 likely voters conducted by Portland-based DHM Research on Sept. 23 and 24. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points and voters were chosen statewide to match the likely demographics of Oregon’s turnout.
Mingus Mapps lays out alternate plan to remake Portland government, hoping it will dampen support for more sweeping option
Portland Commissioner Mingus Mapps has a big ask for city voters deeply frustrated with City Hall and desperate to transform the way it functions. First, reject an upcoming ballot measure that proposes sweeping changes to the city’s form of government and election system crafted by a citizen-led group and championed by a diverse coalition of backers.
‘Start being leaders’: Woman frustrated by Wheeler’s response to homeless concerns
A woman who took her concerns over Portland’s homeless crisis to city leaders says the mayor scoffed when she testified about the ongoing issues.
opb.org
Officers’ testimony indicates Portland police still have an aggressive understanding of use-of-force law
Portland police officer testimony in a civil trial last week suggests police in the city have an understanding of civil rights and use-of-force laws that stands in sharp contrast to that of the federal courts and of lawyers for the U.S. Department of Justice. In one instance, an officer appeared to not fully understand the bureau’s use-of-force directives.
Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez differ, nicely, over crime, homelessness in 1st fall debate
During their first debate of the fall runoff, Portland City Council candidates Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez offered stark contrasts on crime and homelessness, the issues that voters continue to say are most pressing. Yet each tended to shy away from the divisive barbs and attacks that have...
Why Oregon Convention Center spires will turn red on October 8?
The Oregon Convention Center spires will glow red on Oct. 1, in honor of the firefighters who were killed in the line of duty during the past year as part of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.
upbeacon.com
Stop stressing and start celebrating Latinx Heritage Month
The Latinx Student Union leadership board. From delicious carne asada, dancing to vibrant music, laughing and spending time with loved ones, Latinx Heritage Month would be a shame to miss. From Sep.15 to Oct.15, this month marks a time to honor the Latinx community’s inspiring stories, diverse cultures, achievements and contributions to American society.
Oregon hospitals, swamped with patients they can’t discharge, warn of looming ‘breaking point’
The number of patients stuck in hospital limbo exploded in the second quarter of the year, another worrying sign of Oregon hospitals’ descent into critical financial condition. About 757 patients — enough to fill Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Adventist Health Portland, and Providence Milwaukie Hospital — are being warehoused...
