Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Part of Carters Mountain Road closing for seven weeks for bridge work
The Virginia Department of Transportation bridge crew will close Route 627 (Carters Mountain Road) in Albemarle County between Route 708 (Secretarys Road) and Route 727 (Blenheim Road) for seven weeks beginning on Monday. No residential or business entrances are located in the section of roadway where crews will be replacing...
The best places to enjoy fall color along the Blue Ridge Parkway
Photographer J. Scott Graham has been photographing fall color on the Blue Ridge Parkway for 33 years and 33 autumns. Want to know the best places to enjoy fall color along the Parkway?. The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation will host a 30-minute webinar with Graham who will discuss the best...
Alert: Thru traffic shut down as Waynesboro works to reduce flooding with drainage improvement project
The City of Waynesboro sent out a news update this afternoon related to a drainage improvement project for N. Delphine and Georgia Avenues. The project is under way according to the city and traffic on Maryland Avenue between N. Delphine and Harding Avenues will be closed to thru traffic for a portion of the project.
AccuWeather: Remnants of Hurricane Ian caused widespread power outages in Virginia
Cleanup from the devastation of Hurricane Ian continued across the Carolinas and Virginia following its landfall on the coast on Friday. Virginia, hit by Ian’s impacts, was down to just under 8,000 power outages Sunday afternoon. Ian made its third U.S. landfall Friday at 2:05 p.m. near Georgetown, S.C.,...
