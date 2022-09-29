In Mayor Michael Hancock's proposed budget for 2023, a new phrase for the City of Denver — "encampment decommissioning" — shows up numerous times. "Encampment decommissioning is terminology used by Houston to describe closing encampments through offering housing. This terminology resonated with us, as currently cleanup actions offer shelter and services but not a guarantee of long-term housing. This terminology provided a way to describe a different approach and action that does offer housing," says Britta Fisher, Denver's chief housing officer and head of the Department of Housing Stability.

DENVER, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO