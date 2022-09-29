Read full article on original website
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
Bryce Young injury update as shoulder evaluation continues
The question of the day should be obvious. How’s Alabama quarterback Bryce Young after leaving Saturday’s win at Arkansas with a shoulder injury?. As Alabama moves on to this week’s visit from Texas A&M, the topic of the day was addressed in his Monday news conference. Essentially,...
Two inmates die over weekend at Alabama state prison
Two Alabama inmates died over the weekend at one Alabama state prison, officials reported Monday, one of the deaths was at the hands of other inmates. A 30-year-old inmate, Denarieya Letrex Smith, was serving a life sentence for an attempted murder conviction from Covington County, Jefferson County Coroner’s Office officials said.
Alabama congressional aide on leave after insurance fraud indictment
An aide to Alabama Congressman Barry Moore with prior legal troubles is on administrative leave after being jailed Monday on insurance fraud charges. Sherry McCormick, who is listed as the director of special constituent services and events for Moore and works in the Republican congressman’s Dothan office, turned herself in to the Geneva County Jail on Monday after a grand jury indictment for insurance fraud, WSFA reported.
Alabama Supreme Court orders shutdown of electronic gaming at three casinos
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Supreme Court is siding with the state in a new ruling against electronic gaming, ordering the closure of three casinos in the state. The court said casinos in Lowndes and Macon Counties — that includes Southern Star Entertainment, Victoryland and White Hall Entertainment — must stop “illegal gambling activities.” […]
wtvy.com
Geneva school receives new School Resource Officer
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva Police Department reached their staffing goal for 2022, allowing them to serve the community in another school. According to police, Officer Michael Hornsby, who has been on the GPD force since 2018, took over as Mulkey Elementary School’s full time School Resource Officer to protect and serve the school on a daily basis.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas shocks Alabama with incredible onside kick
Arkansas scored 14 unanswered points, and after the Razorbacks grabbed momentum, they shocked Alabama with an onside kick that was recovered by kicker Jake Bates. The play was reviewed and the call stood after the replay considered whether the ball went 10 yards before Bates took possession of the ball.
Alabama prison visitations canceled this weekend as inmates continue to protest conditions
A statement from ADOC says that visitation access was canceled due to the "impact on staff resources" as inmates in most male prisons have refused to work this week. The release says that inmates have been informed of the news already.
WSFA
Troy Police Department mourns loss of retired K-9 officer
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired K-9 officer. The passing of the Shepperd was said to be a hard loss for the department, according to Lieutenant Bryan Weed. Recently retired K-9 bomb officer Ista died from what Weed said was a...
wtvy.com
Headland @ Greenville | 2022 Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this week 6 matchup as Headland takes on Greenville. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Pedestrian struck, killed in Pike County crash
BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers responded to a single vehicle crash in Brundidge involving a pedestrian that happened around 9:55 p.m. on Sunday October 2. The pedestrian was identified as Christy L. Mayhew, 31, of Brundidge was pronounced dead at the scene following the single car...
wvasfm.org
MPD Chief Darryl Albert makes special announcement
The Montgomery Police Department made a special announcement Wednesday about two separate drug-related arrests. MPD Police Chief Darryl Albert says there is a direct correlation between narcotics and violent crime in the community. MPD Captain G.C. Russell says the first arrest of 44-year-old Victor Ortiz involved nine pounds of methamphetamine...
Inmate fatally stabbed at Donaldson is 1 of 2 weekend deaths at the prison
Two inmates at William Donaldson Correctional Facility died over the weekend, one of whom is the victim of a homicide, authorities say. Timmy Wilson, 66, died Friday night. Denarieya Letrex Smith, 30, died early Saturday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Wilson was serving a life sentence for...
wbrc.com
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has released an Alabama inmate’s medical records after he signed a waiver allowing the department to do so. ADOC disclosed additional details about 32-year-old Kastellio Vaughan’s medical history that have contributed to his physical condition after images circulating online prompted a public outcry on social media.
WSFA
ALDOT to begin 2-year project on Hwy. 167 in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is set to begin a two-year, $13 million construction project on Hwy. 167 in Enterprise. From Boll Weevil Circle to Salem Road, the project will add an additional lane in each direction, plus a center turn lane, according to ALDOT. Officials...
Andalusia Star News
A SILVER STAR IN OPP: J.R.’s Lawnmower Shop earns ARA’s Retailer of the Year Award
A business that began 36 years ago in a backyard garage has grown into an important part of the Opp community and is now the Alabama Retail Association’s 2022 Silver Star Retailers of the Year. J.R.’s Lawnmower Shop was recognized Thursday in a presentation of the Silver Star Award...
WSFA
1 dead in overnight double shooting, Montgomery police say
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight double shooting in Montgomery has left one person dead. According to Montgomery Police Captain Jarrett Williams, authorities responded to the 1700 block of Pine Street around 2:15 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of two subjects shot. There, officers found 23-year-old Reginald Williams and another adult male with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Woods was later pronounced dead.
wdhn.com
Rep. Barry Moore aide turns herself in after fraud indictment, GCSO
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)—Sherry McCormick, Director of Special Constituent Services and Events for Congressman Barry Moore, has been indicted on Insurance Fraud charges. According to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, McCormick turned herself into the Geneva County Jail on October 3, following the grand jury indictment. McCormick was released...
WALA-TV FOX10
Monroe County crash claims life of pedestrian
MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash in Monroe County claimed the life of a Monroeville pedestrian early Thursday near Excel. Solomon Wilson, 52, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 38-year-old man also from Monroeville. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
Troy Messenger
Vehicle crash claims the life of Pike County woman
A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Sunday, Oct. 2, claimed the life of a Brundidge woman. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. on Sunday, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash claimed the life of Brundidge resident Christy L. Mayhew, 31, when she was fatally injured after being struck by a 2019 Dodge Ram.
