FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver is Preparing For an Influx of Migrants From TexasTom HandyDenver, CO
Denver jails will expand medication-assisted addiction treatmentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado patrol plans I-70 chain law checkpoints for commercial vehiclesHeather WillardColorado State
These 3 hidden Denver speakeasies will elevate your nightInna DinkinsDenver, CO
Survey reveals the 15 most annoying things you can do on an airplaneBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Related
Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Week
Welcome Monday, and a week full not just of work, but opportunities to expand your mind and your horizons. Learn about vampires and candidates in the November elections (there is a difference), celebrate all kinds of religions, and shop until you drop. Keep reading for ten of the best free...
Kroenke Describes Redevelopment Plans for Ball Arena Parking Lots
On September 29, representatives from Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the City of Denver and several architecture firms presented details of KSE's plan to redevelop the 55 acres of parking lots near Ball Arena into a mixed-use neighborhood. KSE is the company through which the Kroenke family, which owns the Denver...
Reader: Denver Needs a 24-Hour Diner, Not a Stupid Bar
One of Colfax's most iconic buildings reopened September 28 with a new look and a new name: Tom's Starlight. In 1999, Tom Messina had taken over the Googie-style building at 601 East Colfax Avenue built in 1967 for a White Spot; for twenty years, he ran the place as the 24-hour Tom's Diner, which became a beloved Capitol Hill staple.
Kinga's Lounge Replaced by The Mansion on Colfax, a True Haunt
When Kinga Klek decided she wanted to sell her fifteen-year-old bar, Kinga’s Lounge, she turned to the men downstairs in the Colmar Mansion: Josh Holder and Jeff Doan, who own HD Escape Rooms, which has a location in the basement of the landmark on East Colfax Avenue at Marion Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
From Sweeps to "Encampment Decommissioning" in Denver
In Mayor Michael Hancock's proposed budget for 2023, a new phrase for the City of Denver — "encampment decommissioning" — shows up numerous times. "Encampment decommissioning is terminology used by Houston to describe closing encampments through offering housing. This terminology resonated with us, as currently cleanup actions offer shelter and services but not a guarantee of long-term housing. This terminology provided a way to describe a different approach and action that does offer housing," says Britta Fisher, Denver's chief housing officer and head of the Department of Housing Stability.
Big Apple Bodega Is Now the First Chopped Cheese Franchise on the Market
While the chopped cheese sandwich is a staple in New York City bodegas, one Denver food truck has become the first chopped cheese-based franchise in the country to hit the market. A cross between a burger and a sloppy joe, a traditional chopped cheese is composed of a simple combination...
Metro Denver Officer-Involved Shootings Spike Over the Weekend
The first weekend of October was marked by multiple violent crimes across metro Denver and Boulder. But three officer-involved shootings also took place October 1 and October 2, including two involving law enforcement officers with the Aurora Police Department — and one of them happened within Denver city limits, as did a similar incident just seven days earlier.
Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in September 2022
The dining scene saw a lot of action last month, with over thirty spots opening in September. But while there are plenty of new reasons to be excited about eating and drinking in Denver these days, big losses keep coming, too. One closure proves that sometimes you can have too...
RELATED PEOPLE
Demi Lovato, Alice Cooper and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week
Demi Lovato swings by the on Monday, while Danish punk outfit Iceage plays the Marquis. Alice Cooper comes to the Budweiser Event Center in Loveland on Tuesday, and Alec Benjamin plays the Mission. On Wednesday, don't miss guitar master Steve Vai at the Boulder Theater. Amanda Shires comes to the...
Denver Womxn’s March Is Back, and Needed Now More Than Ever
After a two-year break, the Denver Womxns March is back, with more need now than ever. Following the Dobbs decision in June and abortion bans being implemented across the nation, we reflect on why the Denver Womxns March matters so much in our current context. For me, the first time...
How Fentanyl Deaths Have Overwhelmed a Denver-Area Coroner's Office
The ongoing fatal-overdose crisis has been supercharged by fentanyl, which continues to wreak havoc in metro Denver and beyond. But while the tragic consequences for victims' loved ones and challenges for law enforcement agencies have been well documented, the effects on county medical examiners have been widely overlooked. And they are profound, as Arapahoe County Coroner Dr. Kelly Lear understands all too well.
